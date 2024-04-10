Tom Fitzgerald Does Not Deserve a Pass For This Season

With the 2023-24 NHL regular season finally coming to an end in a few days and the Devils officially eliminated from postseason contention, the postmortem Monday morning quarterbacking to decipher how and why things went wrong is well underway by the national media who couldn’t be bothered to otherwise pay attention to the New Jersey Devils.

Of course, you (you being the reader) have been following this team throughout the season so you’re already well aware of the hows and whys as to this season being a dumpster fire. You know that I have been raising concerns about the goaltending since last May, raising concerns about accountability with higher expectations this season, raising concerns that the team’s issues went beyond injuries to key players, and raising concerns about being out of a playoff spot around Thanksgiving. I said back in December how missing the playoffs was not acceptable and criticized Tom Fitzgerald for being far too patient when the situation warranted a more hands-on approach.

I don’t rehash all of this to point out how I was right about everything with this team or to take some sort of victory lap after the fact. I don’t take any joy out of this Devils team faceplanting as hard as they did this year and wasting a year for no good reason. Like you, I wish this team was going to be heading for the playoffs, even if its just a one-and-done campaign. Rather, I point all of this out because a lot of these issues were obvious first guesses that anyone who watches the games regularly could’ve seen.

It was obvious that the Devils were struggling trying to defend, but did the Devils do anything to try to make things easier for their struggling goaltenders? Not until roughly 60% of the season was already in the books, they did not, and what they did try was quickly snuffed out by better coached teams.

Did the Devils consider making the coaching change earlier to try to create a spark or wake the room up? Not really, as they hid behind injuries and pretended that everything would be better once the roster was healthy despite plenty of evidence to the contrary. They only made the coaching change out of sheer necessity after being embarrassed yet again on national TV and promoted an interim coach who is only making a case for why he should never be an NHL head coach ever again.

Did the Devils make any moves to help their roster? Not until they finally addressed the goaltending position with the Jake Allen and Kaapo Kahkonen trades on trade deadline day with the team six points out of the closest playoff spot, throwing away extra games in the process as Vitek Vanecek and Nico Daws were getting shelled night after night.

Between first goals allowed, blown leads, unanswered goal after unanswered goal allowed, no-shows, and the general apathy, complacency, and acceptance that seems to have permeated this locker room, this has been the most frustrating Devils season in recent memory. But perhaps there is no more frustrating thing than what I’m about to point out.

Tom Fitzgerald was right.

How was Fitzgerald right, you might ask? He was right in that the final playoff spots in the Eastern Conference were indeed there for the taking.

It’s just that he was wrong that it would be the Devils to be the team to do so.

Everything was right there for the Devils to go on a run to make the playoffs if they could’ve just gotten their act together long enough to be slightly above average the rest of the way. Yet, they were so inept as a team that they couldn’t do the absolute bare minimum to close the gap and overtake the Flyers or Red Wings for a playoff berth despite all of their issues, bad coaching, and poor management. They couldn’t even make things interesting enough to where they pulled within a game to give the fans hope. Instead, the Islanders, Capitals and Penguins are battling it out for those spots.

The East wild card race just underscores what a total bag fumble the Devils’ second half has been. — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) April 6, 2024

Pathetic.

Inexcusable.

Unacceptable.

Devils fans should be irate that the Islanders will probably make the playoffs over them. And while its easy to poke fun at the Islanders for accumulating a lot of Bettman loser points, that is a testament to their ability to play to the clock and extend the game when they need to. It’s a credit to the Islanders for being able to make enough of those plays to close out regulation and ensure they get something for their troubles. Compare that to this Devils team that has frequently turned 1 goal losses into 2 or 3 goal losses with the empty net or gives up a goal late in regulation when trying to protect a lead. The Islanders, a veteran-laden team that has been there plenty of times before, were able to take advantage of that while a Devils team that probably has more talent on their roster could not. The Devils may wind up winning more games than the Islanders, but the Islanders are more likely to play postseason hockey than the Devils.

Devils fans should begrudgingly give credit to this late surge by the Penguins to potentially take a playoff spot. Remember, the Penguins were also selling at the trade deadline like the Devils did, moving Jake Guentzel to Carolina and Chad Ruhwedel to the Rangers in a minor trade. Yet, Sidney Crosby has 7 goals and 15 assists in 16 games since the deadline. The fact that their leader, MVP, future Hall of Famer and Stanley Cup champion saw the opportunity sitting there and seized it, and our leaders didn’t, is particularly frustrating. Obviously, Crosby is an all-time great, but he’s also in Year 19 of his illustrious career. Crosby and the Penguins approached this as “this is our chance and we don’t know how many more of these we’re going to get” and took it, while the Devils moped and felt sorry for themselves while losing games and letting the Matt Rempes of the world embarrass them at every opportunity.

