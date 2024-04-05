 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Devils in the Details - 4/5/24: Truculence Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 4/5/24

By Nate Pilling
New Jersey Devils v New York Rangers
Kurtis MacDermid #23 of the New Jersey Devils fights with Matt Rempe #73 of the New York Rangers during the first period at Madison Square Garden on April 03, 2024 in New York City.
Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Matt Rempe! Line brawl! Fights! Truculence! The Devils blew a 3-2 third-period lead in an emotional game against the Rangers, and New York came away with a 4-3 victory. [Devils NHL]

In case you want to relive this for some reason:

A new addition to the organization:

Douglas sign of life photos:

​​Hockey Links

Will the third time be the charm? Could the NHL really work in Atlanta this time? [Sportsnet]

“The Arizona Coyotes’ future could be decided on June 27, when they will bid on a parcel of land in the hopes of finally securing a site for their new arena.” [ESPN]

A look at the Coyotes’ proposal: “The development will undergo a phased rollout, with the Coyotes new arena scheduled to open in time for the 2027-2028 NHL season. This timing is consistent with the timeline the Coyotes proposed to the NHL more than a year ago.”

Connor McDavid? Auston Matthews? Nathan MacKinnon? Nikita Kucherov? A look at the cases for the four main Hart Trophy contenders: [Daily Faceoff]

Who are the league’s best shutdown defensemen? Some analysis here on a valuable role: [The Athletic ($)]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

