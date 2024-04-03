10-Player Brawl At Puck Drop Sets Tone In New Jersey Devils’ 4-3 Loss To New York Rangers

Here you go:

This is what you all came here to see, right? This is what we all wanted?

Before anyone mistakes this for me trying to shame people for enjoying this, let me make it clear right now that I do not fault anyone for enjoying this. Seeing Kurtis MacDermid extract a pound of flesh from New York Rangers’ goon Matt Rempe was cathartic to me. Seeing ALL EIGHT OTHER SKATERS(!!!) join the party was beyond anything I could have expected, and it was wildly entertaining. Seeing Rempe finally have to answer somewhat for cheap shotting Nate Bastian and Jonas Siegenthaler was satisfying to me.

Yes, a big part of me really enjoyed this. But a big part of me felt so frustrated watching this.

Why frustrated? Well first of all because the only reason all of this happened is because Rempe put two Devils on IR. Bastian has yet to make it back, while Siegenthaler played just his second game since being concussed by Rempe in March. I am frustrated Rempe made this night possible.

I am also frustrated that this is what this Devils season has devolved into. Last year we bemoaned how teams took tons of liberties against New Jersey with little to no physical retaliation. It was frustrating in 2022-23, but not overly so because the Devils were a great team. They got the last laugh by winning, by dominating and suffocating teams with relentless offense and solid defense. New Jersey is far from a great team this season, and so we have to resort to hoping MacDermid can punch Rempe enough to make us feel better. I’d rather win games.

I am also a little frustrated that the media, from TNT’s broadcast to numerous hockey media figures on social media, made this the only story of this game for a while. We all expected them to play up this angle pregame, and they absolutely did. Then the brawl actually happened, and TNT went into overdrive making this the primary focus of the night. I understand that this is a story that deserves plenty of attention, but I’m just sad it took away from the play on the ice. During TNT’s first intermission show, Colby Armstrong literally screamed into the camera, going on about how amazing this was and how great for hockey this is. Nothing about the game itself. To be fair, as the contest wore on there was much more focus on actual hockey. But the fact that the actual hockey took a backseat to the fights for large swaths of the evening frustrated me as well.

And of course, I am frustrated that the Devils lost.

They almost certainly needed to win out to keep their faint playoff hopes alive. Instead, they got thoroughly outplayed in the first period to go down 2-0, miraculously put three past Igor Shesterkin in the second to take a 3-2 lead, then gave it up in the third to lose 4-3. It was the exact kind of loss we’ve see so many times this season.

We were all expecting the MacDermid-Rempe tilt, but I don’t think anyone saw the other four coming. For the Devils, John Marino, Kevin Bahl, Chris Tierney, and MacDermid were ejected, while Jacob Trouba, K’Andre Miller, Barclay Goodrow, and Rempe were sent off for the Rangers. Only Curtis Lazar and Jimmy Vesey remained in the game, as their tilt was technically the first one, with every subsequent fight following after.

I suspect the players and coaches didn’t know the rule that any fight that occurs after the first one triggers an automatic game misconduct, I know I certainly didn’t know that rule. I have a few reasons to suspect that. Number one, I don’t care how many pounds of flesh need to be extracted, no team wants to play an entire game with 14 skaters, including four defensemen. Number two, even if they knew that and were ok with that, there’s no way Rangers head coach Peter Laviolette would have sent Trouba and Miller out there. He would’ve thrown Braden Schneider and Erik Gustafsson to the wolves instead, there’s no way Laviolette would have knowingly sacrificed his second pairing which also happens to include his captain. Or maybe he did and he’s just a bigger idiot than I thought.

In the end, this was a night filled with a little catharsis and a lot of frustration. As I mentioned, I am so frustrated that the season has spiraled out of control to this extent. After a record-setting season in 2022-23, the Devils will miss the playoffs in incredibly disappointing fashion. On top of that, the loss tonight meant the Rangers swept the season series against the Devils, which is one of the more frustrating things I can think of. I miss the days when New Jersey could retaliate by obliterating teams in the run of play and on the scoreboard. Instead the only thing we could enjoy was the brawl at puck drop.

