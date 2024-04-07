Game Preview #78: New Jersey Devils vs. Nashville Predators

The Matchup: New Jersey Devils (37-36-4) vs. Nashville Predators (44-29-4)

The Time: 7:00pm ET

The Broadcast: MSGSN, BSSO

Last Devils Game

It happened just last night, and it was a 4-3 win in Ottawa over the Senators. Brendan Smith led the way with three points (yes I’m serious), and Jake Allen made a couple clutch saves to close out the game.

Last Predators Game

Nashville also played last night, and they were shut out on Long Island by the Islanders, 2-0.

Last Devils Predators Game

It happened back on February 13th, and it was a 4-2 Devils victory in Nashville. Timo Meier scored a late goal to break a tie and lift New Jersey to the win.

The Sweet, Merciful End

Tonight marks the conclusion of the Devils’ slate of back-to-backs this season. 16 back-to-backs, or 32 total games, or approximately 39% of their overall schedule...whatever way you want to look at it, back-to-backs have been a big storyline with New Jersey in 2023-24.

One more time, here are the numbers: Entering tonight, the Devils are 3-11-1 in the second half of back-to-backs this season. So if I’m doing the math correctly, with a win today (AKA the best case scenario) New Jersey will have collected 9 of 32 potential points in these situations.

9 of 32. A .281 points percentage.

And that’s in the best case scenario! The more likely scenario is a regulation loss, which would give the Devils 7 of 32 points in the second half of back-to-backs this year. Which by the way comes out to a .219 points percentage.

Do you know what a .219 points percentage comes out to if prorated over a full season? 17.9 points. Let’s round up to 18.

With a regulation loss today, the Devils will have played the second half of back-to-backs at an 18-point pace this season. Even if they win, their .281 points percentage would extrapolate out to about 23 points.

Obviously you expect these games to be more difficult, and a dip in points percentage is to be expected. But this futility goes beyond the normal expectations. This is completely unacceptable, and I would put New Jersey’s failures in these situations near the very top of the list of reasons why they will have missed the postseason when all is said and done.

Goaltending Matchup

Jake Allen got the start in Ottawa last night, so expect Kaapo Kahkonen to get the call this evening. Meanwhile the Predators turned to their backup Kevin Lankinen yesterday, so it will almost certainly be Juuse Saros between the pipes this evening.

Saros has been one of the elite goaltenders in the NHL for a few years now. A sixth-, third-, and fourth-place finish in Vezina voting the past three seasons is a testament to his incredible play since taking over for longtime Nashville stalwart Pekka Rinne. So how’s he doing this season? Well he hasn’t played up to his lofty standards, but he’s still been fine. He enters this game rocking a .908 SV% and a 2.82 GAA. According to Natural Stat Trick, Saros has saved 7.10 Goals Above Expected, good for 18th in the league. Again, solid but unspectacular numbers, and certainly below what we’re used to seeing from Saros.

That being said, the Devils cannot take him lightly by any means. Even if he is having an off-season by his standards, Saros is capable of stealing any game. For New Jersey’s sake, they better hope they see human Saros tonight, as opposed to superhuman Saros from the past few seasons.

Your Take

What do you expect out of the Devils tonight? What will you be looking out for from Nashville? How happy are you to finally be done with the back-to-backs? As always, thanks for reading!