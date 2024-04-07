Weekly Metropolitan Division Snapshot: 4/7/2024 - 4/13/2024

Welcome to the end. Today starts the final full week of the 2023-24 NHL regular season. With plenty of games to be played from April 14 to April 17 in the East (and for you Western Conference fans, April 18), I will do one more snapshot next Sunday. By then, the picture will probably be complete.

For the playoffs, it is halfway there. The New York Rangers and Carolina Hurricanes secured their participation in the playoffs. The Rangers are all but certain to get first in the division. Question is: Can they win the President’s Trophy? In the Atlantic Division, Boston, Florida, and Toronto clinched with Tampa Bay holding a massive eight point lead over the second wild card spot. The only spots yet to be determined: third place in the Metropolitan and the second wild card spot. The Philadelphia Flyers has held third place the most but they have fallen off hard. The second wild card spot has been a hot potato between Detroit, the Washington Capitals, the New York Islanders, and the Pittsburgh Penguins. Due to them sweeping their weeks, the Islanders have taken third and the Penguins now own the second wild card spot. However, a lot can change in one week - it is a supremely close race. The New Jersey Devils crashed and burned their way out of the picture in this past week; all but joining the Columbus Blue Jackets in missing the postseason. It feels bad, man. But this is not a Sunday feels post. It is the weekly Metropolitan Division Snapshot. Here are the standings.

And here is the schedule coming up for this week. Games within the division are highlighted, in bold, and carry weight. With Toronto locked in and Tampa Bay all but securing the first wild card spot, I have removed them from the Wild Card Watch. Buffalo’s odds are as remote as the Devils, but they have an remote chance. Plus, their game today in Detroit is going to be huge for the wildcard picture. Here are the games for this week:

Now for the week that was and the week that will be for each team in the Metropolitan Division.

New York Rangers

What Happened Last Week: The Metropolitan Division crown is all but theirs at this point. How? They just keep winning games. Not easy but the path to success is sometimes succeeding at all of the steps on said path. The Rangers won another week by going 2-1-0. The ‘Y’ awaits.

April 1, vs. Pittsburgh, 5-2 Loss: The Rangers hosted the Penguins seeking a sixth straight win. Instead, they got a wake up call that this would be no easy game. 18 seconds into the game, Bryan Rust put home a backhander to put the Rangers down a score. Sidney Crosby made it two just past halfway through the first period. The Rangers challenged that goal, failed, but survived the penalty kill. That 2-0 score held for quite some time until nearly halfway through the third. That was when Emil Bemstrom made it 3-0 for Pittsburgh. The Rangers scrambled to get back into the game. And they almost did. Kaapo Kakko scored less than a minute after Bemstrom’s goal to make it 3-1. Jack Roslovic made it 3-2 with over three minutes left to play. But the comeback would fall short there. The Rangers pulled the goalie and conceded an empty netter to Rust. Then they did it again and conceded a second ENG to Crosby. A disappointing loss but it does not matter too much to them given all of the wins they have banked.

April 3, vs. New Jersey, 4-3 Win: The Rangers surely felt better about that Penguins loss by sweeping their hated rivals in the Devils. After some nonsense, a hockey game was played and the Rangers demonstrated for the fourth time out of four games this season that they are better at playing hockey than the Devils. They out-shot the Devils 15-4 in the first period and scored twice: Artemi Panarin banged in a rebound and Alexis Lafreniere tapped in a puck in the crease for 2-0. The Rangers did have an issue: Igor Shesterkin and one-timers. Ondrej Palat beat him when he buried Jack Hughes’ pass for 2-1. Then Jesper Bratt set up Brendan Smith walking into the slot unimpededed for 2-2. Then Bratt set up a killer pass to Nico Hischier for 3-2. Despire being held to 12 shots in 40 minutes, the Devils were leading 3-2 going into the third. However, between being shorthanded, playing last night, and coached by Travis Green, the Rangers knew they were not out of it. They got a break when Luke Hughes’ stick broke on a shot, which led to Kaapo Kakko charging forward and beating Kaapo Kahkonen high for a 3-3 score. Then Smith took a hooking penalty and Chris Kreider re-directed in Adam Fox’s shot for a power play goal and a 4-3 lead. One that held all the way to the end. The Rangers out-played the Devils for the season sweep.

