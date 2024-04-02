New Jersey Devils Melted Down in the Third Period in 3-6 Loss to Pittsburgh Penguins

It was 3-1 after the first two periods. The New Jersey Devils were up 3-1 over the Pittsburgh Penguins. They were out-shooting the Penguins 21-12. They were closer to even in attempts as the Penguins kept missing nets, hitting Devils legs and sticks and skates, and the Devils were able to make some more passes than the Pens to get more rubber on net. The Devils even went up 3-1 late in the second period when Nico Hischier played Jesper Bratt into the zone and Bratt finished the one-on-one for the score. The Devils were up by two going into intermission.

As you can see from the headline, it all went wrong in the third period for the Devils. Worse, it was not even a full 20-minute failure. It was 15-minute failure.

The problem started when Bratt took a slashing call on Erik Karlsson in the Penguins’ end of the rink right in front of the referee. An easy and avoidable call. The Devils just killed a minor on Kevin Bahl. But the Penguins punished this penalty at 6:48 when Bryan Rust sent a killer pass across the crease that went of Evgeni Malkin and tapped in by Sidney Crosby. That made it 3-2. Brendan Smith was cross-checked down by Malkin for no call and Dawson Mercer was a bit late on Crosby. Still, 3-2. Still a manageable game.

Just over a minute later, at 7:55, it became a 3-3 game. After a defensive zone draw, Erik Haual tipped a pass from Michael Bunting to John St. Ivany. The pass still got to the defenseman. From the center point, St. Ivany fired and Evgeni Malkin not being tied up very well by Smith tipped home the shot. 3-3. Not good. But still a manageable game.

The score held as the Devils proceeded to not do very much on offense. Malkin crunched Simon Nemec, who had to leave the game for a bit. The referees conferenced and gave Malkin a two minute minor for boarding at 11:23. Unlike their first and third power plays of the game, the Devils did not do much with this man advantage.

Nemec would return to the game late within the final 4 minutes. Good to see. The problem was that he took a dumped-in puck by Pittsburgh and rimmed it around at 3:48. Marcus Pettersson took that puck, fired a shot, and Rickard Rakell deflected that shot past Jake Allen for a 3-4 score at 16:16. Bad. But still manageable if the Devils could get some offense going. As long as they do not give up another goal, of course.

Literally 22 seconds later, Evgeni Malkin puts home a rebound off Allen. Michael Bunting took a sharp angled shot, Allen looked to parry it away with his stick, the puck went up instead of away, and Malkin banged in the loose puck on his flank. 3-5 at 16:38. Brutal. Awful. Expletives. You name it, it was earned.

Meanwhile, the Devils have generated all of two shots on Alex Nedeljkovic amid all of these goals by Pittsburgh. This even included a power play. Logic would suggest not pulling your goaltender unless you have established possession or even a third shot on the goalie. Travis Green does not care about your logic. Allen was pulled, the Devils lost possession from the zone, Sidney Crosby stickchecked a puck away from Luke Hughes to bury an empty netter for a 3-6 score at 17:07.

Needless to say, this third period meltdown overshadows everything else the Devils have done in this game. Who cares that Timo Meier scored a banger of a one-timer off Marcus Pettersson’s stick that beat Alex Nedeljkovic? Who cares that John Marino did a great job on a deep pinch to win a puck for Tomas Nosek, who set up Curtis Lazar in front for his first goal in a long time? Who cares about Bratt setting a career high in points with his breakaway goal? Who cares that the Devils controlled the game for most of it since they botched in a near-epic fashion? The Devils blew a 3-1 lead by giving up five unanswered goals. The other 40 minutes really does not matter with that.

Worse, this was a Penguins team that played last night. The Penguins were pretty bad at controlling the puck and putting attempts on net. The Devils took advantage of this for two periods and then went “nah, we’re cool” for the third. Even in the third period, the Penguins took just 15 attempts at shooting the puck. They scored on 5 of them! I cannot even say that Jake Allen was awful since they were tip-ins and shots coming from his flank! This was very much a team failure from Nico Hischier all the way down to a miserable night from Brendan Smith. And yet another failure from the coaching staff that did not seem to think a timeout to settle things down or rip the team’s ear off to get going was necessary; but did think the team had a chance down two if they had six skaters instead of five. Travis Green, you are still Not the Guy.

Now, the New Jersey Devils get to carry their latest disappointment at home into Manhattan to play a team that actually will make the playoffs. Our Hated Rivals, too. Great. I hate it.

The Return of Jonas Siegenthaler: Jonas Siegenthaler made his return to the lineup since Matt Rempe headshotted him out of the previous meeting against Our Hated Rivals. Was he good? Well, he was not terrible. He did set up Pittsburgh’s first goal. He rimmed a puck around right to Erik Karlsson. Karlsson fired a shot that went off Simon Nemec’s skates, who was tied up - yes tied up! - with Michael Bunting in front. A bad bounce, but an assist from Siegenthaler. However, the Devils out-attempted the Penguins when Siegenthaler was on the ice and he did contribute some offense himself. I have seen worse performances from defensemen in this game.

