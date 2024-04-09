New Jersey Devils Prospect Update: Devils in the Frozen Four

The Frozen Four begins April 11th and will be aired on ESPN and affiliated networks for those who want to watch. For those who do watch, one game may have a particular interest to Devils fans: Boston College v. University of Michigan.

The biggest news is that University of Michigan star and highly-touted Devils defensive prospect, Seamus Casey, who was injured and did not play in the University of Michigan’s 5-2 win over Michigan State will skate in the Frozen Four per MLive. Casey had been dominant as of late picking up ten points in his last five games including four assists in the Big 10 Quarterfinal against Notre Dame. Of the three Devils prospect in the tournament, the most eyes will be on the Sophomore, Casey.

Junior defenseman Ethan Edwards is also a Devils prospect worth watching. This is a pivotal year for Edwards, who excelled after returning mid-season from off-season surgery. Edwards, who has been under the shadow of Owen Power, Luke Hughes and now Seamus Casey during his time in Michigan has had to earn his minutes with his defensive play, but has picked up his offense this year with 10 points in 20 games down the stretch. Edwards also filled in nicely for Casey in the Regional Final against Michigan State, picking up a goal and three assists in the 5-2 victory over their rivals.

Lastly, Boston College’s Charlie Leddy is someone to keep an eye on. It has been a tough season for Leddy, who spent part of the year dressed as a seventh defenseman receiving limited minutes on a stacked Eagles blueline. Leddy does not flash offensively, but should provide steady defense whenever he is on the ice.

Overall, it should be an interesting game for Devils fans. Whoever wins will face the winner between Denver and my law school alma mater, Boston University on April 13th in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Around the Pool

Devils signed Western Michigan winger Dylan Wendt to an amateur tryout contract for the Comets for the remainder of this season and a two-year ELC, which begins next year. The 6’1 forward broke out this season with 23 goals and 44 points in 38 games. Wendt was ranked 12th on Corey Pronman’s of the Athletic [$] list of available unsigned/undrafted free agents this summer.

With a 5-1 smoking of a loss on Saturday, the Utica Comets have slipped back down to last place in the North.

On the reverse side, the Devils ECHL affiliate is now leading the entire Eastern Conference with 90 points in 68 games.

In the QMJHL, winger Cam Squires and the Cape Breton Eagles advance to the 2nd round to play Chicoutimi Saguenéens. Squires still leads the entire Q in post-season points with 11.

In the WHL, winger Josh Filmon and the Swift Current Broncos swept Lethbridge and will face off against the Moose Jaw Warriors in the 2nd round. Filmon tallied three goals and an assist in the four game drubbing.

FINAL THOUGHTS