April 5, at Detroit, 4-3 Win: It was a game loaded with shots and the Rangers had the final score to take the win. The first period was in New York’s favor. Will Cuylle opened the scoring. While Andrew Copp answered that score shortly thereafter for Detroit, Barclay Goodrow scored with 29 seconds left in the first to make it a 2-1 lead. Detroit took the second period. J.T. Compher tied up the game by tipping in a Jeff Petry shot early in the second. Dylan Larkin gave Detroit the lead with a power play goal to punish Erik Gustafsson hooking him. Right on the next shift, though, Goodrow tied it up for the Rangers. The score held until David Perron high-sticked K’Andre Miller. It took less than a minute into the power play for Chris Kreider to put home the go-ahead PPG that stood up as the winner. The Rangers won again and put another stamp on the chaotic competition that is the second wild card spot in the East.

What’s Coming Up This Week: The New York Rangers will have a lot to do with four games coming up. Three of them are going to directly impact the wild card/third place race. The first game is the exception: the Rangers will host Montreal. Then the business picks up on Tuesday with a trip to Long Island. The Rangers-Islanders rivalry will have a non-consecutive home-and-home this week. Tuesday is the game in Long Island. Saturday will be the home game for the Rangers. The Islanders need points, the Rangers would love nothing more to deny them. In between those games is another huge and potentially nasty game on Thursday night when they host Philadelphia. Again, the Flyers need points and the Rangers would love nothing more to deny them as well. The Rangers can break a lot of hearts this week. And they may secure first place in the process.

Carolina Hurricanes

What Happened Last Week: The Hurricanes had their chance to chase the Rangers but only had two games to play. They split them by going 1-1-0. Short of a Rangers collapse, the Hurricanes are set to take on whichever team ends up in third place in the Metropolitan Division.

April 4, vs. Boston, 4-1 Loss: The B’s brought it to the Hurricanes early and it was enough to secure the win. Within the 11 minutes of the game, the Bruins were up 3-0. Brad Marchand, David Pastrnak, and Danton Heinen put the Hurricanes in real deep. It would not be until past 15 minutes into the second period for the Canes to get on the board. Jake Guentzel batted in a puck to convert a 5-on-3 power play. However, the Hurricanes power play could and did not punish Boston on the overrun or the too many men on the ice penalty they took shortly after that situation ended. The Hurricanes were kept in check by Boston. The only other goal in the game ended up being an empty net goal by Hampus Lindholm to make it a loss.

April 5, vs. Washington, 4-2 Win: Carolina showed up and absolutely dominated the run of play against the Capitals. They out-shot them 45-16. Yes, a near triple count for the Canes. Of course, the Canes went down early and struggled to get onto the scoreboard. The Putinist put up a brace in the first period while Darcy Kuemper seemed in control with 18 saves out of 18 shots. The Canes would need to claw back into this one - and they did. Keeping the other team to 10 shots in the second and third periods helped too. Jake Guentzel got the Canes on the board in the second period. In the third period, Washington was punished for their penalties. Sonny Milano’s interference call led to a quick PPG by Martin Necas to tie up the game. Late in the game, Rasmus Sandin hooked Sebastian Aho. Aho responded shortly after that with a PPG to give Carolina the lead - with less than two minutes left to play. Kuemper was pulled and with five seconds left, Guentzel secured the win with an empty netter. A surprisingly difficult 4-2 win for the Canes but still two points all the same. And none for the Capitals.

What’s Coming Up This Week: The Carolina Hurricanes just have three games coming up. They need a lot of help from the Canadiens, Islanders, and Flyers while taking care of their business this week. And this week just has three games for Carolina. They will host Columbus tonight and hope not to get spoiled. Enjoy it, Canes fans as that will be the last home game until the playoffs. Carolina ends this season on a four-game road trip. That starts on Tuesday in Boston, who just beat them. The quality of competition will ramp down from there. They will visit St. Louis on Friday night, who may have an outside chance for something to play for by then - or not at all. Look at it this way, Canes fans, despite your trainwreck goaltending for the first few months, you are ensured of a playoff spot. And home ice for the first round too.

New York Islanders

What Happened Last Week: It seemed so over. Now the Islanders close to being so back. They swept their week of four games (4-0-0) and took over third place in the division. Albeit with a very tenuous two point lead, but a lead all the same. Now the Isles need to somehow keep ahead of everyone else. But they are in the driver’s seat for a change.

