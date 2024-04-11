2023-24 Gamethread #80: New Jersey Devils at Toronto Maple Leafs

A rematch is the final game in Canada for the 2023-24 season for Our Favorite Team. Maybe they can leave the country with a win. Or not. Whatever.

The Time: 7:00 PM ET

The Broadcast: TV: MSGSN2; Radio - Devils Hockey Network (on Audacy)

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils at the Toronto Maple Leafs

The Song of the Evening: The final game in Canada for this lost season deserves a dark, brooding song by a Canadian group. So here’s a really, really, really old No Means No song called “Forget Your Life.” This is from their Betrayal, Fear, Anger, Hatred EP in 1981 when it was just the Wright Brothers.

The Rules: The rules remain as they are as the Devils end a non-back-to-back home-and-home with Canada’s most overrated team. Please keep your language clean (this means no swearing, don’t mask it, it’s not enough), respect your fellow Devils fan with no personal attacks (play nice or you will not play here), no illegal streams (this means no asking, no hints, no nothing about it), and please keep comments relevant to the game. Go Devils.