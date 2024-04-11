Bratt, Meier Lead Devils to 6-5 Victory Over Playoff-Bound Leafs

“Well here’s the deal. They’ve got nothing to play for but pride. So I bet they play a little bit more offensively, I would think.”

The Devils won tonight, but you’ve already read the recap. You might not think you’ve read the recap already, but I assure you, you’ve already read it. Oh, maybe not this season yet, though it certainly will sound familiar to the others. You didn’t read it last year either, thank the maker. You last read this recap in the spring of 2022. Before that it was the spring of 2021, and the spring of 2020. 2019 too. 2018 was merciful—that was the Year of the False Spring. You didn’t read this recap in 2018. But you’d read it several times by the time the False Spring came around.

Now for the tenth time in the last twelve years, let’s post the same recap. It starts like this:

The New Jersey Devils won against the Toronto Maple Leafs tonight 6-5. They played pretty well, actually. Their best players showed up in a big way, and the depth contributed too. This will be a positive recap. But it has to start like this.

They had nothing to play for but pride; they were mathematically eliminated from making the playoffs.

Ken Daneyko provided the quote. He was right: they played free, with more enthusiasm than I’ve seen most of the season. It was a fun game. I wish they’d shown this urgency when it would’ve counted.

Key Takeaways (The Summary)

To nobody’s surprise, the Devils surrendered the first goal 18 seconds into the first period when John Marino made several fumbles. Erik Haula’s goal 11 seconds later was a surprise, and the Devils eventually found their footing midway through the first to march back and claim a 3-2 lead heading into the second period. Nolan Foote and Timo Meier earned the Devils their lead, while Auston Matthews scored to briefly retake the lead for the Leafs.

Brendan Smith and co. watched what John Marino did in the first minute and tried to one-up him twice. Matthews scored his second goal to tie the game at three, and David Kampf claimed the Leafs’ third lead of the game, 4-3. But Timo Meier had something to say in the final moments of the second period, hammering a hard wrister past Ilya Samsonov to tie the game at four.

The third period saw Jesper Bratt put the team on his back, scoring twice late in the game to secure a 6-5 victory for a Devils team that deserved it.

Essential Links: The NHL.com Boxscore | The Natural Stat Trick Game Stats | The Game Thread | The Game Preview, by Chris | The Game Highlights via NHL.com

Staying Positive

If anyone else is gritting their teeth at another year where Devils fans are forced to ‘stay positive’ after wasting time, money, and energy, I wouldn’t blame them. I wanted to get that first part out of the way because it needed writing, but I’m tired of wallowing, frankly, so let’s enjoy what was an entertaining game free of the greater context surrounding it. Or at least as free as possible.

Below you’ll find the things the Devils did well tonight, and a few places where they needed to do better. As ‘the compliment sandwich’ is often an editor’s preferred method of delivering feedback, that’s the way we’ll approach this article.

Let’s make a sandwich.

Starting on time, bouncing back

(Or, the top bun: freshly baked brioche bread, lightly buttered and toasted.)

Okay, so you let the top bun toast sixty seconds too long, and the edges are a little crisp. The charcoal tastes, well, like charcoal, and it takes the shine off the effort you put into kneading the dough and baking the bread, not to mention all the money you spent on a nice stand-mixer. But the bread, mostly, is still delicious, and there’s a whole loaf waiting for future sandwiches.

The Devils played with urgency, and they started on-time. Yes, they screwed up in the first eighteen seconds of the game, which is the charcoal bit you’d like to scrape off your fresh bread. Marino’s whipping will come later, so I won’t go too much into it here, but that first goal resulted from the mistakes of one player (made worse by Hughes not stripping Tavares of the puck and Allen not stopping a slow, ice-level shot).

They bounced back 11 seconds later. Timo Meier and Kevin Bahl engaged in a board battle behind the Leafs’ net that they won, Mercer shot from a prime scoring area, and Haula batted in the rebound. The record shows Haula’s goal as unassisted. It was anything but. Games past they’ve sorely lacked follow-through on offensive chances, getting one at a time when they need two or three to ensure the goal. This goal was a team effort from a second follow-through attempt.

We Haula-ed back real quick. pic.twitter.com/AdhvSOJdKq — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) April 11, 2024

Nolan Foote then scored his first goal after injuries shelved him for nearly the entire season—a crucial, game-tying goal. Another one marked as unassisted, Foote scored from a true singlehanded effort off an interception in front of Leafs goaltender Ilya Samsonov. Foote out-deked the goalie and tied the game before they reached the halfway mark of the first period, setting up for Timo Meier to do his thing.

Nolan putting his best Foote forward. pic.twitter.com/5CqynOb0Kg — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) April 11, 2024

They got the depth scoring. They just needed help from a star. You know, one of those guys they pay lots of money to do star-things. Well, Timo Meier delivered twice. Two powerful shots, two power play goals. Meier’s a shooter and he’s hard to knock off the puck, i.e. the perfect guy to execute on that top power play unit.

Then Jesper Bratt continued to play like the Devils’ best forward, notching their third power play goal in four attempts with the same one-timer from the same position that resulted in Meier’s first goal.

AND THEN BRATT SCORED AGAIN WITH A MINUTE LEFT, beating Edmundson on the wall. He cut toward the middle and wristed his shot past Samsonov to give the Devils the final lead of the game—the one that mattered. The one that earned them a 6-5 victory.