April 1, at Philadelphia, 4-3 OT Win: One of the season’s frustrations for the Islanders has been how they lost leads late to go to overtime at all. This happened again. The Islanders took an early score from the Flyers thanks to Noah Cates. They hit back late in the first period with goals by Matt Martin and Bo Horvat on back-to-back shifts. Goals that sent Sam Ersson to the bench and replaced with rookie Ivan Fedotov during the first intermission. The Islanders lost that 2-1 lead 43 seconds into the second period thanks to Travis Sanheim. This was answered much later in the period when Anders Lee tipped home an Alexander Romanov shot for a 3-2 lead. A lead that would almost get them through the third period. But they lost it. Again. For what feels like the hundredth time. Late in the game, Flyers pull their goalie, six Flyer skaters hem in the Islanders, and a goal comes late. This time being a Morgan Frost rebound after a Jamie Drysdale shot with 10 seconds left in regulation. Fortunately, the Isles would get revenge. A Drysdale pass to Frost in the defensive zone went off Frost’s skate and picked up by Kyle Palmieri. He drew both Flyers, as he sent a pass to Brock Nelson in the slot. Nelson hammered in the winning goal for a huge two points for the Royal Blue and Orange.

April 2, vs. Chicago, 2-1 Win: Chicago may be deadset on the NHL Draft Lottery but they made it a difficult time for the Islanders fans. Jason Dickinson scored 7:49 into the game and the Blackhawks held onto that going into the third period. The Isles were struggling with Petr Mrzaek. Then ten seconds into the third period, Philipp Kurashev took a holding penalty. This would be punished by Horvat for a PPG tying up the game. While a later power play proved fruitless, the Isles would get the go-ahead goal. Over nine minutes into the third period, Simon Holmstrom scored on a second chance (for the Isles) at a rebound for a 2-1 lead. And the Isles did manage to keep this lead. All for their first win in the second game of a back-to-back set all season. A great time to get one, surely. Two more important points for the Isles.

April 4, at Columbus, 4-2 Win: The Islanders brought the attack early with an 18-shot first period. But it was 2-2 by the end of the first. Pierre Engvall’s power play goal was matched by Dmitri Voronkov’s power play goal. Bo Horvat’s goal was matched by Kirill Marchenko. The score stayed at 2-2 as the game settled and the goalies sharpened up. Then the Islanders broke through. Noah Dobson was fed into space by Mat Barzal and he hammered a shot past Jet Greaves for a 3-2 lead. A lead that the Blue Jackets tried to erase. Yet, the Islanders would not let it happen for a change. No. Ilya Sorokin was perfect in the third period. Kyle Palmieri secured the win with an empty net goal. For at least this one night, the Islanders were back in a wild card spot on the back of this win.

April 6, vs. Nashville, 2-0 Win: Semyon Varlamov was the best player on the ice in this one. Nashville hit him with 41 shots, including 20 in the third period alone. He got all of them. Three power plays for the Preds, no conversions. A late scramble with six skaters? Nothing. Varlamov carried the Isles in this one. Surely, the Isles still needed a goal. They got one over nine minutes into the second period from Noah Dobson. That would be the only shot to get past Kevin Lankinen, who did face 29 shots- it was not like it was an easy night for him. Dobson’s goal held up thanks to Varlamov. The Isles fans could relax a bit when Kyle Palmieri put home an empty net goal to secure the win, the sweep of the week, and third place in the division. Yes, third.

What’s Coming Up This Week: The New York Islanders cannot afford any complacency now that they are in this place. Their week coming up will be another big challenge. They have a non-consecutive home-and-home with their most hated rivals; Tuesday at home and Saturday afternoon in Manhattan. This is split up with a home game against Montreal on Thursday - a trap the Isles must avoid. The Rangers can crush the Isles’ hopes in those two games. The Islanders must fight valiantly for what they think they can achieve. They took a big step forward in this past week. They must take this one forward too. They cannot assume they will get help.

Pittsburgh Penguins

What Happened Last Week: Up against a wall, starting their playoff lives in the face, the Penguins could survive with just one thing: winning. And so they did. They went 4-0-0. They take temporary ownership of the second wild card spot in the East (and fourth in the division) as of this post. Like the Islanders, they have a measure of control from this spot.

