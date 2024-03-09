Green’s Devils Not Ready to Play, Fall 4-2 to Hurricanes After Botching Comeback

First Period

The New Jersey Devils had a great-looking start to the game, with Luke Hughes rifling a slap shot off the crossbar, beating Kochetkov clean but not hitting the net. The fourth line had a chance of their own a few shifts later, with MacDermid and Holtz creating a chance for Tomas Nosek in front — but Nosek took too long to collect the puck.

After about five minutes, the Carolina Hurricanes came with some opportunities of their own. Evgeny Kuznetsov’s line danced around the Devils’ fourth line after MacDermid had a puck bounce right off his stick in the defensive zone. The Canes passed around too much here, though, putting the Devils out of position but not making them pay. A couple minutes later, Stefan Noesen was denied on the wraparound by John Marino and the outstretched pad of Nico Daws.

A netfront scramble for Kuznetsov and Noesen did not lead to a goal for the Canes, but Kevin Bahl was called for roughing Kuznetsov, as both Kuznetsov and Noesen lost their helmets during the play. On the power play, Kuznetsov broke his stick taking a slap shot, being forced to defend against Dawson Mercer on the rush. Mercer fakes and went around the net, almost scoring as Kochetkov just barely saved the wraparound. The Hurricanes would ultimately take the lead on this power play on a point one-timer from Martin Necas, on a shot that beat Daws, but should have been grabbed. 1-0, Canes.

Second Period

At the start of the period, Jordan Martinook went sliding into Nico Daws and took him and the net out. No call or retaliation. The Hurricanes did go to the kill soon after when Timo Meier was tripped up by Andrei Svechnikov. The first unit did nothing on their try, but Jesper Bratt did hit Timo Meier in the knee with a shot, leading to Meier going off with a lot of discomfort. On the second unit, Erik Haula was called for interference for clipping a Cane behind the play on a clearance.

Brendan Smith gave the puck right away from behind the net, as he was waiting to ice the puck upon the expiration of Svechnikov’s penalty. The Devils were able to avert the danger, as he shot the puck right at Aho — but Smith was bailed out. The Devils were able to kill the rest of the penalty, though Kevin Bahl drew the ire of Martin Necas for hitting him along the boards when Necas was a bit bent over.

The Devils were able to generate a good offensive zone possession with the Hughes line on when Jesper Bratt created too much pressure on the forecheck for the Canes’ breakout. Jack, unfortunately, rifled a shot right off the post after the Devils began to work the puck around. After an icing, Brendan Smith appeared to hurt his knee at the blueline when he went skate-first into the boards as the Canes tried to get the puck out.

Jonas Siegenthaler and John Marino went up the ice on the rush, with Timo Meier trailing. Meier shot with Siegenthaler in front, but Jonas was unable to put it home. John Marino then defended a two-on-one beautifully, breaking the pass up by laying out. But after Timo skated through to seal Svechnikov off from Daws, Svechnikov punched him in the mouth, leading to a two-minute roughing call. This power play produced absolutely nothing of note.

Kurtis MacDermid took an interference penalty for hitting when Necas almost scored on a deflected shot from the wall. The Canes won the faceoff, but a bad pass forced them to exit and reenter. They did, and their cycle pinned the first penlaty kill unit until Kuznetsov whiffed on a tap-in at the side of the net. The Devils cleared and brought new killers on. The Devils were set to go again for a delayed slashing call, and Brady Skjei appeared to score, but the goal was waved off for Noesen clipping Daws’ skates. Since Daws was at the edge of the crease, Rod Brind’Amour decided to challenge.

The challenge failed, and Carolina was given a delay of game call, negating the slash. The Canes stayed on a five-on-four power play for 39 seconds. The Devils were able to get two clears, with Daws saved a Svechnikov shot from the circle as the penalty expired. The Canes stifled the neutral zone after play went back to five-on-five, but Jack Hughes found a hole after some back-and-forth puck movement. Hughes made Burns miss and moved it over for Nico Hischier, who ripped a game-tying goal under Kochetkov’s arm! 1-1.

