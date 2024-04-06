Brendan Smith’s Three-Point Night Leads Devils in 4-3 Win Over Ottawa Senators

In the first half of this weekend’s back-to-back, the New Jersey Devils travelled up to Ottawa to take on the Senators, and skated away with a 4-3 win. Brendan Smith led the way with a goal and two assists...yes, really. The Devils were without defenseman John Marino, while the Sens were missing star center Tim Stutzle and Scottish bareknuckle boxer rookie forward Angus Crookshank. The goaltending matchup was Jake Allen vs. Anton Forsberg.

Let’s get to it:

First Period

The first few minutes pass by with not a whole lot going on. But with 16:10 left, Jack Hughes won a puck battle around center ice against Shane Pinto and gained the zone. Cutting toward the net on his off side, Hughes slipped a terrific pass across the slot to Erik Haula, who wasted no time in firing a wrister past Anton Forsberg. The Devils actually scored first!

Haul-lelujah we scored first pic.twitter.com/u7qkAVeNKU — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) April 6, 2024

Shortly thereafter, Kurtis MacDermid took a hit behind the Devils’ net from Bokondji Imama, and the two heavyweights immediately dropped the gloves. It was a much shorter bout than his fight against New York Rangers goon Matt Rempe on Thursday, and both players sat for five minutes.

With 11:21 left, Jake Allen made his first tough save after a shot from the point was deflected in front. Allen stayed with it to make the save and grab a stoppage of play.

With 7:24 left, Alexander Holtz pressured Jacob Chychryn into a turnover on the forecheck. Holtz collected the puck and tapped a pass to Luke Hughes at the point, who wristed a low shot toward the net. Ondrej Palat got a stick on the shot and redirected it past Forsberg to extend the lead to 2-0.

Pally Walnuts with the deflection. pic.twitter.com/pdEClXeH2c — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) April 6, 2024

With the primary assist on the goal, Hughes tied Will Butcher for the Devils’ record for points by a rookie defenseman with 44. With five games left in the season, there’s a very good chance Hughes breaks the record soon.

A couple minutes later, Jesper Bratt ate a high stick from Drake Batherson, sending the Devils to their first power play of the contest. New Jersey generated one decent look early in the man advantage, but as it has been since roughly the turn of the new year, the power play limped through two minutes of ineffective play and failed to score.

But worry not! Following right on the heels of the unsuccessful power play, Smith cranked a howitzer from the point and beat Forsberg from distance to extend the lead to 3-0.

2 in 2 for No. 2 pic.twitter.com/lm2e2FXEOu — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) April 6, 2024

It was Brendan “Bobby Orr” Smith’s second goal in as many games, and also his second goal in Ottawa this season after scoring in the first matchup in the Canadian Capital earlier in the campaign. That would be it for Forsberg by the way, as Senators head coach Jacques Martin decided to pull his starter and send Joonas Korpisalo in.

Immediately following the goal, Ottawa put together a couple great shifts in a row, and Allen made some high quality saves (including one on Claude Giroux) to keep the Sens off the board.

In the dying seconds of the frame, Brady Tkachuk decided he needed to hurt somebody to feel better about himself, so he laid a big hit on Nico Hischier along the boards that sent the captain flying. The skaters on the ice responded by rushing Tkachuk and any Senator in the immediate area, and the period ended with a big scrum in the Devils’ end. Thankfully, Hischier appeared to be fine after suffering that big hit. For those wanting to see the Devils stand up for themselves more after getting pushed around physically by other teams, this was a solid response.

The period ended with New Jersey up 3-0. Ottawa generated some quality looks in the last few minutes of the frame, but it was a period largely controlled by the Devils.

Second Period

The period began with a Senators power play, as both Tkachuk and Kevin Bahl were called for roughing in the period-ending scrap, but Bahl was given an extra roughing to put New Jersey on the kill. After watching the replay, I have no idea how Bahl ended up with the extra minor, but this certainly wasn’t the first time I’ve disagreed with a referee’s call.