April 1, at NY Rangers, 5-2 Win: The Penguins began a massive week with a massive win in Manhattan. It is not often that a team can take down a squad on a five-game winning streak at home who are dead set on winning the division. The Penguins did that and never lost the lead in the process. Bryan Rust established it would be a tough time for the Rangers when he scored 18 seconds into the game. Sidney Crosby doubled that lead later on in the first period. Alex Nedeljkovic ensured the Rangers would not get into the game for 50 minutes. Just before that mark, Emil Bemstrom made it a 3-0 game with about a half of period left. The Rangers would make the Penguins sweat. Kaapo Kakko scored less than a minute after Bemstrom’s goal. Jack Roslovic made it a one-score game with just over three minutes remaining. Fortunately, the Penguins would take advantage of the empty net. Rust put home an ENG to seal up a 4-2 win. Then, for some reason the Rangers pulled their goalie again and Crosby scored on that to make it 5-2. All the same, two massive points for the Penguins.

April 2, at New Jersey, 6-3 Win: The Penguins, fresh off that win, took on what should have been a similarly desperate Devils team. The Penguins and Devils were rather sloppy on the puck and the Penguins were especially inaccurate. Sure, they scored first, but it was an Erik Karlsson shot going off Simon Nemec’s skates and going in. Just one of four shots on net in the first period. And Timo Meier hammered a one-timer off Marcus Pettersson’s stick to score on a power play in the final minute of the first period. The Devils seemingly put the Penguins in deep with a two-goal second period. Curtis Lazar finished a feed in front by Tomas Nosek for 2-1. Jesper Bratt scored on a breakaway to make it 3-1 shortly before intermission. All seemed good for the Devils. Then the Penguins put together a stunning comeback to win it all by a blow-out score. Sidney Crosby punished a Jesper Bratt slashing call to make it 3-2. On the next shift, Evgeni Malkin tipped in a shot by John St. Ivany to make it 3-3. After eight offenseless-minutes by the Devils, Rickard Rakell tipped home a Pettersson shot after a keep-in to make it 4-3. Malkin scored on a rebound created by Jake Allen parrying a Michael Bunting shot on the very next shift to make it 5-3. Did the Devils pull their goalie shortly there after to salavge the game? Yes. Did it fail? Yes. Crosby knocked a puck from Luke Hughes’ stick and sank in the ENG to send the Devils fans home miserable. Pittsburgh swept the back-to-back, killed the Devils’ playoff chances, and finally jumped them in the standings.

April 4, at Washington, 4-1 Win: The Penguins had another massive game within the division against another team in their playoff hunt: Washington. The Penguins went to D.C. and left with two more points. They got off to a strong start with goals from two unlikely players in the first period: Ryan Shea’s first of the season and Pierre-Olivier Joseph’s second of the season. Once again, Nedeljkovic was in form while Charlie Lindgren was not. The Penguins extended the lead to three in the second period as Michael Bunting scored before the halfway mark of the game. In the third period, the Penguins got into penalty trouble early and conceded a 5-on-3 situation to Washington. The Putinist converted it. But Nedeljkovic stayed in control and stopped the rest of the Capitals’ attack. Lars Eller put in an empty net goal to secure a third straight win and help their own odds out greatly while hurting the Capitals’ chances. A huge result. The Penguins already won the week. Could they sweep it and surprisingly get up to the wild card spot?

April 6, vs. Tampa Bay, 5-4 Win: They would! They did it in dramatic fashion too. The Penguins came out and scored first thanks to Sidney Crosby’s 40th of the season in the first period. The second period began with Evgeni Malkin tipping home an Erik Karlsson shot. Steven Stamkos would convert a power play after the halfway mark of the period. Pittsburgh responded with goals by Kris Letang and another from Malkin. The Pens were up 4-1. Then the Lightning erased that lead in the third period. Nick Paul made it 4-2 just 25 seconds into the period. Anthony Duclair made it a one-shot game about seven minutes later. Marcus Pettersson then tripped Nick Paul, which yielded another PPG for Stamkos to make it 4-4 with just over nine minutes left. The Penguins blew their lead. Then they got it back thanks to Michael Bunting backhanding in a rebound after a Malkin attempt in front. The last five minutes or so were still tense - especially when Pettersson was called for clearing a puck over the glass. But the Penguins held on for the win and, against a lot of odds, moved back into the playoff race no one seemingly wants to win.

