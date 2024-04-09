Game Preview #79: New Jersey Devils vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

The Matchup: New Jersey Devils (37-36-5) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (45-23-9)

The Time: 7:00pm ET

The Broadcast: MSGSN2

Last Devils Game

New Jersey finished off their 16th and final back-to-back on Sunday against the Nashville Predators. Despite holding a lead in the third period, the Devils allowed the Preds to tie the game, and eventually lost in a shootout, 3-2.

Last Maple Leafs Game

Speaking of back-to-backs, this will be the second half of one for Toronto. The Leafs battled the Pittsburgh Penguins last night, and skated away with a 3-2 victory in overtime. Auston Matthews scored his 65th goal of the season, and Jake McCabe potted the winner in overtime to give Toronto the extra point.

Last Devils-Maple Leafs Game

It actually wasn’t that long ago. On March 26th, New Jersey travelled up to Toronto and scored a big 6-3 win. The Devils were outplayed for most of the night, including getting outshot a staggering 25-10 in the first period. But Leafs goalie Joseph Woll was terrible, allowing five goals on 24 shots, giving the Devils a path to victory that night.

Third Period Woes

New Jersey did score in the third period on Sunday night, but that’s about the only good thing that’s happened to the Devils in third periods recently. Over their last five games, New Jersey has been outscored 13-1 in the final frame. So that means that prior to the game against Nashville, the Devils hadn’t scored a third period goal in four straight contests, and had given up 12 in that span. The obvious lowlight was the five-goal third period against the Penguins, when the Devils entered the frame leading 3-1 and ended up with a 6-3 loss.

The silver lining? Just prior to this dismal five-game stretch, the Devils scored twice and didn’t allow a goal in the third period to...the Maple Leafs on March 26th. In fact, New Jersey scored four straight to end that contest beginning in the second period. As mentioned above, Woll did a lot of the heavy lifting in that regard, and since Ilya Samsonov played against Pittsburgh last night I would expect Woll to get the nod this evening. The Devils torched him once already this season, so perhaps history can repeat itself.

Credit Where It’s Due

So who did well against Nashville on Sunday? As John mentioned in his recap, it starts with the pairing of Kevin Bahl and Brendan Smith. According to Natural Stat Trick, at 5-on-5 those two combined to lead the team in Corsi For% at 57.69% apiece. Brian Halonen (more on him shortly) led the team in Expected Goals For% but only played 6:46 at 5-on-5. If we exclude him, Bahl and Smith are once again at the top of the leaderboard with 80.32% and 80.18% respectively.

Bahl had a big penalty and Smith was on the ice for Nashville’s tying goal in the third (granted while killing a penalty), so they had their negative moments for sure. But kudos to them for winning the territorial battle in their minutes. I am going to assume we see this pairing tonight, though who honestly knows with this coaching staff. If we do, I hope they put together another performance like they did on Sunday.

Halonen’s Return

Brian Halonen played his second career game on Sunday, with his NHL debut coming on February 25th against Tampa Bay. As mentioned, he played limited minutes but did quite well in them, registering a 5-on-5 xGF% of 83.32 per Natural Stat Trick. Halonen started on a line with Chris Tierney and Shane Bowers, though finished with Alexander Holtz as his second-most common linemate by the end of the night (behind Tierney).

In 30 games with the Utica Comets this season, Halonen put up a Cy Young worthy campaign with 16 goals and eight assists. His 0.80 points per game mark ranked third among Comets, though the two players in front of him are Nolan Foote who played four games for the Comets, and the newly acquired Dylan Wendt who registered an assist in his AHL debut a couple days ago. If you take away those two, Halonen was the most prolific scorer on a per game basis in Utica this season.

The 25-year old was in the middle of his third season in the AHL when he got the call to New Jersey. At this point of his career, I’d say Halonen is deserving of a look in the bigs at the end of this lost season. I’ll be rooting for him to put together some good games to end the campaign and bolster his cause for making the roster next season.

What’s New With Toronto?

Well not a whole lot since the Devils last played them. It’s only been two weeks since they last matched up after all. The biggest thing might be the return of Ilya Samsonov, though “return” might be a bit of an exaggeration as he didn’t miss much time recently. But he was injured during the March 26th contest, so Martin Jones was the backup to Joseph Woll.

Against the Penguins last night, Samsonov stopped 30 of 32 shots, good for a Sv% of .938%. At eight points behind the Bruins for first place in the Atlantic (with one game in hand), and six points up on the Lightning for third place in the division, Toronto is all but locked into the 2-3 matchup in the Atlantic come postseason time. With that being the case, the Maple Leafs don’t seem to have all that much to play for down the stretch unless they really value home ice in the first round. They have a chance of catching the Panthers for second in the division, as Toronto enters three points back with one game in hand. I bring all this up to say that it is highly unlikely the Leafs go right back to Samsonov tonight since they don’t have much to play for, so expect Woll to start this evening.

Elsewhere, Auston Matthews remains as lethal a force as ever. As mentioned above, he scored his 65th goal of the season last night, which leads the NHL by a preposterous 12 goals over second place (Sam Reinhart’s 53). Matthews has already eclipsed his previous career high of 60 that he set back in 2021-22, and he shows little signs of slowing down. He scored in the previous game against New Jersey, so he looks to make it two goals (or more) in two games versus the Devils tonight.

Your Take

