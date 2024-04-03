Game Preview #76: New Jersey Devils at New York Rangers

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils (36-35-4) at the New York Rangers (50-21-4)

The Broadcast: TV — TNT, Radio — Devils Hockey Network

The Time: 7:00 PM

Directionless Team

The Devils blew yet another game last night. This time, it was to the Pittsburgh Penguins, who are actually fighting for a playoff spot. After giving up five consecutive third period goals for the second game in a row, the Devils lost a game in regulation where they had a lead entering the third period for the third time this season. Their last two losses came in this fashion, as Travis Green has two such losses in his 14 games as Head Coach. By comparison, the Devils only lost a third period lead like that once under Lindy Ruff in 61 games.

Timo Meier said that the team played scared that third period, though Travis Green tried to play semantics and called it a confidence thing. A look at Travis Green’s coaching history would have you find that his teams regularly lose their offensive push when up, putting them at risk of blown leads, as this lost offense is not accompanied by greater defense. But, if you want, you can blame it on inexperience, despite veteran defensemen making mistakes on two of the killer goals for the Penguins.

Head Hunting and Fight Arranging

Since we have the displeasure of watching this game on TNT tonight, expect an excessive amount of focus on the possible meeting of Matt Rempe and Kurtis MacDermid. MacDermid was unable to get Rempe to fight him last game, when he was ejected for a second time against the Devils this season. And fighting Rempe won’t give the Devils six standings points, but at least they will get to show their heart on national television by having a guy who won’t even be on the team next year fight him.

Jonas Siegenthaler, who returned to the lineup last night and promptly resumed the mistakes he was making before his concussion, will presumably be in there tonight. Hopefully, he avoids flying elbows tonight and starts making a real case for why he should be on the team next season. Unlike some people, Jonas is actually there to play hockey, so I will look to him for a possible better second game back.

Other Lineup Issues

With this team basically at the point where they need to win out to make the playoffs, if several other things go in their favor, they should really start letting younger guys play. Brian Halonen has not gotten a real chance yet, and I would like to see him play over a guy like Tomas Nosek, assuming MacDermid is coming in for Max Willman. On the defensive side, Brendan Smith has looked awful since returning from a knee injury several weeks ago. With Nick DeSimone in the press box, that may be leaving Luke Hughes to suffer more than he should be asked to in these final games. However, I do not know if the team believes they can or should retain DeSimone, who is an unrestricted free agent this season. Additionally, Smith, who is also a UFA, may or may not be winding down his playing days — I would not be surprised if that were playing into his lineup presence at this point of the season.

Your Thoughts

Will you be watching tonight’s game? Are you planning on watching hockey or a boxing match? Do you think this team will attempt to win the game? Or have we seen the end of the New Jersey Devils giving an effort in the 2023-24 season? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.