Anyway, 33 seconds into the period and power play, the Senators were able to do what the Devils failed to do in the first period: score a power play goal. Jake Sanderson wristed a shot from the center point, and it beat Allen off the post and in to cut the Devils’ lead to 3-1. A very nerve-wracking start to the period considering the team’s recent penchant for blowing leads.

The next few minutes saw Ottawa really up the effort as far as throwing body checks. Some were borderline but I didn’t think any of them were truly dirty. Credit the Devils for taking that wave of physicality and not wilting.

With 11:09 left, Ottawa finally crossed the line from “physical” to “penalty”, as Imama threw a late hit on Chris Tierney for an interference call. You’re not going to believe this, but the power play was bad and the Devils did not score. I know, I’m just as stunned as you are.

On the first shift out of the following TV timeout, Jesper Bratt chased down a puck in the corner and made an incredible one-touch, backhand pass to Hischier in front. Hischier roofed a shot over Korpisalo and in to restore the Devils’ three-goal lead.

Jesper, good sir, you are ridiculous. pic.twitter.com/DwUQ3P1KQR — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) April 7, 2024

Smith assisted on that goal, giving him his third point on the night for the first three-point game of his long career.

It also looked like Travis Green put his lines in a little bit of a blender at this point, with Hischier skating with Hughes and Bratt, and Mercer playing with Haula and Meier.

After a few minutes of back and forth hockey, the period came to an end. It was about as bad a start as you could have, but the Devils settled down after the Sanderson power play goal, outshot Ottawa 10-5 in the period, and Hischier’s goal allowed New Jersey to get to the final frame up 4-1.

Third Period

The first few minutes went by with not much going on. Then with 16:44 left, Smith took a penalty for holding in the defensive zone, sending New Jersey to their second penalty kill of the evening. And once again, Ottawa struck early in their man advantage. 21 seconds in, Claude Giroux wired a one-timer from the dot and past Allen to cut New Jersey’s lead to 4-2.

Special teams are singlehandedly keeping the Sens in the game. The abject failure of New Jersey’s power play, and Ottawa scoring on both of their power plays with hilarious ease is truly infuriating.

About a minute later, however, Jack Hughes intercepts a pass and springs himself for a breakaway. He didn’t get a shot off but that’s because he was hooked from behind while streaking in, and he was awarded a penalty shot. After failing to score on his penalty shot in the waning seconds of the game in Anaheim, would Jack redeem himself with a goal here?

He would not. In fact he didn’t even get a shot attempt off. Hughes just...lost the puck as he closed in for a shot. The score remained 4-2.

Shortly after Hughes’ failed penalty shot, Bahl got away with a pretty blatant trip on Tkachuk. The Ottawa crowd was furious, and I don’t blame them. I have no idea how the officials missed that one, and the Devils dodged a massive bullet considering the only time the Senators have threatened tonight have come on the power play.

About halfway through the period, the Devils were limited to just three shots on net, continuing their recent third period woes. But just past the 10-minute mark of the third, the combination of Haula, Hughes, and Bratt created a lot of chaos and a few great chances that Korpisalo and the Senators turned back. After a half a period of just hanging on for dear life, this shift was a welcome sight. They didn’t score, but they finally made the Sens defend.

Just under six minutes left, Hischier cranked a slap shot wide of net off the rush, and incredibly, the puck caromed all the way to a changing Tkachuk, who streaked in and beat Allen with his own shot off the rush to make it a one-goal game. As much as we love to criticize the Devils’ defense, and believe me they deserve plenty of blame for this season going the way it has, this wasn’t their fault. This was just an absurdly lucky chain of events that went in Ottawa’s favor.

So now here we were again, with the Devils putting up an unacceptably bad effort in a third period to allow the opposition to claw back into the game. It’s been an all too familiar sight these days.

With about 4:30 left, Tkachuk hit Bahl from behind and high, but the referees didn’t call it. The officials really put their whistles away tonight for both sides, but in particular they’ve let Tkachuk get away with some really questionable hits.

And sure enough, with 4:03 left, the refs decided that penalties are allowed to be called again as Nick DeSimone gets called for holding. The thing is, that was a penalty on DeSimone, but the inconsistency from the officials tonight was maddening. The Devils had a big kill to make. They failed miserably on their first two attempts, but could they come up with a big stop on their third try tonight?