The Game Stats: The NHL.com Game Summary | The NHL.com Event Summary | The NHL.com Play by Play Log | The NHL.com Shot Summary | The Natural Stat Trick Game Stats

The Game Highlights: Courtesy of NHL.com

Let’s Talk About It

This was an ugly night, and the New York Rangers are to blame for this first and foremost. That organization is the one that allowed, enabled, and actively encouraged Matt Rempe to throw dirty hit after dirty hit, and get into fight after fight for no particular reason. If that man develops serious brain damage later in his life, which he is certainly on pace to do after all his brawls, the New York Rangers as a whole are the first ones everyone should point the finger at. I would also throw some blame the hockey media’s way for making Rempe such a darling to begin with. They played a part in enabling this just like the Rangers did.

To that point, is anyone really surprised that we constantly see dirty play out of an organization whose captain is Jacob Trouba? When one of the dirtiest players in the league is the one you decide is your best leader, this is exactly what we should expect. Will Cuylle throwing a blatantly dangerous and reckless hit on Brendan Smith in the first period? Expected. Chris Kreider flinging a puck at Kaapo Kahkonen knowing full well that play will be whistled dead as soon as he touches it due to a high stick? Well he did that from his own blue line so I wouldn’t exactly call it dangerous or all that dirty. But it was certainly petty, unnecessary, childish, and indicative of a player taking his cues from a “leader” like Trouba. It’s no wonder Timo Meier ducked when Schneider took a run at him in the first period, the Rangers have conditioned their opponents to expect head shots every time one of them goes for a hit! Schneider and the Rangers taking exception to Meier ducking is pretty rich considering their track record.

And speaking of track record, it was incredible that Laviolette had the absolute nerve to start yelling at Travis Green after all the fights were done. Like an arsonist blaming the building for catching on fire. Laviolette has a lot to answer for, he’s one of the main architects of the boxing ring that Madison Square Garden turned into this evening. The fact that he saw fit to clutch his pearls is astounding.

I do blame the Devils a little bit too though, as it does take two to tango in the end. That being said, none of this would have happened if the Rempe hadn’t gone out of his way to cause serious injury to Bastian and Siegenthaler. I also think a lot of us would have been disappointed if the Devils didn’t do anything tonight. There’s only so many cheap shots they could take before they decided enough was enough.

In the end, I’m just aggravated at everybody. The Rangers have proven themselves to be an organization that does many questionable things, from their enabling coach to their elbow-throwing captain to their giant goon who is now a perfect three-for-three in ejections when playing New Jersey this season. And the Devils have failed to stand up for themselves either through their play or by physical means, leading Tom Fitzgerald to acquire a player in MacDermid whose only purpose was doing what he did tonight. Like I argued before, actually winning hockey games is retribution enough, but New Jersey has not done nearly enough of that this season, so they had to resort to stooping to Rempe’s level instead.

It was an ugly scene, and while I cannot deny that a part of me was happy to see a little revenge against a player who clearly took way too many liberties against the Devils, a bigger part of me is just sad to see the season devolve into this.

Power Outage

As far as topics that don’t actually have to do with the brawls or the animosity, the Devils power play struggled tonight. In related news, water is wet and grass is green.

New Jersey went 0/3 on the man advantage this evening, with the Rangers getting some of the most dangerous chances during that time. In their last three games against New York, the Devils went a collective 0/12 on their power plays. We all know how bad the power play has been since roughly the new year, but 0/12 over three games against the Rangers is just awful. If New Jersey could convert on just one of their chances tonight, we might be talking about a win instead of a bitter loss.

Tired Legs

Due to the ejections of Marino and Bahl at the start of the game, that left a ton of ice time for the remaining four defensemen. Just take a look at these time on ice numbers:

Luke Hughes: 32:49

Brendan Smith: 28:20

Simon Nemec: 26:23

Jonas Sigenthaler: 26:08

That’s crazy enough. But then you add to it the fact that this is the second half of a back-to-back and it makes it even wilder. Credit to these players for grinding it out tonight. I wouldn’t say any of them played particularly good games, but it’s hard to fault them given the circumstances.

Next Time Out

The Devils are back at it on Saturday when they travel up to Ottawa to take on the Senators. Game time is scheduled for 7:00pm.

Your Take

Ok I’ve said my piece on this game, thank you for indulging my rantings and ravings. Now it’s your turn. What did you make of this wild and memorable night? As always, thanks for reading.