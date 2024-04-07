Sloppy New Jersey Devils Edged Out by Nashville Predators in Shootout, 2-3

The New Jersey Devils lost to the Nashville Predators this evening, 2-3, through a shootout. If that seems odd to you this season, then that is because it has been a long time since the Devils even played a game beyond 60 minutes. The last time the Devils played 3-on-3 sudden death hockey was back on February 10 against Carolina, a regulation dual shutout that ended up being the last appearance of Vitek Vanecek in a Devils uniform. As well as a 0-1 loss in overtime. The last time the Devils were in a shootout was way back on October 13, 2023 against Arizona. Yes, the Devils’ second game of this season. They lost that one too.

One of the lowkey reasons why the New Jersey Devils are not a playoff team this season is because they do not go beyond 60 minutes all that much. The 2022-23 Devils team that won 52 games went to overtime quite a lot and won there quite a lot too. Even if they were not as fortunate in the fourth period, they banked valuable points. The 2023-24 Devils, well, clearly they did not bank points.

Nor did they bank on the fortune that they had in this game. Kaapo Kahkonen started this game. He left after taking a Roman Josi shot to the, er, lower midsection that put him in a lot of pain as well as trickle through him for a then game-tying goal. At 8:39 into the game, Kahkonen was out and Jake Allen was in. Fresh off playing and surviving in Ottawa last night, Allen was a stud in the crease this evening for New Jersey. He robbed Colton Sissons. He robbed Filip Forsberg. He robbed Tommy Novak. Allen was excellent when the guys in front of him were not.

Which was seemingly for a majority of the game after Josi’s goal. The Devils came out fast. The Big Deal torched Juuse Saros on the game’s first shot for an early lead. But the Preds took over as the Devils seemingly struggled to put passes clean on their sticks. Zone exits became an adventure with the Predators being gifted extra opportunities to attack, especially in the second period. The Devils would go forward at times but struggle to get pucks on Saros. Give the Devils a man advantage and they were just baffled at the concept of attacking from how they performed. As such, the Devils had 50 shooting attempts and 25 shots on Saros. The Predators had 67 attempts and 36 shots on Allen. The expected goal count was reflective: the Devils were down 2.44 to 4.54 based on where the shots were coming. In other words, Allen was the star of this game for New Jersey.

The Devils did get some fortune, of course. After a do-nothing power play early in the third period, Saros was lax in playing a puck just next to his net. Tomas Nosek picked it off, flung it in front, and a crashing Chris Tierney - who otherwise had an awful night - put the puck into the net. The Devils did not lead going into the third; they led early in it. A nice change of pace. Between Allen and one crossbar for Colton Sissons, the Devils were in a position to get something out of this game.

Of course, the Devils blew that 2-1 lead in the third too. Kevin Bahl high-sticked Filip Forsberg, which was not smart and followed a shift of rather poor play by the Devils. One of many in this evening. The Devils were on their way to killing that call fairly well. But with one second left, Simon Nemec batted in a dump-in attempt up and over the glass. Nemec was indeed in the defensive zone. It was a delay of game call. With a second left on the Bahl minor, the Devils had to start the play down two men. Ryan O’Reilly won the draw, the Predators tried to set up a shot, they did when O’Reilly shot from the slot. Allen stopped the shot, Brendan Smith decided to stickcheck Sissons instead of cleaning up the rebound, and so Luke Evanglista took it and flung in the puck for the second equalizer of the night. It was a harsh but fair call by the rules. It was a moment to forget for Smith. And I cannot fully fault Allen, who saved the Devils’ bacon more often than not.

Still, despite an evening where a lot of Devils from Jesper Bratt to Dawson Mercer to Timo Meier to Jonas Siegenthaler to Tierney who were stuck playing a lot of defense tonight, the Devils did something rare and got to overtime. In overtime, well, both teams were pretty bad. The Big Deal was not good on the puck and he was also the best on the puck for the Devils because he was the only one able to do something. The Predators had more possession but Allen denied them easily. Even when Luke Hughes tripped up Forsberg with 30 seconds left - it was a 1-on-3, I kind of get it - the biggest play was Tomas Nosek and Brendan Smith going off on a 2-on-0 shorthanded rush. Saros denied Smith one of the more potentially hilarious endings to a game in a while. Gustav Nyquist had a clear breakaway in response but he ran out of time. It was an OT to forget for both sides.

