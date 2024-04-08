Reforging The Bottom Six

All told, Chris Tierney should have had the game-winning goal last night. The hard-working, veteran forward has had four goals and eight assists in 48 games for the New Jersey Devils this season, as he’s seen his lines outscore opponents at even strength for the first time since 2014-15 — his rookie season in San Jose, when he was just 20 years old. In those days, Tierney was a strong penalty killer and brought decent production to go with his two-way game. He spent some rougher years in Ottawa after being packaged for Erik Karlsson in 2018, slowing down offensively as his minutes decreased more and more over time. Tierney plays differently now. He does not produce a lot of shots — he gets one on goal about once every other game. He does not take the body very often. As a fourth liner, you might wonder what he really brings to the table.

What Chris Tierney does right can be a bit hard to quantify. However, I think it’s apparent in his game. He is often in great position, and he is very sure-handed with the puck. The number of times you will see Tierney make a turnover is exceedingly rare, with only eight giveaways on the season, down from a career-high of 61 back in 2018-19. He does also win faceoffs at a very solid 55.9% rate, albeit in a more limited sample this year with all of the faceoff guys the Devils already have. Tierney is your guy if you want someone to get the puck out of the defensive zone without turning the puck over. Nearing 30 years of age, he has successfully found a new role for himself despite not having all the chances to score that he used to have in San Jose.

So why would it be expected that Chris Tierney is not going to be on this team next season?

Well, Tierney’s lack of offense still hampers his overall results. Statistically, it looks like he is outperforming his expected goal results. Still, I argue that Tierney has earned his keep as a shutdown forward. This may just be a bit of a paean to an underappreciated defensive forward amidst a season of constant negativity, but Tierney is the only UFA pure forward that I would not mind seeing back for the Devils next season. Do I want him playing every game? No. 48 games is definitely on the high end of what I was expecting to see from him this season, but he has not made those 48 games painful. He reminds me that we should expect more from our bottom six through his careful, team-focused play.

Beyond Tierney, though, I want to discuss where some of the non-top six forwards fit into this team next year. Let’s start with players that can bring an offensive threat.

Potential Scorers: Palat, Haula, Mercer, and Holtz

While Jesper Bratt and Timo Meier have established themselves as top six wingers for Nico Hischier and Jack Hughes, others have not been great contributors in the top six this season. Erik Haula had early goal-scoring success and slowed down as the season progressed, especially as he has slowed significantly in terms of skating speed over the last few years. Ondrej Palat — also not very fast according to NHL’s EDGE tracking — has not improved his production over last season despite fully recovering from his hip surgery, though his two-way impact has been often noticeable.

The two who are less likely to be on the team next year (but should be, in my opinion) are Alex Holtz and Dawson Mercer. For Mercer, this season has been a massive step back for him, as the more passive style played under Travis Green has apparently not been good for him after having so much more success in more offensively aggressive systems during the Ruff-Recchi and Ruff-Brunette years. I do think this is a systemic issue, as Mercer remained a good individual scorer despite seemingly never having teammates in good spots to set up for goals. Mercer should finish this year with his second consecutive 20-goal season — but his 12 assists stand in stark contrast to his 25 and 29 assists in his first two years. A contributing factor here is the pathetic second unit power play production, as Mercer has three PPGs to only one PPGA.

Alex Holtz is a tougher case. 16 goals and 12 assists is solid-enough production for any bottom six winger. Given Holtz just turned 22 this year, his production gives me some hope that he may be able to be a third or second line sniper for years to come. However, his defensive impacts and his weakness in the neutral zone leaves a lot to be desired, and his next coach will have to do more than what Lindy Ruff and Travis Green have been able to do with his potential.

Physicality: Lazar and Bastian

Everyone loves a hockey player that can both do his job properly and bring a physical edge in the process. However, fearless hockey comes with a price. For Curtis Lazar and Nathan Bastian, injuries have become a regular occurrence. Bastian has been hurt since February, with only 54 games played on the season due to injury. Lazar will likely finish the season with 71 games played after a season-ending injury on Saturday against Ottawa. Those 71 games are the most Lazar has played since he played 76 for Ottawa in 2015-16, when he was just 20 years old. Both players are under contract for next season: $1 million for Lazar and $1.35 million for Bastian. While dealing with their health is a concern, their low cap hits make them pretty easy to fit into the picture for next season — especially Lazar, as he played a great two-way game for the Devils this season.

Who Can Be Added to the Mix?

