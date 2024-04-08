Here are your links for today:

This season was undeniably putrid. What went wrong? “The goaltending didn’t just wilt, it collapsed. The stars didn’t just regress, some of them took a massive step back. The rush attack wasn’t just defused, it was routinely a non-factor. And that’s how we get here with a supposed Cup contender on the ascent toward greatness crashing down below the Earth to a season that might not end up above the NHL’s fake .500. This season was an absolute disaster.” [The Athletic ($)]

The Devils jumped out to a 3-0 lead in Saturday’s game against the Senators and then hung on to take a 4-3 win. [Devils NHL]

And then some clownery after the buzzer here:

Nico Hischier puts the puck into the empty net after the final horn and Brady Tkachuk goes berserk pic.twitter.com/qYE7bZBMEl — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) April 7, 2024

And then Jack Hughes scored early in Sunday’s game against the Predators, but the Devils fell in a shootout, 3-2. [Devils NHL]

Roster news:

Travis Green says John Marino is out and Curtis Lazar is likely done for the regular season. Shane Bowers draws in. Kappo Kahkonen will start in goal. — Bill Spaulding (@BillSpaulding) April 7, 2024

Do the Devils bring back … Kurtis MacDermid? [Sportsnet]

Scary moment in Saturday’s game between the Lightning and Penguins:

Replay of the collision between referee Steve Kozari and Haydn Fleury. Kozari was responsive as he was stretchered off the ice. pic.twitter.com/lvkNgS6Pju — Rob Tocci (@RobTocci) April 6, 2024

NHL statement on Referee Steve Kozari. pic.twitter.com/4PffGshUzf — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) April 6, 2024

Now I think I’ve seen it all:

Sunlight was somehow bleeding into Capital One arena and was blinding Joonas Korpisalo pic.twitter.com/dSM4YS09Tn — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) April 7, 2024

