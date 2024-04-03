 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Devils in the Details - 4/3/24: Dreadful Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 4/3/24

By Nate Pilling
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Pittsburgh Penguins v New Jersey Devils
Nico Hischier #13 of the New Jersey Devils passes the puck against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the second period at the Prudential Center on April 2, 2024 in Newark, New Jersey.
Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

The Devils blew a 3-1 lead over the Penguins during the course of a dreadful, horrendous third period on Tuesday night and fell 6-3. [Devils NHL]

What should we hope to see here in the waning games of the season? Todd Cordell ponders three things he wants to see assessed: [Infernal Access ($)]

Josh Reinitz takes a look at five problems that the Devils need to be address before the puck drops on next season: [The Hockey Writers]

​​Hockey Links

Ryan Hartman gets a three-game suspension:

Which NHL coaches and teams are likely to part ways this offseason? [The Hockey News]

An eye here toward the first-round playoff matchups we could see starting later this month: [The Athletic ($)]

Is Amazon poised to get into the NHL game? “As anticipation builds for this years playoffs, there is news brewing about the upcoming NHL season, whispers in the sports world hint at a potential game-changing move: Amazon’s potential takeover of the entire Monday night package from Rogers. While details remain scarce, the murmurs suggest that Rogers, burdened by the weight of the deal, may be looking to offload the Monday night games to the Seattle-based tech giant.” [YYZ Sports Media]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

More From All About The Jersey

Loading comments...