The shootout, well, it was what it was. O’Reilly was the lone scorer. Timo Meier, Jesper Bratt, and Jack Hughes (an odd choice given yesterday’s penalty shot fumble) were all stopped. O’Reilly seemingly pulled the puck back before scoring but it was ruled legal. The Devils lost the game despite leading twice and this is where I am to write how that is bad. Knowing the Devils are not making the playoffs and given I have seen two worse losses within the past seven days, well, I just shrugged at the end. The Devils played a rather bad team game and still got to overtime and a shootout. I have seen better efforts end up with far less in 2023-24. I am not particularly salty about this one. Of course, I am also ready for this massive failure of a season to end on April 15. As ever, your mileage may vary.

The Game Stats: The NHL.com Game Summary | The NHL.com Event Summary | The NHL.com Play by Play Log | The NHL.com Shot Summary | The Natural Stat Trick Game Stats

The Game Highlights: From Sportsnet, here is a highlight video featuring a whole lot of Jake Allen.

The Statistically Good: Believe it or not, but this was an otherwise good game from Brendan Smith and Kevin Bahl. As much as I pointed out Bahl’s unhelpful high-stick on Forsberg and Smith missing a chance to clean up what became a PPGA, they did well in general. Their most common forward matchup on Nashville was Forsberg, Nyquist, and O’Reilly. That is Nashville’s top line; a difficult matchup for anyone given that it has the plurality of Nashville’s production this season. With 88-2 on the ice, the Devils out-shot and out-attempted that line. That was also the line that suffered the Tierney goal. That’s really good! Alas, it was marred by the other things I mentioned.

In terms of other statistically good play by the Devils, well, the best forward line was Hughes, Erik Haula, and Bratt. While I think they had plenty of defensive miscues, they were the only out-shot by one and won the attempts battle. Well, Haula and The Big Deal did. Bratt, not so much. It was not an accident that Travis Green kept going to the Hughes-Bratt pairing in OT as the trio was far more effective at generating offense than Hischier, Meier, and Mercer. Or the other two lines.

Most of all, Jake Allen. Two goals allowed on 4.54 xGA. Two goals allowed against 36 shots and 19 high danger chance attempts. The Devils goalie’d the Predators to even get beyond regulation.

Uh, The Other Two Lines: Curtis Lazar was hurt in the Ottawa game and Kurtis MacDermid made way for someone who can potentially play in the NHL. This meant Brian Halonen got his first bit of action since being called up a while ago. It also meant Shane Bowers was called up and got to play. Tierney, Nosek, and Palat was a thing as was Alex Holtz, Bowers, and Halonen. Tierney did get a goal! And Nosek and Palat tried to work hard. But this bottom six was not very good. I understand why it was what it was, but Nashville ate them up in 5-on-5 and in general.

Who specifically ate them up? Nashville owned at least 76% of the attempts when Mark Jankowski, Evangelista, and Novak were on the ice. They were well in the green when guys like Cole Smith, Kiefer Sherwood, Jeremy Lauzon, and Luke Schenn played. To be fair, the only Predators who struggled tonight were Jason Zucker, Spencer Stastney, and Anthony Beauvillier. Still, this aspect of the game - while not loaded in minutes - helped Nashville keep the Devils in their own end a lot this evening.

I know there has been an uptick of the thought that the bottom six getting worse hurt the Devils. I do not think last season’s bottom six would have made this team a playoff squad, but I do think it needs an upgrade. A game like this, the second of a back-to-back set, a more talented group would have been helpful. Add it to the list of things the Devils need to do for 2024-25.

Special Teams Let Down: The Devils had zero power play shots on net tonight. Pathetic work from Green, who was in charge of the PP this season, and Chris Taylor, who is supposedly in charge of it now that Green is the interim head coach. The penalty kill did kill three out of four, but one kill was due to the clock (overtime) and the second equalizer came from a back-to-back PK situation ending. They lost the special teams battle and it could have cost them the rare back-to-back win.

See, I Can Put Lipstick on a Pig, Too: For better or worse, three points out of four in a back-to-back set is one of the best results this season for the Devils. As is taking three points out of four against Nashville this season. Do not be shocked if you get to hear one or both points before Tuesday’s game against Toronto on MSGSN2!

Two Last Thoughts: I did like seeing Kaapo Kahkonen on the bench in the second period. He left in the third, though. I would expect Jake Allen to go the distance with four games left and no back-to-backs. Do not be shocked if you see Nico Daws or Akira Schmid make one final cameo.

The Devils’ third jersey is still lame.

Your Take: The Devils lost 2-3 through the shootout to Nashville. They played poorly but Allen helped greatly in dragging the game beyond 60 minutes. Who did you like in this one and why? Who did you not like in this one and why? Please leave your answers and other thoughts about this shootout loss in the comments. Thanks to Jackson for the preview; thanks to everyone who followed along in the Gamethread and/or @AAtJerseyBlog; and thank you for reading.