They would! As a matter of fact, Ottawa did not get a shot on Allen during the man advantage. New Jersey got a big kill when they needed it most.

The Senators pulled Korpisalo with just over a minute to play. With about 40 seconds left, with Ottawa attacking on the 6-on-5, Jack Hughes had an opportunity to get the puck out of the zone, but committed a terrible turnover to give the puck right back. But about 15 seconds later, a shot deflected high into the netting for the stoppage of play New Jersey needed with 26.8 seconds left.

Ottawa called their timeout off this stoppage, and on the ensuing faceoff, Giroux sent an amazing cross-seam pass to Tkachuk for a one-timer, but Allen made a remarkable save to keep the Devils in front. A few seconds later, Shane Pinto chipped a puck over Allen off a mad scramble in front, but the puck hit the post and stayed out.

Right off this miss, Hischier skated the puck out of the zone as time expired, and after all that, New Jersey escaped by the skin of their teeth with a 4-3 victory!

...But that wasn’t quite the end of the night. When he skated the puck into the Ottawa zone as time expired, Hischier guided the puck into the Senators’ net after the final horn. Tkachuk and the Senators saw this as a grave offense and went after Hischier, causing a big pileup between Senators and Devils around center ice. Smith seemed ready to fight Tkachuk, but Tkachuk would not oblige, and neither would the officials.

The players dispersed, and finally, the Devils could leave Ottawa with their two points.

The Game Stats: The NHL.com Game Summary | The NHL.com Event Summary | The NHL.com Play by Play Log | The NHL.com Shot Summary | The Natural Stat Trick Game Stats

The Game Highlights: Courtesy of NHL.com

Weathering The Storm

Beginning with Tkachuk’s big hit on Hischier in the last few seconds of the first period, it really looked like the Sens went out of their way to try to bully the Devils through physical play. Tkachuk in particular tried to take over the game by throwing big hits, a few of which I would classify as good hard hockey, and a few of which I would classify as late and/or questionable. Nothing on the level of a Jacob Trouba flying elbow, but questionable nonetheless.

So did it work? Well the Senators did almost win...but they didn’t. Tkachuk did score a goal...but that was due to an insane amount of luck, not because he was throwing his body around. The Senators did dominate the third period...but so did the Penguins and Rangers against the Devils, so it’s not like Ottawa’s physical play did something that Pittsburgh and New York couldn’t.

So I hesitate to say Tkachuk and the Senators going out of their way to try and hit people was particularly effective. Thankfully no Devils appeared to be hurt by the Sens trying to smack them around.

Three And Out

With the win tonight, the Devils avoided their first four-game losing streak of the season. It’s been talked about around these parts before, but it is wild to me that this team has not won or lost more than three games in a row all season long. There are only five games left to go, so there’s a good chance they finish the season with no streaks of more than three games either way.

But I say that won’t happen. Here’s a little prediction for you:

This season has been so immensely frustrating, and the fact that it will end with yet another season without playoff hockey is depressing. Well I say New Jersey gives us one last twist of the knife: They will lose their next game...but then win their last four games of the season. At the very, very end, this team will finally give us a winning streak of more than three games, only for it to end up being too little too late.

It would be the perfect way to end this miserable season.

Let’s Talk About Unwritten Rules!

Ok so I’ll be curious to hear what you good people have to say...was Hischier pushing the puck into Ottawa’s net after the final horn a big deal? Obviously I’m biased, but I really don’t think it is. The fact that the Tkachuk and the Senators were so gravely offended by this seemed like a huge overreaction, perhaps just the frustrations of a perpetually losing franchise who can never seem to get out of their own way. The fact that Tkuchuk of all people, who has spent his career throwing questionable hits, was mad over that was funny to me.

Let me know what you think.

Next Time Out

The Devils will host the Nashville Predators tomorrow at The Rock. Puck Drop is scheduled for 7:00pm.

Your Take

What did you make of tonight’s game? What are you expecting tomorrow? As always, thanks for reading.