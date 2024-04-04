The New Jersey Devils Need to Clean Out More than Just Their Coaching Staff

The last couple of New Jersey Devils games have left a particularly bad taste in my (and probably plenty of other fans’) mouth. Taking leads into the third period against two teams within the division, the Devils wound up pathetically dropping both and in regulation to boot. While there’s plenty of blame to be passed around, and the coaching change continuing to look like a mistake, there has to be more accountability in general. This accountability includes everyone in the organization, from owners David Blitzer and Josh Harris to GM Tom Fitzgerald down to every player who has worn the red and black this season.

So where should it begin? Coaches have already been held to some standard of accountability, with Lindy Ruff already being let go and Travis Green seemingly (hopefully) not far behind once Game 82 has been played. While ownership has been relatively hands off (for better or for worse), I don’t think they’re the right starting point. Likewise, I don’t think Fitzgerald is either; I think we need more time to see what he does this summer to address the walls that the team ran into; if the team is still spinning in neutral this time next year, then I think reevaluating if Fitz is the guy becomes a real conversation.

I think the player group is where the next cleanout needs to happen, and some of it is in part due to coaching and usage of players. I’m not going to be making any statements here that guys like Jack Hughes or even his brother Luke are the problem, but I do think there are guys that have worn out their welcome here. If the Devils want to be a more successful team next season, there’s going to have to be some tough decisions made. As I make mention of names today, I’m only going to make mention of regulars, not players who filled in for a few games here and there.

Forwards Who Should Not Come Back

Nathan Bastian, Kurtis MacDermid, Ondrej Palat, Chris Tierney

I think at least three of these guys (Bastian, MacDermid and Tierney) have worn out their welcome and fans would like to see them upgraded upon. The one I might be able to live with is Bastian staying, but with the amount of regression this season that he showed, the Devils should be looking for other options on their bottom line. The team does need grit and toughness to compete in the Metro, but they also need skill coming from that same group. Giving a healthy Nolan Foote one of those spots might lead to some improvement in this area.

The one name that might surprise people is Palat, as he has still contributed 30 points this season in 65 games, good for eighth on the team. The issue is that Palat often seems to be a step or two out of sync with his teammates. His “leadership” skills are also appearing to be overblown, as for someone who has worn an A all season, I can’t say he’s done much to lead, either by word or example. I’m not sure who is going to want a “veteran leader” at $6 million for three more seasons, but if the Devils want to be better next season, Palat is part of the weight that needs to be cut.

Defenders Who Should Not Come Back

Kevin Bahl*, Jonas Siegenthaler*, Brendan Smith

I’m going to start with the lowest hanging fruit on the defense tree; Smith is another “veteran” who isn’t providing anything he was brought in to provide. Additionally he has been overused all season by both coaches, and it shows in how many times he is on the ice for a goal, badly out of position, or both. If he comes back next season, we can speed up the questioning of Fitz.

Kevin Bahl is still young and could even probably be described as a bit of a project. The problem to me with Bahl is that he’s trying to be a mix of decent speed and physicality, but he’s not really excelling in either area. I would expect a guy as big as him to be a positive difference maker on the back end, and while he has shown flashes of capability, it hasn’t been often enough or effective enough. The Devils need a big guy who can defend, not a big guy who can sort of defend.

Siegenthaler is the toughest name for me to include on this list, but he has regressed so much this season that it is almost mind boggling. HIs positioning is almost Smith levels of bad, he loses his man too many times, and just in general the skills that made him appear to be a steal last season have all but evaporated. I’m not sure if it is due to different defense partners, injuries, a career year last season, some combination of those factors, or something else I’m missing, but the Devils can’t be a competitor with Siegs playing another season like he did this year.

Now as for the asterisks next to Siegs and Bahl? Basically, I could live with one of the two of them coming back. A sheltered third pair role or bounce back season could endear either one to the fan base again. Both can’t come back though, because if they do, and they both repeat this season, then the team finds itself back in the same hole.

Note: Nick DeSimone qualified as more of a “fill in” for me, but should also not be brought back next season.

Goalies Who Should Not Come Back

Kaapo Kahkonen

No offense here to Kahkonen, who has been a good enough soldier since the deadline, but the Devils need a premier goalie. With Jake Allen still having one more season as the backup, Kahkonen’s fate is sealed through no fault of his own.

Final Thoughts and Your Take

I know filling in seven to eight slots might seem daunting, but if the Devils want to compete. they’re going to have to. Additionally, some of the spots will be filled by returning players, such as Foote and Dougie Hamilton; guys like Santeri Hatakka, who have looked good in limited minutes, should be given extended looks as well. Using players who are returning or who have looked better than the ones I would like to see gone lowers the number of needed signings to more like four or five players, which is a much more manageable number. If the Devils find the right players to plug into those spots, 2024-25 could look more like 2022-23 than this season.

What are your thoughts on the Devils needing to clear out more personnel; do you think starting with underachieving players is the right route to go? Would you rather look at people higher up in the organization? Do you agree or disagree with the players I’ve chosen? Is there anyone I forgot that you’d like to see jettisoned? Leave any and all comments below and thanks as always for reading!