What’s Coming Up This Week: Pittsburgh will get three games in this coming week. They are not too much easier but they are in form. They will visit a really good Toronto team on Monday night. Thursday could be one of the biggest games of the end of the NHL regular season: Pittsburgh will host Detroit. Like the Devils and Capitals games, it will be critical for the Penguins’ chances at the postseason. Not only to win but in regulation to deny the Red Wings the points. Not that it gets any easier after that game. The Penguins will host Boston on Saturday night for a national broadcast. The B’s may still have something to play for in terms of positioning. It will not be easy, but like the Islanders, they are entering this week in fantastic form.

Philadelphia Flyers

What Happened Last Week: The Philadelphia Flyers fell from third place to fifth on the back of an 0-2-1 week and a seven game winless streak that followed plenty of disappointing weeks. I understand this may be seen as successful season as many thought the Flyers would flatline early. But to come this close and potentially lose it all? In the end, does it even matter?

April 1, vs. NY Islanders, 4-3 OT Loss: In a result that few wanted outside of both of these teams, the Flyers fell short in overtime. The Flyers started off well enough when Noah Cates opened the scoring. Then the Flyers were stunned by a quick double from the Islanders: Matt Martin at 12:03 of the first period and Bo Horvat at 12:21 of the first period. Brutal. This led to Sam Ersson getting replaced by Ivan Fedotov in his NHL debut. No pressure, rookie. Philadelphia’s Travis Sanheim would tie it up 43 seconds into the second period to make good on their efforts. This was spoiled when Anders Lee tipped home an Alexander Romanov shot late in the second period for a 3-2 deficit. One that held until the Flyers pulled the goalie and they just threw whatever they could to try and beat Semyon Varlamov. And they did. With 10 seconds left, Morgan Frost put in the rebound from a Jamie Drysdale shot for the equalizer. Philly secured a point! Then they would blow it in overtime. Frost, of all Flyers, mishandled a pass to him on defense - which led to Kyle Palmieri taking the puck. He settled the puck, curled, went around Drysdale, and dropped a pass to Brock Nelson in the slot. Nelson buried it to give the Flyers an OTL. Sure, they got a point. Two would have made life over the next few days easier.

April 5, at Buffalo, 4-2 Loss: The Flyers did not allow a lot of shots from the Sabres but the Sabres did not need many to prevail. Tage Thompson opened the scoring halfway through the first period. While Noah Cates responded about 19 minutes later in the game, the Sabres hit back with a double in the second period. Rasmus Dahlin and Jack Quinn put the Sabres up 3-1 going into the second intermission. The Quinn goal came with six seconds left in the period, which surely hurt. Owen Tippett would make it a one-shot game for Philly close to the halfway mark through the third. But Quinn scored again about four minutes later to make it a 4-2 game. That would be it; another loss for the Flyers.

April 6, at Columbus, 6-2 Loss: Goodness, Philly. This is embarrassing. They conceded two goals in each period in this loss to the Blue Jackets. Erik Gudbranson and Damon Severson provided the first period goals. Severson and Nick Blankenburg provided the second period goals, with an Olle Lycksell goal for Philly in between those two. In the third period, Zach Werenski provided both goals for Columbus with the first punishing a Travis Konceny hook and the second being at even strength. Adam Ginning’s goal was just a consolation goal after the Werenski goals. By the way, all six goals by Columbus were by their defensemen. Oh, Philly put 39 shots on Jet Greaves and the two goals against him were basically meaningless. Philadelphia is falling apart right now.

What’s Coming Up This Week: Philadelphia is entering this week on a bad, bad, bad run of form. A lot of scoreboard watching while trying to win their own games. They have another potential spoiler on Tuesday when they go to Montreal. Given that the Flyers just lost to Buffalo and Columbus, I cannot assume they will beat the Canadiens. Then they will visit Manhattan on Thursday night to take on a Rangers team that is A) really good and B) uninterested in helping lesser teams. This is followed by another rivalry game on Saturday when the Flyers visit the Devils. The good news is that the Devils have been bad at home this season. The bad news is that the Devils have beaten the Flyers in a big way once already in New Jersey. If the Devils cannot make the playoffs, they can absolutely hurt the Flyers’ chances. The Flyers can salvage this - but they need to win.

Washington Capitals

What Happened Last Week: Washington fell back to sixth place with another winless week. At least Philly got a point, the Capitals just went 0-3-0. If they’re not careful, the Devils could even catch them.

