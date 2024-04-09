 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2023-24 Gamethread #79: New Jersey Devils vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

The New Jersey Devils begin a non-consecutive home-and-home with the Toronto Maple Leafs tonight. Maybe the Devils can beat Toronto again? Who knows? Talk about it here as it happens in this post, a Gamethread.

By John Fischer
New Jersey Devils v Toronto Maple Leafs
You like to see it. Why not hope to see it again?
Photo by Andrew Lahodynskyj/NHLI via Getty Images

The next-to-last home game of the season is upon us. Tonight is the final time a Canadian team enters the Rock for this regular season. Maybe Our Favorite Team can beat them a second time?

The Time: 7:00 PM ET

The Broadcast: TV: MSGSN2; Radio - Devils Hockey Network (on Audacy)

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils vs. the Toronto Maple Leafs

The Song of the Evening: On the lower concourse, during intermissions, The Banner will be playing. Their 2008 album Frailty is a dark hardcore jam; especially with tracks like “The Wolf.”

The Rules: The rules remain as they are as the Devils begin a non-back-to-back home-and-home with Canada’s most overrated team. Please keep your language clean (this means no swearing, don’t mask it, it’s not enough), respect your fellow Devils fan with no personal attacks (play nice or you will not play here), no illegal streams (this means no asking, no hints, no nothing about it), and please keep comments relevant to the game. Go Devils.

