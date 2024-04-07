2023-24 Gamethread #78: New Jersey Devils vs. Nashville Predators

The final back-to-back set of the season. It ends in Newark against Andrew Brunette’s squad. Who is in the playoffs. And can still ensure their matchup depending on the final results in the West. Which means they have something to play for.

The Time: 7:00 PM ET

The Broadcast: TV: MSGSN, Bally Sports South; Radio - Devils Hockey Network (on Audacy)

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils vs. the Nashville Predators

The Song of the Evening: A game like this needs a song with a fitting title. From the most famous American Football album, this is “But the Regrets Are Killing Me.”

