2023-24 Gamethread #75: New Jersey Devils vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

Welcome to April. Our Favorite Team is hosting a fellow division team whose playoff odds are very low. A team who also played last night. Maybe Our Favorite Team can beat them again?

The Time: 7:00 PM ET

The Broadcast: TV: MSGSN, Sportsnet-Pittsburgh; Radio - Devils Hockey Network (on Audacy)

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils vs. the Pittsburgh Penguins

The Song of the Evening: From Don Cabellero’s first album, For Respect, the aptly titled “Bears See Things Pretty Much the Way They Are” would have the bears ask how meaningful this game will be in about two weeks.

The Rules: The rules remain as they are as the Devils start at home in April. Please keep your language clean (this means no swearing, don’t mask it, it’s not enough), respect your fellow Devils fan with no personal attacks (play nice or you will not play here), no illegal streams (this means no asking, no hints, no nothing about it), and please keep comments relevant to the game. Go Devils!