A lot of those things I said about Crosby and the Penguins can also be said about Alex Ovechkin and the Capitals, who has 21 goals in 31 games since the All-Star Break. Your best players need to be your best players and the Devils best players weren’t good enough.

Whether the Islanders, Capitals, or Penguins actually get across the finish line and make it is irrelevant at this point, as this is about the opportunity that was there all along for this Devils team that they had no interest in grabbing by the horns. After all, Philadelphia is another team that traded away a rental skater at the deadline in Sean Walker. Philadelphia lost Carter Hart indefinitely and Sam Ersson has been brutal since Hart stepped away from the team. The opportunity was there. Detroit didn’t do much of anything at the deadline other than move Klim Kostin to the Sharks. The opportunity was there.

Whether you think the Devils would’ve done anything in the playoffs had they gotten in is also irrelevant. While I would agree that this year’s team is flawed and not built to win a playoff series, battling back and making it in after digging the hole the Devils dug themselves would’ve been an accomplishment in and of itself. And while the Devils would’ve be an an underdog in a series against just about anybody in the Eastern Conference, anything can happen once you get in.

The Devils had that opportunity, but they threw a season away for no good reason.

Not exactly how Tom Fitzgerald drew it up when the Devils took their own victory lap after last season ended with five (5) playoff wins and he declared the window was just opening. This Devils group simultaneously accomplished something and nothing by winning a playoff series, but falling well short of winning four of them. Instead of the team being hungry for more after finally getting a taste of success as a unit, we got what we got in 2023-24. As I said when I wrote about how missing the playoffs is unacceptable months ago, it is not ok that a Devils team with this level of expectation going into the season threw away a campaign. This is the first full season where this Devils group had any level of expectations and they failed. Miserably.

There is a ton of blame to go around and its the type of thing where nobody should escape unscathed. We’ve talked plenty about blaming players and coaches but somewhere near the top of that list should be Tom Fitzgerald as well.

No general manager is perfect. You’re not going to bat 1.000 with personnel moves. There’s a human element to all of this that Fitzgerald alluded to when Lindy Ruff was fired. You can’t force other teams to trade with you. Mistakes happen.

However, you can have a better plan going into the season when you know you’re going to lose two veteran defensemen in Ryan Graves and Damon Severson than “play Brendan Smith”. With hindsight being 20/20, maybe trading for a defenseman who can a) move the puck or b) defend might’ve been a better use of the roughly $4.25M that you chose to spend on Tyler Toffoli instead.

When you clearly don’t want Akira Schmid to be on the NHL roster to start the year, perhaps you can be a little more proactive in trading for a goalie. I’m not saying you need to get Connor Hellebuyck even if that was the big fish you clearly wanted that you couldn’t land, but again, its not like the goaltender need wasn’t obvious back in the spring.

When you find out that the goalie you are targeting has you listed on a no-trade, there’s ways through back channels where you can communicate that he’ll get plenty of playing time here and the incumbents he’s replacing aren’t a factor.

Instead of being proactive, everything with Fitzgerald this year was reactive. Taking too long to change the coach. Taking too long to do anything with the roster. I expected better from a GM who showed enough creativity to get a 3rd round pick for Damon Severson as he was packing his bags for Columbus. The fact that Fitzgerald felt the need to go trade for Kurtis MacDermid days after the soft hockey team he assembled got exposed yet again really only further solidifies my point that Fitzgerald has been a day late and a dollar short when it comes to having the pulse of this team. HIS team.

To be clear, I’m not saying that Tom Fitzgerald deserves to be fired, although it should be mentioned that this ownership group fired his predecessor nine months after a contract extension and Fitzgerald repeated some of Ray Shero’s fatal mistakes like waiting too long to fire the coach so keep that in the back of your mind. I do think Fitzgerald is a sharp guy. I have generally liked most of the moves that he has made and I think there’s enough of a track record during his time in New Jersey of good moves that outweighs the bad to where I think he at least deserves the opportunity to fix this mess that he helped create.

With that said, I can’t just ignore the aforementioned mess that he created. The 2023-24 season happened for the New Jersey Devils and it was an unmitigated disaster. The Devils flunked their first big test of “how will we play now that we’re not taking the league by surprise”. Whether you want to call it patience or complacency, Fitzgerald’s managerial decisions (or lack thereof) are as big a reason as any as to why the Devils will be watching the playoffs from home next week instead of participating in them. The good news is that it should be fixable and I think Fitzgerald should get a chance to right the wrongs of this season. But Fitzgerald shouldn’t get a pass for this year’s team failing in epic fashion.