How Much of the Devils’ Defensive Issues Are Inexperience-Based?

The 2023-24 season is just about dead for the New Jersey Devils. It is never fun to start doing post-mortem looks at the team with games to go, but any changes they make at this point are largely aesthetic. There are not a whole lot of games that would be of value to evaluating younger players in Utica, and they’re not going to “figure out” the problem with their play on the ice in the few games after they are eliminated (save for the 1-in-1000 chance that all the other teams in the Metro pull a 2007 Mets over their last six or seven games).

I imagine that various pockets of Tom Fitzgerald’s front office has already turned its attention to the 2024 Draft or to evaluating upcoming free agents for possible retention. For this team’s UFAs — that’s Chris Tierney, Tomas Nosek, Max Willman, Brendan Smith, Kurtis MacDermid, Nick DeSimone, and Kaapo Kahkonen. When you build a hockey team — especially one around a very young base of top players — you need to make sure that the depth supports them and makes some sort of meaningful contribution to the team’s success.

The Upcoming UFAs and Their Contributions

I would say that Tom Fitzgerald had some hits and misses here. Chris Tierney had the clearest “best season,” as he was a respectable fourth liner in his minutes who did one thing very well: play shutdown hockey at even strength. Colin Miller was also a good pickup before he was traded, though Nick DeSimone has been very solid since the deadline as well.

Things get much more rough after that, though. Tomas Nosek had a disastrous year, as one of the team’s worst five-on-five players and the team’s least effective penalty killer after Michael McLeod and Nathan Bastian. Brendan Smith had an up-and-down season and has been apparently worse since hurting his knee a couple months ago. Max Willman is a journeyman that has played to journeyman standards. Kurtis MacDermid never really did much to help the team on the ice, but he also did not hurt them — they gave up zero goals with the big man on the ice. Of course, Kurtis has tried to serve this team as their protection over the course of those 11 games. And Kaapo Kahkonen never got a fair shot. His .923 save percentage and 1-3-0 record will mean that he is likely to move on to another team in July, possibly returning to starter form as this team seeks an expensive solution.

The Regressions

As much as I harp on some of these players for their contributions, or lack thereof, they are not the primary reason this season went sideways. So, while I will argue that Tom Fitzgerald needs to make sure he’s not wasting 50+ games of ice time on players on Nosek or Willman’s level next year, there are bigger fish to consider. Number one on the list of concerns should be Jonas Siegenthaler, who has not been terrible in terms of his five-on-five defensive results, but has been an awful penalty killer and an offensive black hole.

Not everything is going wrong for Siegenthaler, so it’s worth investigating the issue. When I asked what was really wrong with the Devils a couple weeks ago, I saw that Siegenthaler and John Marino are still very good at slowing the other team down in the neutral zone — though they are similarly poor at turning play towards the offensive end. What does it this tell me? Well, whoever is in charge of breakout plays, defensive zone exits, and defensive zone coverage should probably be fired on the spot on April 15. Sorry, Ryan McGill — but a defense that is pretty good at covering everything but the net and can’t get the puck out of the defensive zone is going to suck most of the time. While part of me has the urge to see Fitzgerald send Siegenthaler to Calgary or some far-away, Western Conference team, the absolute mess of a team that this group is in transition makes me want to see what Siegenthaler looks like if a coach can instill a more efficient defensive system.

The Rookies

Luke Hughes and Simon Nemec have, honestly, played pretty well for their first year in the league. Nemec has been a bit better at generating five-on-five offense and playing to structure in the defensive zone, while Hughes has been far superior on the power play and shows better instincts with loose pucks and one-on-one battles. Here, I am squarely going to blame the coaching staff for forcing Hughes with Smith despite him having a pretty good thing going with Simon Nemec. Here are Luke’s top five pairings by ice time:

Hughes-Marino: 347:05 TOI, 53.34 CF%, 50.70 SF%, 13-14 GF-GA, 17.22-14.62 xGF-xGA, .992 PDO

Hughes-Miller: 288:49 TOI, 58.98 CF%, 53.85 SF%, 12-11 GF-GA, 13.74 xGF-12.84 xGA, .995 PDO

