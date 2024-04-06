Game Preview #77: New Jersey Devils at Ottawa Senators

The Matchup: New Jersey Devils (36-36-4) vs. Ottawa Senators (33-38-4)

The Time: 7:00 PM EDT

The Broadcast: MSG

Key Takeaways

The Devils have six games remaining. Though they are not yet mathematically eliminated, the Devils are not making the playoffs this year.

They’ve embarrassed themselves more than once in the last few months (and all season), including to the Ottawa Senators.

The Ottawa Senators are marginally worse than the Devils, and are very injured. Nevertheless, New Jersey has made a habit of losing to teams below them in the standings.

The last time the Devils played the Senators . . .

. . . they embarrassed themselves by losing 5-2 at a time where they needed to start winning if they wanted to make the playoffs. As they’ve needed to start winning the last month and a half if they wanted to make the playoffs (and have gone 4-6 in their last ten, including a three game losing streak), that’s no surprise.

It does go to show, however, that this team could’ve made the playoffs if they wanted to. Forget the injuries, forget the goaltending, forget Lindy Ruff, forget Travis Green (whose tenure shall remain burned in my memory forever). Every writer on this site has at least mentioned, if not gone into detail, the Devils’ path to the playoffs. On Saturday, March 23, there was a real possibility of the playoffs. Including that Senators game, the Devils lost three games to teams below them in the standings. That above all else is the reason they will miss the playoffs: they didn’t take ‘lesser’ teams seriously and instead became the lesser team.

John had the misfortune of covering that game. They gave up the first goal once again, at that point the 50th time in 71 games, and put the puck on net only 20 times through 60 minutes against the team with the worst goaltending in the NHL. John remarked in his recap that the offensive performance suffered the most because of bad passes.

The root cause of said horrid offensive performance was passes going wrong all night long. Pucks to skates. Pucks missing teammates. Teammates not getting open or making the right read off the puck. Pucks going right to the Senators or in spaces only Ottawa could get to. This hindered the Devils offense greatly. Again, 20 shots on net against the inglorious Joonas Korpisalo.

We’ve blamed bad luck for the injuries. We’ve blamed Tom Fitzgerald for not addressing the goaltending, and we’ve blamed the goaltenders. We’ve blamed Lindy Ruff and Travis Green for terrible lineup decisions and baffling systems, and we’ve blamed them for the team not starting on time.

Let’s take a moment to blame the skaters. Whatever your offensive and defensive system, whatever your injuries and deployment, and no matter who is manning the net, missing passes is a man-on-the-ice problem. A lack of sharpness is a man-on-the-ice problem. Honestly, giving up the first goal night in and night out is a man-on-the-ice problem. We can blame the coaches for not having their team appropriately ready for their opponents, but the coaches aren’t one of the five skaters on the ice.

Lindy Ruff or no, Travis Green or no, the Devils could’ve made the playoffs with what they’ve been working with the last two months. They chose not to make the playoffs. It’s a stain only continued and consistent success will erase. They have taught the next generation of Devils fans to evaluate them with a cynical, callous eye, and they deserve that.

The Ottawa Senators are . . .

. . . the same team I wrote about in Game Preview #77. They’re average offensively. They continue to have the worst goaltending in the league. Their team save percentage is .887, and their goals against average is 3.49.

In a season where Vitek Vanecek played on this Devils squad, Joonas Korpisalo has the worst goals saved above expected at -18.6, three more than the worst goaltender I’ve ever seen play an NHL game not named Jonas Johansson (Arvid Soderblom at -15.4). Korpisalo has been in a league of his own of terrible.

Anton Forsberg has been better by a staggering 10.1 goals saved above average and still ranks ninth from the bottom with -8.5. It doesn’t matter which goalie the Devils face. They’re the worst in the league. With the Devils’ offense and the Senators’ goaltending, Chuck E Cheese could coach them to a victory. The Devils could win this game if they wanted to. The same could be said about a third of their losses this season.

The Senators’ are 5-5 in their last ten and have lost two in a row, including an ugly 6-0 loss to the Panthers. The Devils, not one to be outdone, are 4-6 in their last ten with a three game losing streak.

The Devils are . . .

. . . missing the playoffs. As icing on the cake, they lost to the New York Rangers 4-3 the other night after a massive line brawl began the game. Per Amanda Stein, here were their lines from practice on Friday:

A little shakeup (see what I did there?) at #NJDevils practice today:



• Nolan Foote taking some reps trading out for both Meier and Mercer on every other rotation



• MacDermid taking a couple of shifts on that fourth line



• Marino not at practice pic.twitter.com/jCK4t3vALg — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) April 5, 2024

I don’t really see the point in MacDermid for this game (to be fair, I rarely see the point in MacDermid for most games), so I’d rather see Halonen or Lazar play, but what do I know. I’ve never played in the league and failed as a coach at every level.

Mercer gets a look beside Hischier and Meier. Mercer has been all but invisible this season. I suppose it’s possible Hischier and Meier kickstart something in him, but I feel it’s more likely he just drags them down. It’s not his season. Look to next year.

John Marino will travel with #NJDevils to Ottawa today, says Travis Green.



Team will see how he is tomorrow before determining his availability against the Senators. — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) April 5, 2024

Your Thoughts

Is there anything you’re looking forward to this game? Let us know in the comments below, and thanks for reading. Onward.