The hero we need. The hero we deserve. pic.twitter.com/KNyRQDSckl — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) April 12, 2024

Jesper Bratt finished what Meier started. It’s hard to overstate how important Bratt’s performance was, and will continue to be moving forward.

Elite forwards

(Swiss cheese and honey mustard)

Timo Meier and Nico Hischier are the Swiss cheese.

But Jesper Bratt is the honey mustard. He’s been the Devils most consistent forward, brief cold streaks included, for two seasons. He’s been their best player this year. Having him for seven more seasons is a huge win for their future, and it’ll only look better as time goes on.

With a little more health-luck and depth that compliments instead of detracts from the top performers (the anti-Toffoli), the Devils’ forward corps is shaping up to play like one of the league’s best. There’s work to do down the middle, but there’s more than the foundation there.

Defensive lapses, again

(Three-week-old ham that tasted bad two days ago, stop eating the old ham please it gives you stomach aches)

Yeah, they’re still bad defensively. That ham has been past its due date for weeks, but you spent all that time making the bread so you forgot about the protein, and the stores are closed, and maaaybe the whiff of stink you thought you smelled when you opened the fridge wasn’t the ham at all. (It was.) But whether the ham stinks or not, garbage day was yesterday, so it might as well just stay in the fridge. Take care of it next Tuesday, unless you forget, or you convince yourself it’s fine for another year’s worth of sandwiches.

Back to hockey: I’m not sure what happened to John Marino this year, but it’s still happening, and it’s happening every game. You could point the blame a few different directions on that first goal, but Marino was patient zero.

Oh okay, cap pic.twitter.com/28rpJCGgT4 — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) April 11, 2024

You don’t have to look too far to find more bad defense from the same old culprits. Siegenthaler, of a similar smell to Marino, may or may not have actually put Matthews’s 67th goal of the season in the net. Either way, Matthews was his man, and instead of lifting his stick or making his life difficult in front of Allen, Siegenthaler—well, I’m not sure what he did. Jabbed at the puck ineffectually the same way he has all year. It didn’t stop the goal.

Oh hey, Brendan Smith also jabbed at the puck ineffectually on the Leafs’ fourth goal a bit later. No effort was made. Go straight to jail, do not pass go, do not collect another season’s salary.

DANGLE KÄMPF pic.twitter.com/mY2JiFAjFZ — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) April 12, 2024

Below average goaltending, exacerbated by defensive lapses

(Pickles that fell on the floor, finely coated with cat hair)

Jake Allen made some big saves, but he allowed too many average goals to consider it a good performance. Matthews’s second looked stoppable, even though he stood at the top of the crease contested by the mere ghost of Jonas Siegenthaler.

TWO DOWN!!

TWO TO GO!! pic.twitter.com/Y2OoaoAnDE — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) April 12, 2024

Allen has been the Devils’ best goaltender. Yes, a low bar to clear, but he’s cleared it by several feet. But he’s not a workhorse starter. Next season, he would look great as their 1B. The pickles may have fallen on the floor this time, but pickles are washable, and maybe next time they add a nice slice of tomato on top.

The youth movement marches on

(The bottom bun: freshly baked brioche bread, toasted, with garlic aioli)

This bun got crisped around the edges too.

Of the many youngsters rostered against the Leafs, only two—maybe three—had reasonable games. Clarke ended up doing very little with almost 16 minutes of ice time, Holtz didn’t play much, Mercer was almost invisible save for the setup that resulted in Haula’s goal, and Nemec handily lost his first NHL fight. But there were bright spots.

Kevin Bahl quietly had a positive night. The Devils beat out the Leafs in possession and scoring chances at five-on-five when he was on the ice, resulting in eight scoring chances for and six against in 17 minutes. Compare that to Jonas Siegenthaler, a veteran and someone supposedly ahead Bahl in the depth chart. His efforts led to four scoring chances for the Devils and 13 against in about the same amount of ice time. We won’t even bring Marino into this conversation.

Luke Hughes wasn’t perfect. He could’ve done a lot better on Tavares’s second goal. He was, however, an integral part of a power play that fired on all cylinders. And Nolan Foote came out to score a big goal in his first NHL game of the year after injuries derailed his season.

Concluding Thoughts

(Not a perfect sandwich, but the honey mustard is doing a lot to cover the funk of the old ham)

So, there’s some problems with the sandwich above. But it doesn’t mean that freshly baked brioche bread, garlic aioli, Swiss cheese, ham, and pickles (properly washed and cleaned of the cat hair) are bad. You just need someone who isn’t an idiot to decide not to put the sandwich together with old ham and fuzzy produce.

(And, while they’re at it, not look at the marshmallows sitting on the counter and decide they might go well with the aioli. Marshmallows are fine in something made for marshmallows, but this is a sandwich that shouldn’t have marshmallows. Are you still with me? The metaphor has gotten convoluted. In this instance, consider marshmallows as the metaphorical stand-in for Josh Anderson.)

Get nice, fresh ham. Wash the pickles, or replace them with tomatoes or something not covered in cat hair. Don’t let Dave Rogalski knock the pickles off the counter again. Squirt him with the water bottle.

It was a fun game. They won the fun game. I’m grateful for the entertainment to round out the season on a high note. Keep it going against the Flyers on Saturday.

Your Thoughts

(The person the sandwich was made for)

The Devils won an entertaining but imperfect game. Are you still watching? Have you started reading draft coverage, or does that thought make you shudder and black out? Let us know in the comments below, and thanks for reading. Onward.