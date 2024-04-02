Game Preview #75: New Jersey Devils vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

The Matchup: New Jersey Devils (36-34-4) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (33-30-11)

The Time: 7:00pm ET

The Broadcast: MSGSN, SN-PIT

Last Devils Game

New Jersey travelled up to Buffalo to take on the Sabres on Friday night. The Devils went up 2-0 in the first period...and ended up losing the game 5-2. Max Willman and Jesper Bratt were the goal scorers, and New Jersey surrendered four goals to Tage Thompson in the embarrassing loss.

Last Penguins Game

Pittsburgh was in action last night against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden, and they skated away with a 5-2 win. Sidney Crosby and Bryan Rust each scored twice, with Crosby also adding an assist.

Last Devils-Penguins Game

It happened on March 19th at The Rock, and it was a big 5-2 win for the Devils. Timo Meier and Dawson Mercer each scored twice to lead the offense, while Jake Allen put in a stellar performance between the pipes.

Just When I Thought I Was Out...

Hope is a dangerous thing. To quote Bane from The Dark Knight Rises, there can be no true despair without hope. That’s why it brings me no joy in saying that there is still hope for this Devils season. New Jersey enters this game six points out of a playoff spot, with one game in hand on Detroit and one more game played than Washington, who each have 82 points.

There was a decent amount of action on the ol’ out of town scoreboard last night that was of high interest for the Devils and their fans. The New York Islanders and Philadelphia Flyers matched up in a huge game, and the Devils really needed the game to not go to overtime.

So needless to say, the game went to overtime.

It happened in about the most excruciating and frustrating fashion too: The Isles led 4-3 in the dying moments of regulation, but Morgan Frost scored with 9.6 seconds left to force OT. Brock Nelson won it for the Islanders anyway in overtime, so New York essentially just gifted Philadelphia a point for no reason whatsoever.

Elsewhere the Red Wings topped the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2, which was another big blow to New Jersey’s playoff chances.

And of course the Penguins game. Miraculously, the Devils are still alive in the playoff race thanks to the sheer ineptitude of everyone else around them, last night notwithstanding. I feel obligated to reiterate that it is still HIGHLY unlikely New Jersey squeaks into the playoffs. They only have, in my estimation, a maximum of three points left to drop from here on out, meaning they’d have to go something like 7-1-1 the rest of the way. And that’s at the bare minimum.

The Devils have put together a couple fairly respectable stretches this season, but nothing in their play recently leads me to believe they’re capable of 7-1-1 or better to close the regular season. That being said, if the teams in front of them continue to slip on banana peels, they might just hand New Jersey a playoff spot in the end.

Again, I’m not expecting it at all. But it is still possible, and that alone is a small miracle.

Matchup Nightmare? More Like Matchup Daydream

In order to keep those slim playoff hopes alive, the Devils absolutely need a win tonight. And with that being the case, the opponent could not be a more perfect one. For whatever reason, New Jersey seems to be Pittsburgh’s kryptonite in recent times. The Devils have won seven straight games against the Pens, with their last loss coming all the way back on February 13th, 2022. This includes a clean sweep of their season series last year, and wins in their first two matchups this season. This will be the last game between these two squads in 2023-24, which must be painful for Devils players and coaches. Couple all of that with the fact that Pittsburgh is playing the second half of a back-to-back tonight, and things are set up quite well for New Jersey.

After enduring nonstop losing to teams like the Washington Capitals and Boston Bruins, it’s nice to know the Devils are that constant tormenter for another team. Of course, all of this talk about New Jersey’s dominance over Pittsburgh is certain to jinx the Devils tonight. I’ll see you postgame to talk about the 8-0 loss to the Pens!

Welcome Back?

