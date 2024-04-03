Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

The Devils blew a 3-1 lead over the Penguins during the course of a dreadful, horrendous third period on Tuesday night and fell 6-3. [Devils NHL]

The #NJDevils say they played "scared" in terrible loss to Penguins. Their coach disagrees.https://t.co/tQjcfaraxZ — Ryan Novozinsky (@ryannovo62) April 3, 2024

What should we hope to see here in the waning games of the season? Todd Cordell ponders three things he wants to see assessed: [Infernal Access ($)]

Josh Reinitz takes a look at five problems that the Devils need to be address before the puck drops on next season: [The Hockey Writers]

​​Hockey Links

Ryan Hartman gets a three-game suspension:

Minnesota’s Ryan Hartman has been suspended for three games for unsportsmanlike conduct for his actions during Saturday’s game against Vegas. https://t.co/zpv4qbCxUs — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) April 1, 2024

Which NHL coaches and teams are likely to part ways this offseason? [The Hockey News]

An eye here toward the first-round playoff matchups we could see starting later this month: [The Athletic ($)]

Is Amazon poised to get into the NHL game? “As anticipation builds for this years playoffs, there is news brewing about the upcoming NHL season, whispers in the sports world hint at a potential game-changing move: Amazon’s potential takeover of the entire Monday night package from Rogers. While details remain scarce, the murmurs suggest that Rogers, burdened by the weight of the deal, may be looking to offload the Monday night games to the Seattle-based tech giant.” [YYZ Sports Media]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.