Looking at this group, the number one priority for Tom Fitzgerald should be adding speed to the bottom six. While this group is not extremely physical, a lumbering winger is not a great solution to the problem. Since Haula and Palat ranked among the slowest skating forwards in the league in terms of their top speeds, they would be better suited being joined by someone who can bring speed like, say, Miles Wood (but at a much lower price than what he signed in Colorado for).

On the contrary, here are the slowest forwards in 2023-24:



1. Corey Perry

2. Andrei Kuzmenko

3. Jeff Skinner

4. Alex Ovechkin

5. Pat Maroon pic.twitter.com/zVYVuHAXT2 — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) January 28, 2024

With the trade of Tyler Toffoli to the Winnipeg Jets, which has created room in the bottom six by virtue of elevating Timo Meier to the top line, the Devils lost their slowest forward on the team (although I am not sure where Nosek and MacDermid would rank now, as they probably did not rank with the minimum ice time when this list was generated). Also interestingly, many fans have pointed to the loss of Yegor Sharangovich and Tomas Tatar as reasons this team plays slower now. Yet, they rank among the slower skaters, with Sharangovich slightly slower than Palat and Tatar slightly faster than them. That leads me to believe that the “Devils are too slow” issue is more of an approach issue than a physical one.

Which forwards play the fastest?



Using the NHL's tracking data, here are the forwards who have most frequently exceeded 20 miles per hour in 2023-24:



1. Nathan MacKinnon

2. Ryan McLeod

3. Julien Gauthier

4. Roope Hintz

5. Brayden Point pic.twitter.com/NeV4KMb1e2 — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) January 28, 2024

Among the fastest forwards in the league there are a couple free agent bottom sixers that catch my eye. First and foremost is Nicolas Aube-Kubel, who I think should be priority number one for elevating the two-way performance of the bottom six. Not only is Aube-Kubel extremely fast, but he boasts some of the best defensive impacts in the league and throws the body with regularity. He is also a natural winger who can both challenge players like Bastian for ice time as well as form a rotation in the bottom six to better protect everyone from injuries and allow ample time for recoveries.

Aside from Aube-Kubel, there are other UFA options to consider among the fastest forwards. Jakub Vrana, Connor Brown, Andrew Cogliano, Kasperi Kapanen, Chandler Stephenson, and Jack Roslovic should all hit free agency this season. Some, like Cogliano, may be retiring. Jakub Vrana has spent time in the player assistance program and may have personal concerns going into future seasons. Chandler Stephenson will attract tons of attention as a potential middle six center — signing him would either mean lining him up with Jack Hughes for faceoffs or as a third line center, pushing one of the four aforementioned scoring wingers into the top six. However, his blend of skills would make him an upgrade in the role previously occupied by Michael McLeod.

I would also love for Nolan Foote to join this group, but he will have to prove that he can return to healthily playing hockey first. I have liked his goal scoring ability, with his big and heavy shot, in previous looks. Hopefully, he makes progress as well - and he would likely push someone like Tierney out if he did return to regular play. Brian Halonen or Graeme Clarke would be nice, too — but they need to prove they can compete at the NHL level.

The Right Blend

Keeping Haula and Palat out of the top six may allow them to be more consistent contributors. And by stuffing that sort of talent down in the bottom six, Mercer and Holtz should have skilled enough linemates to prevent them from being the only threat on their lines. I do think that Fitzgerald should focus the big money on the second line, finding at least one center-wing combo forward to ride with Jack Hughes, taking faceoffs and scoring goals. (Henrique is my answer there, assuming Stamkos will be too expensive and Stephenson will be too sought-after and get too much term.) Being able to line, say, Palat-Haula-Holtz — as was intended at the start of the season — as the third line would be a great place for those guys to contribute. Then, a group like Aube-Kubel (or Vrana, Brown, etc.) - Mercer - Lazar, with Tierney and Bastian as the extra forwards would be an excellent fourth line. Or perhaps a younger third line with a veteran helper, like Haula-Mercer-Holtz with a defensive fourth line of Palat, Lazar, and one of those fast UFA bottom sixers. Either way, it would be much more comfortable than running the lines we have seen over the course of this season.

This bottom six needs to do two things on occasion: shutdown a dangerous opponent line, and score goals against inferior competitors. If you ever wanted a bright side to Mercer’s down year, it means that they don’t need to start making tough cap decisions. Mercer played himself into a lower-earning bridge deal this year. I think that allows Fitzgerald to sign free agents with a mind of boosting Jack Hughes and the defense without moving someone like Mercer. This means that shutting down opponents and scoring goals with regularity in limited minutes should be possible with better health and some additions.

But what do you think? How have you felt about our bottom six contributions this season? Where should Fitz look for help? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.