April 2, at Buffalo, 6-2 Loss: The Capitals collapsed in this one. All seemed well to start as Martin Fehervary scored an early goal. Then later in the first period, the lead was spoiled. Zemgus Girgensons tipped home a Rasmus Dahlin provided puck for an equalizer. Rasmus Sandin hooked Victor Olofsson shortly after that. And shortly after that, John Jason Peterka scored a power play goal to make it a 2-1 game. One made 3-1 by Peterka just over halfway through the second period. The Capitals would claw one back. Peyton Krebs held up Nicolas Aube-Kubel and that was quickly punished by Dylan Strome. It was a one goal game going into the third period. Then it all fell apart. Max Pacioretty was called for tripping during a Capitals power play early in the third. That was punished by Dahlin for a 4-2 scoreline. Less than two minutes later, Tage Thompson made it a 5-2 game. Then less than a minute after that goal, Alex Tuch made it 6-2. The Capitals were hit with a quick triple that took a manageable game into a big loss.

April 4, vs. Pittsburgh, 4-1 Loss: Now, this one absolutely hurts. It has been a rivalry of sorts for close to two decades between Crosby and the Putinist. And the Pens used the latest chapter of it to step on the Capitals on their way back up into the playoff picture. Charlie Lindgren did not have it. Ryan Shea opened the scoring early and Pierre-Olivier Joseph made it a 2-0 game in the first period. This lead became 3-0 thanks to Michael Bunting. Where was the Washington offense? Being denied by Alex Nedeljkovic. He would be bested by the Putinist during a third period 5-on-3 situation. But nothing further. He held true. The Caps conceded an empty netter to Lars Eller. They were in a position to take hold of third place. They ended up in danger of falling way behind the pack.

April 5, at Carolina, 4-2 Loss: The Capitals suffered a lot of shots against and playing defense a ton. This will happen when you are out-shot 45-16. Still, they were in a position to fully frustrate the Carolina Hurricanes. Darcy Kuemper looked great and he was perfect in an 18-shot-against first period. The Putinist put up a double to give the Caps a two-goal cushion as the Hurricanes kept rushing them down. Of course, Washington D.C. fell in time to the repeated attacks. Jake Guentzel provided a foothold in the second period when he beat Kuemper to make it 2-1. Washington’s lack of response plus Carolina storming the Capitals would lead to a three goal smash-and-grab third period. All within the final ten minutes of the game and on the back of two Capital penalties, too. Sonny Milano’s interference call in the third led to a Martin Necas PPG to tie up the game. With just over two minutes left, Rasmus Sandin hooked Sebastian Aho. Aho converted that power play to make it a 3-2 game The Caps pulled their goalie late in a desperate bid for some offense. It led to Guentzel icing the game with an empty net goal. A big loss for the Caps at a time where they needed wins. Crushing.

What’s Coming Up This Week: Washington needs to win this week coming up. They have to get a win at home against Ottawa. An Ottawa team that played against New Jersey in Ottawa the night before. The Caps need to beat them. Then the Capitals have to, have to, have to beat Detroit on Tuesday. Then the Capitals need revenge extracted on Buffalo on Thursday. Then on Saturday, the Capitals will host a really strong Tampa Bay team. To make it all worse: the Capitals may need help from others. Again, this past week was a bad, bad, bad one to squander.

New Jersey Devils

What Happened Last Week: The Devils are arguably and easily the most disappointing team in the NHL this season from how far they fell from last season. You probably already knew that. This past week featured a twist on that: third period leads being blown! The Devils did it twice and risked a third in going 1-2-0 this week. They fell to seventh and are essentially out of the playoff race for good now. Expletives.

April 2, vs. Pittsburgh, 6-3 Loss: The Devils, frankly, blew this one big time. Giving up the first goal for the 52nd time this season was off a bad bounce. Erik Karlsson took a shot and it went in off Simon Nemec’s skate as he was tying up Michael Bunting. But, the Devils held Pittsburgh to four shots in that period. They punished a late penalty when Timo Meier hammered a one-timer off Marcus Pettersson’s stick and into the net for an equalizer late in the first period. The Devils went up when Curtis Lazar finished a feed in front from Tomas Nosek. Late in the period, Jesper Bratt broke away and finished it for a 3-1 lead. Then the Devils absolutely fell apart. A slashing call on Bratt gave way to a Sidney Crosby PPG. On the next shift, Evgeni Malkin tipped in a long shot by John St. Ivany to make it 3-3. The Devils could barely get much on Nedeljkovic, who probably appreciated the break after his night in Manhattan. It eventually did in the Devils. Rickard Rakell tipped home a go-ahead goal from a Marcus Pettersson shot with over four minutes left to play. On the next shift, Evgeni Malkin banged in a puck off a Jake Allen parry of a Bunting shot. Down two at 5-3, the Devils pull their goalie. Not only did it not generate any offense, Crosby stickchecked a puck off Luke Hughes’ stick and sank in the empty net winner. It was 3-1. The Devils gave up five straight to lose big. The fans were disappointed yet again at home. The team’s playoff chances effectively went up in smoke.

