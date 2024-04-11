Game Preview #80: New Jersey Devils at Toronto Maple Leafs

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils (37-37-5) against the Toronto Maple Leafs (46-23-9).

Good News for Kaapo Kahkonen?

After Kaapo Kahkonen was injured just 8:39 into the Devils’ shootout loss to the Nashville Predators, the Devils did not seem enthusiastic about his outlook for the rest of the season. He was accidentally run into by Nico Hischier, and immediately after took a shot off the groin area. When he turned around to find the puck in the net, he was keeled over in pain. Accordingly, Jake Allen finished the game and played at home against Toronto, with Akira Schmid backing him up in the latter game. Now, it appears that Kaapo Kahkonen will return to play this season for the team.

#NEWS: We have assigned G Akira Schmid to Utica (AHL). — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) April 10, 2024

Kahkonen is unlikely to be a New Jersey Devil next season. However, with his .918 save percentage and 2.92 goals against average, he has done alright in limited action in red and black. Hopefully he plays another good game tonight, assuming that Schmid move was to get him back on the bench. Meanwhile, the Devils also decided to tinker with their forward group ahead of the game tonight. They sent down Brian Halonen, who had a whopping 6:47 of ice time against Nashville. They kept up Shane Bowers, who produces at a much weaker pace in the AHL and got a shot on the first line with Nico Hischier and Jesper Bratt in the team’s 5-2 drubbing against Toronto on Tuesday.

#NEWS: We have recalled F Graeme Clarke from Utica (AHL).



The club has assigned F Brian Halonen to Utica.



: https://t.co/1LcJRTlna2 pic.twitter.com/Yiw3DAGYxo — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) April 10, 2024

That said, I am excited to see Graeme Clarke back in game action. Clarke only had one appearance this season, with 9:32 of ice time in the team’s near-comeback against the Vancouver Canucks on January 6, when the team announced that Jack Hughes would be out with an upper-body injury, which turned into an injury that required shoulder surgery. Clarke did not look great in the preseason, but perhaps he has made improvements to his game in Utica.

Goals for the Game

The only thing the Devils need to do at this point is not get hurt. Frankly, there are a couple guys who should probably be shut down for the season, even beyond Jack Hughes. This would allow them to get more guys from Utica into the lineup while protecting someone like Jonas Siegenthaler, who seems to be getting hurt every other shift at times. Aside from preventing injuries, though, the Devils need to avoid embarrassment tonight. There might not be a ton of fans watching on television at this point, but they should at least have some pride in their work on the ice tonight. Plus, not all of them have assured roster spots for next season.