Jonas Siegenthaler has been out of the lineup since getting cheapshotted by New York Rangers goon Matt Rempe on March 11th. Siegenthaler was concussed when Rempe rammed his elbow into Siegenthaler’s jaw (and then disturbingly mocked Kurtis MacDermid and the Devils as he was being ejected from the game, all while Siegenthaler was clearly in distress on the ice). Well close to a month later, we might see him return to action very soon:

Green also noted on Siegenthaler and MacDermid: "You might see one of them, or both of them" tomorrow against the Pittsburgh Penguins.#NJDevils https://t.co/RsMu6tkAPn — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) April 1, 2024

And in perhaps a corresponding move, the Devils sent down Santeri Hatakka:

#NEWS: We have assigned D Santeri Hatakka to Utica (AHL). pic.twitter.com/SCMXSGcTfL — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) April 1, 2024

It’s no secret that Siegenthaler has been having a down year. The formerly reliable defensive defenseman has been a shell of himself all season long. That being said, it would be nice to see him return for the homestretch of the campaign. Siegenthaler has endured a miserable season between the decline of his play, as well as a broken foot and a concussion. If getting into some games to wrap up the year is what he wants to send himself into the offseason on somewhat of a high note, then I’m for it.

Of course, it’s not a guarantee that he makes it back tonight, though the Hatakka move makes me believe he will be activated. I suppose we’ll have to wait for morning skate today to see if Siegenthaler will draw back in.

The Lineup

Along those lines, here’s how the Devils lined up in practice yesterday:

Jack back in his regular spot today at #NJDevils practice.



Seigenthaler taking 7/8 reps, so we’ll have to see what that means for Tuesday.



MacDermid, in his first practice, took a few reps on the 4th line in place of Willman. But Willman took majority of reps. pic.twitter.com/JB66NWHgDu — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) April 1, 2024

Jack Hughes is back practicing, so that’s good. He didn’t miss any game action but he’s been held out of practice recently as he nurses his wounded shoulder upper body. If he’s feeling good enough to practice again, I have to assume he’s recovering somewhat nicely.

He’s Back...Not Like He Ever Left Though

Sidney Crosby is a marvel. He’s been a bear to deal with for about two decades now, and he shows little signs of slowing down. In his 19th season in the NHL, Crosby officially accomplished something last night that only Wayne Gretzky has done:

19 POINT-PER-GAME SEASONS FOR SID!



Sidney Crosby has tied Wayne Gretzky for the most point-per-game seasons in League history! pic.twitter.com/KbJfwMd4qw — NHL (@NHL) April 2, 2024

Granted a few of those seasons were significantly shortened by injury, but does anyone really think Crosby wouldn’t have reached a point-per-game if he played a full season in those years? Much like he has been since 2005, Crosby is the player to watch for Pittsburgh tonight. If New Jersey manages to shut him down, they’ll have a very good chance of winning.

For what it’s worth, in the two games against the Devils this season, Crosby has two points, both assists.

A March To Forget

The Devils did not have a good March, as John wrote about yesterday. At 6-9-0 it was one of the worst records in the entire league during the month. Well tonight they get to play one of the few teams that had about as bad of a March as them.

Pittsburgh played 16 games last month, and went 5-8-3. One fewer win in one more game, but thanks to the loser point, the Pens managed to collect one more point in March than the Devils did. Either way you slice it though, it was a horrific month for the Penguins.

So what went wrong? Well taking a look at the numbers at Natural Stat Trick, their process wasn’t good, but it wasn’t awful either. They finished March 18th in the NHL in 5-on-5 Expected Goals For% (49.39%). So did they just get unlucky? Well considering they finished March tied for the second-worst PDO in the league at .959, I’d say so. Again, their underlying numbers didn’t exactly help, but the Penguins just couldn’t buy a save or shoot a puck past a goalie in March.

As soon as the calendar flipped to April, they remembered how to do those things again. But of course, that was just one game. New Jersey has a chance to keep the bad luck rolling for Pittsburgh tonight.

What To Expect

Here’s how Pittsburgh looked in their game against the Rangers last night:

Lined up and ready for hockey.



Jarry and Ludvig are out due to illness. pic.twitter.com/kojkY8nd5q — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) April 1, 2024

As the Penguins mention in this tweet, Tristan Jarry was sick so Alex Nedeljkovic got the start. Ordinarily this would mean Jarry is a slam dunk to get the call against the Devils tonight, but given his health status I’m not so sure. Stay tuned to see who suits up for Pittsburgh this evening.

Your Take

What will you be looking out for tonight? Who on the Devils do you want to see come up with a big performance? Who on the Penguins will you be watching closely? As always, thanks for reading!