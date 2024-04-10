 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Devils in the Details - 4/10/24: Eliminated Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 4/10/24

By Nate Pilling
Devils Links

Jack’s season is over:

The Devils have been eliminated:

Outside of draft positioning (*extremely large sigh*), it’s all elementary at this point. The Leafs claimed a 5-2 win over the Devils on Tuesday night. [Devils NHL]

Timo on his improved play:

And Barry Trotz talks here on Devils topics:

​​Hockey Links

Auston Matthews hits an impressive mark:

Sean McIndoe, Sean Gentille and Ian Mendes take a look at a few rule changes and tweaks that could be fun: [The Athletic ($)]

It’s good every time:

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