Right after play resumed, Chris Tierney got down on the rush and bounced a shot off Kochetkov’s pads. Dawson Mercer was clear for the rebound, but his hands were hooked from behind. The Canes went back to the box, with Jesper Fast committing the penalty. This power play, too, was terrible, with Jack Hughes getting knocked down as he tried to backhand a shot off the draw. That was the only good chance for the Devils until the very end, with the Canes having a two-on-none off a turnover during a line change that led to no shot for Carolina on a missed pass. The Devils had a late four-on-two which was broken up.

In the final minute, Jack Hughes broke free behind the Canes defense off a funky bounce. Jack got Kochetkov to the ice, but sailed the shot. Jesper Bratt followed it up with a shot that was saved by Kochetkov. The period ended with the game tied, 1-1.

Third Period

The Hurricanes were able to take the lead back when Jesperi Kotkaniemi snuck the puck over his shoulder, hitting the shot off the far post and Daws’ back from the wall at a sharp angle. 2-1, Canes. Sebastian Aho rang a shot off the crossbar not long afterwards.

Martin Necas and Simon Nemec received matching roughing calls when they came together on an icing against Carolina, as Necas tore Nemec’s helmet off. Play went to four-on-four. On a zone entry by Hughes, his pass was deflected back to the point, leading to Nico Hischier being high-sticked by Aho. Play went to four-on-three for 1:28.

Hischier, Hughes, Holtz, and Bratt were on. Jack had a pass bounce off his stick early, leading to a clearance for the Canes. The Devils only worked a shot with 9 seconds to kill, as Nico received a pass that was one or three too many, allowing Kochetkov to make the save. Holtz passed up a wide-open one-timer earlier in the shift.

The Devils looked rather lifeless after that. They barely had any puck possession down the stretch, leading to a timeout call with 1:36 to play after the puck was played with a high stick, putting the Devils back in the defensive zone after they had pulled Daws just seconds earlier. Hischier won the draw, and John Marino started the breakout. Meier was denied at the line, forcing Nico to take the puck back as Daws left again for Jack Hughes to join the attack. But the Devils again had a pass denied at the blueline, leading to the empty net goal against. 3-1.

Nico Hischier scored on a rebound with 11.9 seconds to play. The Devils left the net open, and the Canes scored off the draw. 4-2 was the final score.

Can’t Always Play From Behind

A few people wondered if replacing Lindy Ruff with Travis Green would stop this team from suffering from constant slow starts. Those of us who had no faith in Green were not confident anything would change. Lo and behold, the Hurricanes dominated the shot count for about half the game, only allowing the Devils 13 shots through two periods despite the Devils having three second period power plays (on which the Devils allowed one shot and had none).

The Hurricanes sat back after Nico Daws allowed go-ahead goal, which is not the game-winning goal — the first empty netter against was. Of course, the Devils would end up with a second goal. So perhaps pulling Daws before the Devils have possession was a bad idea. The faces change, and the process, at best, stays the same. For much of today, it seemed like Green could not push the right buttons, separating Timo from Nico after the former had a hat trick in the last game. An odd shift with Nico and Jack is fine: it did create a goal. But for the remainder of that time, Jack Hughes had turnover after turnover, largely removing Nico from offensive play while Meier was stuck in lessened minutes with Haula. Great stuff, coach.

That will be all from me. I apologize for the short recap — I may add some thoughts later. But for now, know that we are further from a playoff spot despite playing a game against a Hurricanes team that made a lot of mistakes and only scored on two terrible goals given up by Daws. Great stuff.

Your Thoughts

What did you think of this game? Are you ready to see Travis Green hit the road? Will Timo and Nico ever be a permanent line? Will we ever get easy saves? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.