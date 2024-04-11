 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

2023-24 Gamethread #80: New Jersey Devils at Toronto Maple Leafs

The home-and-home set ends tonight. As do the games in Canada for the New Jersey Devils this season. The Devils will face the Toronto Maple Leafs for the third and final time. Will the Devils prevail? Talk about it here in this Gamethread.

By John Fischer
/ new
New Jersey Devils v Toronto Maple Leafs
A whole lot of Auston Matthews again.
Photo by Kevin Sousa/NHLI via Getty Images

A rematch is the final game in Canada for the 2023-24 season for Our Favorite Team. Maybe they can leave the country with a win. Or not. Whatever.

The Time: 7:00 PM ET

The Broadcast: TV: MSGSN2; Radio - Devils Hockey Network (on Audacy)

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils at the Toronto Maple Leafs

The Song of the Evening: The final game in Canada for this lost season deserves a dark, brooding song by a Canadian group. So here’s a really, really, really old No Means No song called “Forget Your Life.” This is from their Betrayal, Fear, Anger, Hatred EP in 1981 when it was just the Wright Brothers.

The Rules: The rules remain as they are as the Devils end a non-back-to-back home-and-home with Canada’s most overrated team. Please keep your language clean (this means no swearing, don’t mask it, it’s not enough), respect your fellow Devils fan with no personal attacks (play nice or you will not play here), no illegal streams (this means no asking, no hints, no nothing about it), and please keep comments relevant to the game. Go Devils.

More From All About The Jersey

Loading comments...