New Jersey Devils Juniors Prospect Update: End of Season Review

With the advent of Spring, playoffs have begun across the Canadian juniors leagues. So, it’s time to evaluate the seasons of the Devils prospects still playing there. With defenseman Chase Cheslock beginning a collegiate career that number has dwindled to three and will soon be one once the Swift Current Broncos season ends and Josh Filmon makes the permanent jump into professional hockey.

Cole Brown

On the bright side, Cole Brown doubled his goal total in the final twenty games of the season. It was a strong enough final push to up Brown’s season’s point average to 0.6 PPG from 0.5 PPG at the time of the last update. On the not-so-bright side, the right winger only tallied eight goals in the first two thirds of the season and finished with slightly lower overall numbers than his draft year.

Brown was a late riser in last year’s draft, so it’s hard to determine if his late season push is a turned corner or just something he tends to do. The winger finished with 17 goals last season, (one more than this year) and 42 points (three more than this year) in five less games. This is not a trend one would like to see in a prospect.

The good news is Brown will have another development camp and entire season in the OHL to turn it around. It would not be surprising to see him explode next season in his D+2 year with another summer growing into his 6’2 frame. Even if all goes well for his development, the former sixth round pick projects as a bottom six potential forward at the NHL level.

Brown’s Brantford Bulldogs are currently (as of time of this writing) up 1-0 in their series against the Ottawa 67’s with Brown earning an assist in the first game.

Cam Squires

Cam Squires has quietly had a terrific season for the Cape Breton Eagles, finishing 16th in the QMJHL in points with 72 and leading his team by 11 points over left winger Olivier Houde. Squires led all Devils prospects in points this season across all leagues and has also continued his offensive juggernaut in the post-season. As of this writing, the winger is also leading all playoff scoring in the entire QMJHL with 8 points.

Squires has been impressive. Check this out from the winger’s draft season last year:

Cam Squires scored 13.39% of Cape Breton's goals last year. You wonder how that compares to many of the late 1st/early 2nd prospects in this draft. — Jason MacIsaac (@JasonMacIsaac) June 30, 2023

This season, that number has increased to 15.28 percent and if you factor in assists, Cam Squires has contributed to one third of all of Cape Breton’s 216 goals this season.

Perhaps, the most encouraging thing about Squires is that he is not a one-dimensional offensive player. Squires plays with a high compete level and is already committed to being a 200-foot player in all three zones. Squires seems to have a high floor and a high ceiling and I would expect him to earn a contract this off-season, which would begin after his junior’s career is over.

In the playoffs, Cape Breton has dominated Rimouski so far in their series and are up 2-0. Squires has eight points (2 goals, six assists) in those two games,factoring into 62% of all of the Eagles’s goals. Here is one of his tallies.

I've said it over and over this season, Cam Squires just seems to always find the open spaces in and around the net, this time right in the slot.



Can't wait to see him go pro in 2025, but first, Cape Breton has a memorial trophy to win. #NJDevils pic.twitter.com/DH9W5D0Cyg — Daniel Rebain (@pvtmcbain) March 31, 2024

Josh Filmon

First, the bad news. Josh Filmon did not improve on his explosive D+1 season last year in the WHL, where he potted 47 goals and 75 points in 64 games. The lanky winger’s goal totals dropped by 20 and his points by 8.

Still, it’s not all bad the 6’3 winger. Filmon did improve on his assist totals quite a bit, which had been a weaker part of his game. Moreover, much of Filmon’s goal differential occurred on the power play. Filmon only had 5 goals this season compared to a team-leading 14 last year. Filmon was the go-to scorer for Swift Current in 2023-24. New personal include center Conor Geekie, who led the team this year with 99 points, pushed Filmon down to fourth in team scoring.

Filmon is already signed to his ELC and will join the Comets if there is still a AHL season left after his season ends. Right now, the Broncos are up 2-0 in their series with the Lethbridge Hurricanes, so Devils fans may have to wait until next season for Filmon to get another taste of professional hockey.

Around the Pool

Akira Schmid earned 2nd star honors in Utica’s 4-3 win over the Springfield Thunderbirds on Saturday. Center Shane Bowers got the top honors, exploding for two goals and two assists. Utica is still languishing in last in their division and their playoff hopes are dwindling, much like the big club.

The University of Michigan (Seamus Casey, Ethan Edwards) rallied to defeat North Dakota with a third period comeback in their regional semifinal. By the time this article publishes, they will have already faced Michigan State on March 31st. It is unclear whether Seamus Casey will play as he left last game with an injury.

Status: Seamus Casey will not return to the game — Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) March 30, 2024

Final Thoughts

