Showcasing the Decline in Crunch Time

For a team who was still fighting for a playoff position come March 1st, what we have seen over the last month plus has really been some poor hockey by the New Jersey Devils. We kept writing articles about what the team needed to do, or potentially could do, to overcome the standings deficit they were in, but it never materialized. Instead, we have seen many disappointing losses that have doomed this team to 13th in the Eastern Conference with 6 games to play. Not only did they not pick up the handful of points they needed to vault into a playoff position, but they regressed even more points than that, to the point where numerous teams have passed them in the standings. This is a positive for draft positioning, sure, but disappointing nonetheless after what should have been a very competitive season.

The fall to irrelevance has been discussed and will continue to be discussed for some time, especially as we wait for some more accountability. However, I wanted to show two different charts today that really highlight how much this team has regressed since Lindy Ruff was fired. I don’t want it to be solely an indictment on Travis Green, as the entire organization needs to be held accountable for this disaster, but these charts for sure will also show that Green is not deserving to retain the position.

On Natural Stat Trick, you can see the ten-game rolling averages of team Corsi and team Expected Goals for the Devils for the entire season. What the rolling average shows us is basically a snapshot of how the team was playing at that time during the season. So, for example, right now the Devils have a team Corsi of 52.33% and a team Expected Goals percentage of 52.39%. Both of those numbers are very good and put the Devils in the top 10 in the NHL in those categories. But they don’t tell you how the team is playing at any one time, just overall for the entire season. Rolling averages will give us a better indication of how the team was playing at different times during the year.

Check it out, here is the seasonal ten-game rolling average for Corsi this year, showing how well the Devils were doing at possessing the puck:

As you can see there, around March 1st and right around the time Green took over, the Devils were on the rise in terms of possession. Their rolling average was up around 55%, which means that the ten games around that time, they were getting better and playing well in this regard. Then, over the last month, that has crashed considerably, so much so that the number dipped to almost 47% by the end of March before slightly coming back close to 50% now. But the fact that this team has been underwater in possession recently is very telling of a team that has been playing some of its worst hockey late.

Expected goals is no better either, check out this chart as well:

Here, the decline was a little more gradual than with Corsi, but it was over a slightly longer period, and also went into the red, if not for as long. The team expected goals was up around 57% at the start of the month and was in a good position, having risen fairly steadily since late January. But since then, it’s fallen just as consistently, again showcasing that the team has been playing some of its worst hockey late in the season.

When the organization does an autopsy on this season and tries to look at where things went wrong and what needs to change, this is something that should be looked at. The team might have been treading water in February and they were indeed not making up the ground they needed to get into a wild card position, which is why Ruff was fired. But at least by these analytical metrics, they were playing decently sound team hockey as their rolling averages for Corsi and Expected Goals were improving. But they’ve since tanked in a dramatic way, as has their place in the standings. This cannot happen again next year, under any circumstances. This roster is too talented to go though that again for another season. If management cannot figure it out and get this team on the right path, it will be a true disaster.