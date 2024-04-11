Jesper Bratt’s Great 2023-24 Season Will Go Unnoticed Because of the New Jersey Devils

Not a whole lot has gone right for the New Jersey Devils in 2023-24. They’ve dealt with a laundry list of injuries since early on, they’ve struggled through defensive growing pains, they’ve seen the offense run dry and we all saw the goaltending. In a season of unbelievable disappointment, however, not everything has gone wrong. Even with his injuries, Jack Hughes was still an offensive powerhouse. Nico Hischier quietly put up another solid season despite some time missed as well.

And then there’s Jesper Bratt, who just doesn’t get enough love from the NHL and its fans at large.

Snubbed as an All-Star this season prior to Jack Hughes going down with an injury, Bratt is one of an ever shrinking list of Devils that there can be little criticism of for their 2023-24 season. The pair of seasons prior to this saw Bratt break out with a matching 73 points in each of them, good for more than double his previous career high of 35 in his rookie year. In a down year for the team overall, Bratt has just surged upward. His 54 assists have set a new career high, and he currently sits at his now current career high of 79 points in 79 games prior to play tonight.

He’s also been the team’s engine all season, consistently moving play in favor of the team. The Devils top five in SAT% this season? Dougie Hamilton (58.8% through his 20 games prior to injury), Bratt (57.1%), Colin Miller (56.1%, traded), Tyler Toffoli (55.5%, traded) and Jack Hughes (55.4%); additionally, while some players have large variances in their percentages based on game situation (as an interesting aside, check out Jonas Siegenthaler’s percentages when ahead or behind versus tied or close), Bratt’s numbers show him consistently driving play for the Devils, which probably helps explain why he leads this team in scoring.

More impressively? Bratt has improved on his point total while increasing his shot volume (already 31 more shots than last season), yet he’s shooting a percent and a half (10.7%) below his career average of 12.2%; he’s also shooting almost five percent(!) lower than last season, where he set his current career high in goals. I would argue this isn’t due to Bratt’s shot selection, but rather the team’s scoring as a whole being down from last year. Additionally, we can’t forget that both Nico and Jack, two of the best passers on the team, missed time, which could account for that slight percentage dip.

The problem with Bratt playing this great is that unless this winds up being his career high, which people would then reflect on for that reason, it’s a great season wasted to history. No one like to talk about losing, especially a full wasted season in what was viewed as this team’s contention window. Once 2024-25 starts, hopefully the team is in a position where the only time 2023-24 gets mentioned is in the “improvements were made in these areas and that’s why the team is better” way. We certainly don’t want to be sitting here having the same discussion and wondering who is going to lead the team in scoring while they play out the string.

For Bratt, the good news is he’s trending positively even in a bad year; he can come out just as strong next season, get a bit more puck luck, and wind up being another forward, like Jack Hughes, who could press to be the Devils first ever 100 point scorer. Bratt is only 25 going on 26 and is set to be an integral part of this team for a long time. If you ask me, I say get an A permanently on his jersey (take it from Ondrej Palat, who by now we all know I feel lukewarm about at best) and have Bratt ready to lead, both by letter and by example, when next season rolls around.

Now I’d like to hear your thoughts on Jesper Bratt’s season; are you happy with the season he’s put together? Do you think he’s a bit of an unsung hero despite being tied for 21st among forwards and 24th overall in league scoring? Do you think he would be getting more attention or recognition if the Devils were winning? Will this be a forgotten great season because of how bad the Devils have been? Leave any and all comments below and thanks as always for reading!