FanFirst Friday: Talking Goalies...Again

Gotta start this one out by saying, I never thought I’d be talking about the offseason so soon, but that pretty much tells you how this Devils season has gone. And while Jared covered much of the upcoming coaching search here in excellent fashion, I want to get a head start on Tom Fitzgerald’s other biggest search this summer. The goalie he called a “big fish” after his trade deadline.

We all know the names. Jacob Markstrom very nearly became a New Jersey Devil this season, if you believe all the reports. Apparently it was at Calgary Flames’ ownership desk and they nixed it because they did not want to retain Markstrom’s salary for the remainder of this year and then the next two seasons. It was a bridge too far. Juuse Saros, the goalie that most Devils fans seem to be frothing at the mouth over. He would qualify as the biggest fish on this list. And Linus Ullmark, the Boston goalie who won the Vezina last year. Rachel Doerrie, who had the infamous take on Luke Hughes and his character issues, thinks the Devils should give up whatever to get Ullmark:

Former #Canucks and #njdevils employee Rachel Doerrie suggested that the #njdevils trade their #2nd overall draft pick Simon Nemec to Boston for Linus Ullmark and then compared Ullmark to Crosby. What kind of drugs is she taking? pic.twitter.com/p2uXFX2jUz — John Puck (@johnpuck1992) March 19, 2024

Any way, I want to go outside the box here, simply because I think the goalie market will expand well beyond these three. Now whether or not the Devils should do anyone besides Saros, Ullmark or Markstrom, I would argue probably not, but there are fallback plans in case each of these opposing GMs ask for Simon Nemec, Luke Hughes and two firsts for a goalie.

Most of these goalies have term on their contracts at high AAV (especially relative to performance), which is why the other teams are looking to dump these guys in the first place.

John Gibson is a name I’ve talked about a bunch, possibly because I live near Anaheim and I see him very regularly. Someone was writing about him recently and I wish I’d kept the link but he was mentioning how Gibson, for the last several seasons, always seems to start out the season very well but by January or so, after he’s faced more rubber than the New Jersey Turnpike, he wilts. It’s almost as if the constant barrage of great opportunities kills his will to perform. So I looked up his splits this year and the stats appear to back it up. He had a .901 save percentage pre-All Star and he was among the league leaders for a long time in goals saved above expected this year. Now, he’s near the bottom of the entire NHL. His save percentages go exactly the same on a month by month basis: .902, .907, .902, .892, .885, .844. Woof. Of course his decline also happened around the time when Lukas Dostal was taking the crease away and performing much better. It’s clear to pretty much everyone that Pat Verbeek needs to give Gibson a fresh start somewhere else. But his AAV cap hit is $6.4 million and it runs for three more seasons after this one. Gibson would be a huge gamble and I can’t imagine it’s one that Tom Fitzgerald would be willing to take with Fitz’s neck on the line here.

Speaking of a large AAV for three more seasons, Jordan Binnington is making $6 million a year for the next three seasons as well. Though he wouldn’t appear to be nearly the risk that Gibson would be since Binnington has arguably been one of the best goalies in the league this season. Binnington is currently ranked fifth in GSAx among all goalies, according to Moneypuck. He’s been sensational this season after being brutal last year. He and Joel Hofer have kept the Blues playoff hopes alive when the team in front of him hasn’t been very good, to say the least. Binnington is intriguing because he comes with a ton of baggage. He also does weirdly cheap things out of nowhere.

To his credit, Binnington appears to have focused on his performance as a goalie this year instead of the circus surrounding him, whether that’s cheap shots or racist or misogynist tweets. He’s focused on hockey and the results have followed. I don’t think Devils fandom would want anything to do with Binner, as he’s called. But it could make a lot of sense for New Jersey, especially if they wind up hiring Craig Berube to be the new coach. Martin Brodeur knows Binnington. The Devils 1B goalie Jake Allen was the backup for Binnington when the Blues won the Cup in 2019. The Devils current goalie coach, Dave Rogalski, basically made his career on Binnington’s success that came out of seemingly nowhere. Oh and starting next season, Binnington’s contract goes from a full no trade clause to a modified no trade where he submits 18 teams he doesn’t want to be dealt to. While it would be tough to see a personality like Binnington in red and black and cheer for the guy, the move makes a lot of sense for the reasons I mentioned above. I’ll just say, don’t be surprised if the price for Markstrom, Ullmark or Saros is too high if Fitzgerald falls to Binnington as a plan B big fish.

I’m going to put two in this one since I think they’re more remote options. Tristan Jarry and Elvis Merzlikins. Jarry would be the most affordable one on this list as he’s a relative bargain at $5.375 million AAV but it last for not three, but four more seasons. Jarry is currently 33rd in GSAx at 3.0 for the season, so not great. But Jarry seems to be about as inconsistent as they come within small stretches. He will be crazy good for a while and then crazy bad for a while. I would steer clear of him based on the fact that the Devils were about as consistently inconsistent this year as you could possibly ever be. Jarry might be moved just to clear up cap space on a team with an aging group that might want to add pieces elsewhere. Plus, it can be argued that Nedeljkovic has been better when the Penguins have needed him the most. They also have a highly-rated prospect goalie Joel Blomqvist who could be potentially ready to go as a backup or starter. Kyle Dubas would probably love the flexibility here, but this, for whatever reason, screams Los Angeles Kings to me. The Kings tried to trade for Linus Ullmark already and he refused with his NTC. They will be looking for a longer-term solution there and I could see a tandem of Jarry and potentially Erik Portillo in LA next year, especially if flaming out in the playoffs by going cheaper on goaltending happens again.

