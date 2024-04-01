 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Devils in the Details - 4/1/24: Bruce? Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 4/1/24

By Nate Pilling
Edmonton Oilers v Vancouver Canucks
Bruce?
Photo by Rich Lam/Getty Images

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

The Devils jumped out to a 2-0 lead in Friday night’s game against the Sabres, but Tage Thompson’s four goals pushed Buffalo to a 5-2 win. I think that just about does it! [Devils NHL]

Could Bruce be the guy?

“It has been a lot of ups and downs. Some games I haven’t played as much, and some games I play a little more. Of course, it has been a battle. I always want to play as much as possible and I want to contribute as much as I can out there. Hopefully, the next 100 will be better.” Alexander Holtz talks about his first 100 NHL games, his teammates and more here: [The Hockey News]

Should the Devils give Brian Halonen an extended look in the lineup? [The Hockey Writers]

​​Hockey Links

Kaiden Guhle gets a one-game suspension:

Another impressive season for Auston Matthews:

Jonathan Quick is at the top:

An inside look at how the Jaromir Jagr bobbleheads for a special night in Pittsburgh disappeared and popped up again: [The Athletic ($)]

John Carlson hits 1,000 games:

Now here’s one you don’t see very often:

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

