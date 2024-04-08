 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Devils in the Details - 4/8/24: Putrid Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 4/8/24

By Nate Pilling
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NHL: APR 07 Predators at Devils
New Jersey Devils center Nico Hischier (13) collides with New Jersey Devils goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen (31) during a game between the Nashville Predators and New Jersey Devils on April 7, 2024 at Prudential Center in the Newark, New Jersey.
Photo by Andrew Mordzynski/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

This season was undeniably putrid. What went wrong? “The goaltending didn’t just wilt, it collapsed. The stars didn’t just regress, some of them took a massive step back. The rush attack wasn’t just defused, it was routinely a non-factor. And that’s how we get here with a supposed Cup contender on the ascent toward greatness crashing down below the Earth to a season that might not end up above the NHL’s fake .500. This season was an absolute disaster.” [The Athletic ($)]

The Devils jumped out to a 3-0 lead in Saturday’s game against the Senators and then hung on to take a 4-3 win. [Devils NHL]

And then some clownery after the buzzer here:

And then Jack Hughes scored early in Sunday’s game against the Predators, but the Devils fell in a shootout, 3-2. [Devils NHL]

Roster news:

Do the Devils bring back … Kurtis MacDermid? [Sportsnet]

​​Hockey Links

Scary moment in Saturday’s game between the Lightning and Penguins:

Now I think I’ve seen it all:

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

More From All About The Jersey

Loading comments...