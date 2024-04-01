Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

The Devils jumped out to a 2-0 lead in Friday night’s game against the Sabres, but Tage Thompson’s four goals pushed Buffalo to a 5-2 win. I think that just about does it! [Devils NHL]

Could Bruce be the guy?

Bruce there it is...?



Spoke with Bruce Boudreau yesterday to gauge his thoughts on the #NJDevils gig, if he'd be interested and his deep connection to the Hughes family.https://t.co/L0pctwrzNZ — Ryan Novozinsky (@ryannovo62) March 30, 2024

“It has been a lot of ups and downs. Some games I haven’t played as much, and some games I play a little more. Of course, it has been a battle. I always want to play as much as possible and I want to contribute as much as I can out there. Hopefully, the next 100 will be better.” Alexander Holtz talks about his first 100 NHL games, his teammates and more here: [The Hockey News]

Should the Devils give Brian Halonen an extended look in the lineup? [The Hockey Writers]

​​Hockey Links

Kaiden Guhle gets a one-game suspension:

Montreal’s Kaiden Guhle has been suspended for one game for slashing Philadelphia’s Travis Konecny. https://t.co/GQYelVtEo5 — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) March 29, 2024

Another impressive season for Auston Matthews:

That's another 60-goal season for Auston Matthews!



The @MapleLeafs forward became the third player in NHL history with multiple 60-goal seasons for an Original Six club, following Phil Esposito (4 w/ BOS) and Steve Yzerman (2 w/ DET). #NHLStats: https://t.co/6vd7O5fG8d pic.twitter.com/udoIi8rKg8 — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) March 31, 2024

Jonathan Quick is at the top:

HE DID IT



Jonathan Quick passes @RyanMiller3039 to become the winningest U.S.-born goalie in NHL history! pic.twitter.com/WTEeccQ6st — NHL (@NHL) March 31, 2024

An inside look at how the Jaromir Jagr bobbleheads for a special night in Pittsburgh disappeared and popped up again: [The Athletic ($)]

John Carlson hits 1,000 games:

1,000 games played and all with the @Capitals!



Congratulations on an incredible milestone, John Carlson! pic.twitter.com/hjHTVrUMo7 — NHL (@NHL) March 30, 2024

Now here’s one you don’t see very often:

WE'VE GOT AN EMPTY NET OT WINNER



Jonathan Marchessault ends it in @Energizer overtime after the Wild pulled the goalie in attempt to pick up two points! pic.twitter.com/tdPVhoKe7m — NHL (@NHL) March 30, 2024