April 3, at NY Rangers, 4-3 Loss: If there was any flicker of the playoff flame left, then it went out in Manhattan. After some nonsense (which sent 4 players out of the game for each side) that absolutely did not inspire the Devils as evident by getting worked over all over in the first period, the Devils went down two goals. Artemi Panarin scored on a rebound. Travis Green challenged this for offside, failed, and the Devils survived the kill. They did not survive a late puck bouncing into the crease for Alexis Lafreniere to stash in for the two goal deficit. But there would be a comeback. Despite being outshot 16-4 in the first period, the Devils found a weakness for Igor Shesterkin: one timers. Ondrej Palat scored on a one-timer from a feed from Jack Hughes to make it 2-1. Later on, Jesper Bratt sent a puck to the slot for Brendan Smith, of all players, to crash into the slot for a one-timer for 2-2. Then Bratt dropped an absolute dime to Nico Hischier for a one-timer to make it 3-2. Yes, the Devils led in this one. Would they secure it in the third period? Absolutely not. The Devils attacked more but did not get a score. Luke Hughes literally suffered a bad break - his stick broke on a shot. Kaapo Kakko took the loose puck, charged ahead, and ripped a shot over Kaapo Kahkonen to make it 3-3. Then Brendan Smith hooked Jonny Brodzinski’s waist. Was it a hook? Yes. Should Smith have known better? Yes. Did the Rangers punish it? Yes. Chris Kreider tipped an Adam Fox shot into the net for a 4-3 deficit for the Devils. Did the Devils pull their goalie? Yes. But they did not give up an empty netter. They just ate the back-to-back loss.

April 6, at Ottawa, 4-3 Win: The Devils managed to not blow a third period lead in Ottawa. Although they came close to doing so. The first period was brilliant. Jack Hughes set up Erik Haula for a shot that even Haula could not botch for an early score. Ondrej Palat tipped in a Luke Hughes shot for a 2-0 lead. Late in the first period and after a power play, Brendan Smith scored on a slapshot from distance. That goal sent Anton Forsberg to the bench for Joonas Korpisalo. Still a 3-0 lead. Some nonsense involving Brady Tkackuk at the end of the first led to an extra penalty for Kevin Bahl. That was quickly punished by Jake Sanderson early in the second period for 3-1. That did not seem to matter so much as Nico Hischier one-touched a feed from Jesper Bratt up and over Korpisalo for a 4-1 lead past midway through the second period. All good, right? Well, no. In the third period, Smith - who had his first three-point night ever - hooked the waist of Ridly Greig. This was punished for a PPG by Claude Giroux. Then, a missed shot by Nico Hischier rimmed out and Tkachuk picked it up off the bench for a one-on-one with Jake Allen. Tkachuk beat Allen with ease to make it 4-3 with over five minutes left. The Devils were at risk of blowing it again with the Senators getting a late power play, Artem Zub skying a juicy rebound from Allen, and coming close multiple times with the extra skater late - hitting the post in the final seconds. Nico Hischier would skate the puck out and into the net after the buzzer, which caused Brady Tkachuk to see red and lose his cool for eating another loss. Anyway, the Devils survived the third period with the lead. This game also officially eliminated Ottawa from the playoffs - not that they were at risk of making it. The Devils avoided the winless week while their own playoff shot effectively died.

What’s Coming Up This Week: The Devils will have to settle for playing spoiler in this week coming up. The last full week of the season for New Jersey is a full one. The Devils host Nashville tonight. The Predators are set to make the playoffs, thanks in large part to a legitimately great coaching job by one (1) Andrew Brunette. Huh. Maybe the Devils can take some wind out of their sails. On Tuesday and Thursday, the Devils will have a non-consecutive home-and-home with Toronto. Tuesday is the home game for the Devils and Thursday is the home game for the Maple Leafs. Tampa Bay fans will want the Devils to win those games. Do not laugh; the Devils have a win over Toronto earlier this season. New Jersey’s week ends with their final road game: a trip to Philadelphia on Saturday. Even if the Flyers correct themselves, the Devils can do some late and potentially critical damage to their playoff hopes with a victory on Saturday. This is where the reality lies for the Devils. What a fall from last season’s greatness. A good organization will do some serious soul-searching after April 15. Whether the Devils will or not is another question.