Merzlikins has basically been screaming from a rooftop that he wants out of Columbus. There’s multiple issues with someone who is that volatile in the press because any team looking to acquire him will worry that he will blow up in the press again. Now I do try and cut some slack to the man, given what he’s been through in his personal life. I can’t imagine having to play a position that’s as mentally taxing as goalie after losing your best friend right in front of you. That being said, he has not been good this year with his GSAx ranked 82nd of all goalies. He’s been jerked around by his coach all year, from sitting for weeks at a time in favor of Tarasov, to not getting any consistent playing time. Merzlikins has three more seasons at an AAV of $5.4 million. So he would be quite the commitment and risk that getting away from Columbus that he could suddenly rediscover his form.

There’s also a name from the past that Devils fans used to clamor for on the regular. And that’s Spencer Knight of the Florida Panthers. Knight was considered one of the best goalie prospects around and then he began struggling and eventually entered the player assistance program. It turned out he was struggling with OCD. But Knight came back this year for the Panthers AHL affiliate and while he was not his best for a good portion, he’s recently kicked his game into gear and according to Jeff Marek, Panthers legend Roberto Luongo made him his personal project to get him back to where he was before. Knight appears to have found it, but with his AAV at $4.5 million for the next two seasons, it would be a risky move to head into next season with Knight and Jake Allen as your tandem. But the upside for Florida is they clear valuable cap space to deal with all their upcoming free agents (no one is taking Bob at $10 million a year). They can re-sign Anthony Stolarz, who should be cheap and has been mostly really good in a backup role for much cheaper than retaining Knight. But it’s a gamble given Knight’s off ice struggles and how much work it seems to have taken to get him back to his A game. Remember he was a WJC teammate of Jack Hughes so it’s possible Hughes could have some insight on Knight as a person and gives Fitz some insight here.

The one that I would probably want the most is Yaroslav Askarov, the Nashville Predators stud goalie prospect. He’s been brilliant in the AHL this season, sparking the Milwaukee Admirals to a 19-game winning streak. The sad part about this is that the Devils could’ve had Askarov as they picked 7th in 2020 and chose Alex Holtz. The Predators got Askarov four picks later at 11th. Askarov might come cheaper than Juuse Saros just because he’s an unknown quantity. Saros is the guy who has been there and proven he’s elite at the NHL level for more than three years now. Askarov’s age and growth appears like he’s ready to jump in and be elite at the big league level. Though to be perfectly honest, I have a suspicion that Trotz will not deal either one of his goalies and run a tandem of Saros and Askarov next year to see if Askarov can be the replacement for Saros. Saros is entering his final year of his contract so knowing that you have a few year of a cheap young goalie could be extremely valuable. Askarov just needs to prove he can do it at the NHL level.

There are other options like someone I always wanted before and that’s Karel Vejmelka, but he was so bad all year for the Coyotes this season, it could just be Vitek Vanecek 2.0 if the Devils got him. Though he would only be a one-year commitment at a much lower AAV than any of the other options listed above.

There’s also UFA goalies like Kevin Lankinen (goalie expert Kevin Woodley has said for years that he thinks Lankinen could be the next Connor Ingram or Charlie Lindgren to emerge from nowhere to be a very good starting goalie) or the previously mentioned Anthony Stolarz. But none of them fit the “big fish” verbiage that Fitz used when talking after trade deadline.

If I had to rank the odds, my money right now is on Markstrom. I think he comes the cheapest out of any of these goalies since he’s older and only has two years remaining on his contract. He’s also been less consistent than Saros or Ullmark, which should make bargain-hunting Fitz happy. It’s also possible that Markstrom wants to come to New Jersey and he can force the Flames to do exactly that this offseason. I think the Predators might hold onto both of their studs unless someone like the Kings or Buffalo blow them away with a prospect package and picks. Ullmark is a one-year rental right now and he’s also basically split games nearly evenly with Jeremy Swayman over the past two years. But in that second tier I cover extensively above, don’t be surprised if Binnington winds up becoming the target if Marktrom doesn’t work out. From all reports about Pat Verbeek, he’s really tough to make a deal with and he wants more than Gibson is worth right now.

Ultimately, the offseason should be really interesting. I put both this decision and the decision on a coach on the same level of importance. For Tom Fitzgerald’s sake, he better get this right. Or I could be writing a similar article next season about the top candidates for Devils GM.

What do you think of my list? If Markstrom, Ullmark or Saros aren’t options, who is a sneaky good candidate to be the guy here?