Smith-Hughes: 234:08 TOI, 48.52 CF%, 45.33 SF%, 3-15 GF-GA, 7.06-11.17 xGF-xGA, .903 PDO

Hughes-Nemec: 165:44 TOI, 59.72 CF%, 60.23 SF%, 9-4 GF-GA, 11.05-6.34 xGF-xGA, 1.028 PDO

Hughes-DeSimone: 81:35 TOI, 54.63 CF% 57.41 SF%, 5-1 GF-GA, 6.26-4.68 xGF-xGA, 1.059 PDO

Ironically, Nemec has had good results with Brendan Smith, but Travis Green continually opts to put Hughes with Smith. Here are Nemec’s top five pairings, excluding the Hughes-Nemec pairing (which is his third-most played pairing).

Siegenthaler-Nemec: 311:04 TOI, 50.00 CF%, 49.45 SF%, 12-12 GF-GA, 12.29-12.93 xGF-xGA, 1.002 PDO

Bahl-Nemec: 193:54 TOI, 45.17 CF%, 46.23 SF%, 10-10 GF-GA, 10.13-8.89 xGF-xGA, 1.014 PDO

Smith-Nemec: 125:34 TOI, 43.87 CF%, 47.62 SF%, 13-8 GF-GA, 5.7-5.04 xGF-xGA, 1.095 PDO

Marino-Nemec: 76:04 TOI, 51.52 CF%, 47.37 SF%, 2-9 GF-GA, 4.64-4.12 xGF-xGA, .831 PDO

I do not know how much to make of this, but the double-lefty and double-righty pairings have NOT worked this year for Hughes and Nemec. For Hughes, all double-lefty pairings have seen the Devils outscored 5-20. Only Hatakka-Hughes, which played for a whopping four minutes and 11 seconds, had a positive goal ratio. For Nemec, double-righty pairings have resulted in being outscored 3-9, as a Miller-Nemec pairing resulted in a 1-0 goal ratio in addition to the 2-9 Marino-Nemec score.

So would I say that this season is the product of the inexperience of these two guys being exposed following the Dougie Hamilton injury? I am not so inclined, considering that a glance at these pairings might tell you that a world in which Lindy Ruff and Travis Green never attempt to play Hughes with Smith or Nemec with Marino could have flipped this team’s goal differential entirely. That total -21 goal difference when playing the rookies on all-righty or all-lefty pairings is nearly double the total team goal differential of -12 for the entire season.

So yeah, we have seen the rookies fail to tie a stick up at the right time, but it seems that putting them in more logical situations — such as playing to the correct side according to their handedness — would have been enough to mask their defensive deficiencies to survive the whole season. Instead, they’re left with a tough learning experience. Maybe this team will be stronger for going through this in the long run. Maybe they won’t. That will be the true test of character. For the time being, though, I am hopeful that Luke Hughes and Simon Nemec will not only be a part of this team for a long time, but on the same pairing for a long time. Hughes’ speed and instincts, and Nemec’s vision and creativity can be a force to be reckoned with. When they’re not playing on a foolish pairing, the sky-high potential is usually apparent.

Final Notes and Your Thoughts

The story of this team will always be failing to get what they were capable of out of their play. Between the veterans that took a step back and the occasional misuse of the rookies, there were enough day-to-day inefficiencies to prevent the Devils from achieving their optimal results. The truth is that Luke Hughes is already a really good 200-foot player, and he will look even better next year if he puts more weight on. Simon Nemec, too, is beyond what can be expected of a 20-year old rookie. Had they been managed a bit better, they might have had more games to play. But that’s life — you will always have to deal with a bit of disappointment.

The Devils’ bottom six depth also left a lot to be desired: especially when our top centers were out of the lineup. However, the model of players like Chris Tierney and Curtis Lazar is something to take note of — and I would not be opposed to seeing Tierney back next season. If they can get Erik Haula and Ondrej Palat to contribute offense from the bottom six next season, instead of riding along with guys like Hischier and Hughes, it would do a lot to open up top six minutes for younger, more skilled players.

What do you think of these issues? Do you think this was more of a coaching issue or an experience issue? Or were the veterans just too poor this year to get the job done? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.