The Continued Disappointment of Brendan Smith: To make way for Siegenthaler’s return, Santeri Hatakka was demoted to Utica and Nick DeSimone came out of the lineup. Siegenthaler was paired mostly with Nemec for the night. Brendan Smith was in the lineup and paired with Luke Hughes. This pairing has not worked at all this season. Tonight was another example of how it did not work. I have no idea what Travis Green or Ryan McGill or anyone in this organization was thinking.

As such, the Smith-Hughes pairing was hammered tonight. In 12:58 of ice time together in 5-on-5 play, the Devils were out-attempted 7-18. Shots were a lot less frequent at 3-5 and goals were just 0-1, but all of those attempts meant a lot of ice time in New Jersey’s end of the rink. The time spent with Lazar, Palat, Mercer, Tierney, or Nosek in front of them was particularly rough. It highlights a big issue with Smith: he is basically an anchor for a team that wants to and can play an up tempo offense. Even in those first two good periods by New Jersey, the offense suffered more often than not with Smith out there. In retrospect, DeSimone should have played in his spot. Even if Siegenthaler was not returning to the lineup. The Devils know exactly what Smith can bring to the table at this point and it is not very much. At least give DeSimone a chance to earn a deal here or elsewhere.

The Bizarre Benching of Alex Holtz: It is not as if Alexander Holtz was a difference maker tonight. But the fact that he was limited to 6:43 of 5-on-5 ice time in this game makes no sense to me. What did he do to earn the benching? Even Bill Spaulding called it out during the broadcast. What made Travis Green think Max Willman and Chris Tierney deserved more ice time? I do not think that Holtz was the answer to any of the Devils’ issues tonight, but I really do not understand this organization’s insistence on jerking around a guy this front office drafted at seventh overall.

The Punishers on the Penguins: The line of Michael Bunting, Evgeni Malkin, and Rickard Rakell gave the Devils problems all night long. When they took a shift in 5-on-5, they out-attempted the Devils 13-3. They out-shot the Devils 7-2. They also scored four of the four Penguins goals in 5-on-5. While a couple of those goals were more or less bad bounces for New Jersey, they were still goals that largely provided the goals for the meltdown.

Honorable mention should goes to Emil Bemstrom, Lars Eller, and Jesse Puljujarvi. They did not play much or score. But when they did, they also tilted the ice in favor of Pittsburgh. Which was valuable when the Penguins were struggling to put three passes together for stretches of the game that was good for the Devils.

The Disbelief and My Disbelief: Much of the post-game commentary from MSG was about how they just do not believe what was happening and they had no words. In a sense, I get it. For all of the Devils losses at home this season, giving up five straight goals to lose 3-6 in a period has been rare. I would like to believe they had plenty of words but MSG producers do not want to get into it. Cue the cliches. Cue the concerns about a team that was scared out there, a line the media pushed in the post-game presser.

I do not buy that the Devils were scared. I think they just gave up on the game after it was 3-3. The Devils did lose control of the game, they failed to re-take control, they had opportunities to do so, but they did not. And the players are not blind to the world. They know this season is lost and management conceded as such at the trade deadline. This was not Travis Green’s first game of showing he is the second best coach in the game and it may not be the last with seven games left. I wrote about this just yesterday in my month in review. If you want to say the culture is bad and the accountability is not there and so forth, then I will not disagree. But that starts at the top.

Now watch as management and coaching get together to ensure Kurtis MacDermid comes back into the lineup as an answer of some sort. Watch as it does absolutely nothing like it did in the last game against Our Hated Rivals. Good luck, Kaapo Kahkonen!

One Last Thought: The Devils conceded the first goal for the 52nd time in this season. Is that a lot? It is. It is also not the only time in franchise history they met this mark. The 1976-77 Colorado Rockies did it 52 times. Good job, tying that 20-win squad The 1974-75 Kansas City Scouts, who won just 15 games, did it 56 times. While the 2016-17 Colorado Avalanche have the cap-era record with 58 (and 2022-23 Anaheim did it 57 times!); the truly wretched 1974-75 Washington Capitals did it 60 times. With 7 games left, no, the 2023-24 Devils cannot be the all-time leader in this dubious category. But am I going to bet against the Devils from giving up more first goals in games? Not at this rate. I do not bet and even I know not to bet against Devils disappointment in this campaign.

Your Take: The Devils found a way to blow this game big-time and give the People Who Matter at the Rock and at home something new to be disgusted with. Again, I hate this. What is your reaction to this loss? What do you even do for tomorrow night in the World’s Most Overrated Arena? Thanks to Jackson for the game preview. Thank you to everyone in the Gamethread and who followed along with @AAtJerseyBlog on X. Thank you for reading.