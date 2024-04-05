Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Matt Rempe! Line brawl! Fights! Truculence! The Devils blew a 3-2 third-period lead in an emotional game against the Rangers, and New York came away with a 4-3 victory. [Devils NHL]

In case you want to relive this for some reason:

Rempe said there was no conversation during warmups because it was understood the fight would happen.



The way he described lining up for the faceoff was great: "MacDermid was like, ‘We’re going right now.’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, I know. I think there’s a reason why we’re starting.’" — Vince Z. Mercogliano (@vzmercogliano) April 4, 2024

A new addition to the organization:

#NEWS: We have signed college free agent F Dylan Wendt to a two-year, entry-level contract starting in 2024-25.



Wendt will join Utica on an AHL Amateur Tryout (ATO) for the remainder of the 2023-24 season.



: https://t.co/YUQCZP5N43 pic.twitter.com/DQbN68WNOe — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) April 4, 2024

Douglas sign of life photos:

Thanks to Jordan & Jamel for hanging out with Dougie at Tuesday night’s game.

#NJDevils | @RWJBarnabas pic.twitter.com/QN1MreW3zq — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) April 4, 2024

​​Hockey Links

Will the third time be the charm? Could the NHL really work in Atlanta this time? [Sportsnet]

“The Arizona Coyotes’ future could be decided on June 27, when they will bid on a parcel of land in the hopes of finally securing a site for their new arena.” [ESPN]

A look at the Coyotes’ proposal: “The development will undergo a phased rollout, with the Coyotes new arena scheduled to open in time for the 2027-2028 NHL season. This timing is consistent with the timeline the Coyotes proposed to the NHL more than a year ago.”

The wait is finally over!



Introducing the new arena that the Coyotes plan to build in North Phoenix off of Scottsdale Road & the 101 freeway. #YotesForever



For More Info: https://t.co/PzpKDqasMr pic.twitter.com/B3S6cjleA3 — Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) April 5, 2024

Connor McDavid? Auston Matthews? Nathan MacKinnon? Nikita Kucherov? A look at the cases for the four main Hart Trophy contenders: [Daily Faceoff]

Who are the league’s best shutdown defensemen? Some analysis here on a valuable role: [The Athletic ($)]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.