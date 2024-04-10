Here are your links for today:

Jack’s season is over:

#NEWS: In recent conversations with Jack, his family and representatives, and the Devils’ athlete care staff, it was determined that Jack should be held out of game action for the rest of this season and proceed with shoulder surgery.



He will undergo the surgery on April 10 and… pic.twitter.com/eUlIoGdQwn — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) April 9, 2024

The Devils have been eliminated:

The #NJDevils have been eliminated from playoff contention. — Ryan Novozinsky (@ryannovo62) April 10, 2024

Outside of draft positioning (*extremely large sigh*), it’s all elementary at this point. The Leafs claimed a 5-2 win over the Devils on Tuesday night. [Devils NHL]

Timo on his improved play:

Timo Meier downplays the role injuries had on his turbulent start to 2023-24, instead citing a role change –– and more communication –– under Travis Green as the reason for his boom.#NJDevils



: https://t.co/eAroT3h12c pic.twitter.com/q26LK8QPf3 — Ryan Novozinsky (@ryannovo62) April 9, 2024

And Barry Trotz talks here on Devils topics:

#Preds Barry Trotz reiterates that he and #NJDevils Tom Fitzgerald talked about Juuse Saros.



Nothing came of it, but he’s “absolutely” willing to revisit this summer.



“Unfortunately, we weren’t able to do anything — but that’s not to say that we won’t.”https://t.co/Zmxs9ihPxn — Ryan Novozinsky (@ryannovo62) April 8, 2024

Auston Matthews hits an impressive mark:

AM HAS 66!



Auston Matthews (@AM34) now has the most goals in a single season by any active player! pic.twitter.com/FvXCrXA1zf — NHL (@NHL) April 10, 2024

Sean McIndoe, Sean Gentille and Ian Mendes take a look at a few rule changes and tweaks that could be fun: [The Athletic ($)]