Columbus Blue Jackets

What Happened Last Week: It was a winning week for Columbus! For the fourth time this season, they took over half of the potential points by going 2-1-0. They also hurt a divisional opponent in the process.

April 1, vs. Colorado, 4-1 Win: This was no April Fool’s gag. The Blue Jackets won by a decisive score against the Avalanche. Loads of credit should go to Daniil Tarasov, who stopped 45 out of 46 shots for this well-earned victory. After a scoreless first period, the Blue Jackets stunned the Avs with three scores in the second period. Kirill Marchenko opened the scoring close to the halfway mark of the period. Alexander Nylander put up a brace afterwards with his second goal coming within the final two minutes. Colorado would get on the board early in the third. A tip-in by Chris Wagner was the lone shot to beat Tarasov. But Tarasov was just too good on this evening. Cole Sillinger sank in an empty net goal to secure the win. Dallas and Winnipeg fans loved this result.

April 4, vs. NY Islanders, 4-2 Loss: The good times could not continue against the Islanders. The Isles brought a lot of offense with them with a stunning 18 shot first period. Columbus did get beaten twice amid those shots. But they also had an answer for each. Just as Pierre Engvall scored a PPG to punish a Justin Danforth hooking penalty, Dmitri Voronkov punished a Brock Nelson slashing penalty. Bo Horvat’s clapper was answered later with Kirill Marchenko scoring off Ilya Sorokin’s dome. It was 2-2 going into the second period. The Isles kept up the attack but the shot count would fade in the following periods. Columbus would struggle to break the tie, though. The Islanders would do so when Noah Dobson rifled a shot from the top part of the scoring chance zone from the left circle past Jet Greaves - who replaced Tarasov late in the first period. The Blue Jackets tried to mount a comeback but they could not beat Sorokin with any of their 12 shots in the third period. They pulled the goalie and all it got them was Kyle Palmieri ending it with an empty net goal. Alas, they could not spoil this team. What about their final opponent of the week?

April 6, vs. Philadelphia, 6-2 Win: The Columbus Blue Jackets not only beat the Flyers and did so by four goals. They did it with all of their goals coming from defensemen. Really. Erik Gudbranson, of all players, opened the scoring over 12 minutes into the game. Just before the final minute of the first period, Damon Severson made it 2-0. In the second period, Severson made it a brace with a goal. While the Blue Jackets’ Jet Greaves was beaten by Olle Lycksell, the Blue Jackets had a response for that from Nick Blankenburg’s first of the season. The Blue Jackets were rolling at 4-1. They kept on going. Travis Konecny’s hook on Justin Danforth made way for Zach Werenski scoring a power play goal in the third period. Werenski scored minutes later for the touchdown, a 6-1 lead. Adam Ginning’s goal did cut it to 6-2, but it did not matter. Six goals from defensemen, a great night from Greaves, and the Blue Jackets can say they had a hand in the mess that are the final two playoff spots in the East.

What’s Coming Up This Week: Columbus will “enjoy” a four game road trip to end their last full week of the season. Tonight, they will be in Raleigh to visit Carolina. The Blue Jackets can fully hurt the Canes’ hopes for first but the Rangers winning as much as they do may make it moot. On Tuesday, the Blue Jackets will head to Tampa Bay, who may have something to play for in case Toronto screws up. On Thursday, the Blue Jackets will visit Florida to take on another really good team in the Panthers. Their week will end in Nashville for a fourth straight playoff-caliber opponent. This is a brutal week on paper for any team, never mind the Blue Jackets.

That was the twenty-sixth and penultimate weekly Metropolitan Division snapshot of the 2023-24 season. Again, the last one will be next Sunday. Who will end up in third place by next Sunday? Who will end up in the second wild card by next Sunday? Will the Flyers and Capitals continue to crash out? Can the Islanders and Penguins keep it up? Can the Devils at least end their season with some pride? Please leave your answers and other thoughts about the week that was and the week that will be for the Metropolitan Division in the comments. Thank you for reading.