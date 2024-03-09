Game Preview #64: New Jersey Devils vs. Carolina Hurricanes

The Matchup: New Jersey Devils (31-28-4) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (37-19-6)

The Time: 12:30pm ET

The Broadcast: ABC, ESPN+

Last Devils Game

New Jersey hosted the St. Louis Blues on Thursday night, and skated away with a 4-1 win to snap their three-game losing streak. Timo Meier was the big story in that game, recording a hat trick and adding an assist to factor in on all four goals.

Last Hurricanes Game

In a shameless act of plagiarism, the Hurricanes also registered a 4-1 victory on Thursday night in their game against the Montreal Canadiens. The big story out of that one was the return of Freddie Andersen, who hadn’t played since November 2nd due to a blood clot issue. Andersen made 24 saves in his return to action.

Last Devils-Hurricanes Game

It happened on February 10th, and it was a killer: A 1-0 overtime loss in Raleigh. Vitek Vanecek (remember him?) played well, but Sebastian Aho batted a puck out of midair and into the net in overtime for the only score of that game.

The Smoke Has Cleared

The trade deadline has come and passed. Where do the Devils stand now? A recap:

Tyler Toffoli was held out of Thursday’s game for precautionary trade-related reasons, and sure enough on Friday he was shipped to the Winnipeg Jets for a couple of draft picks:

#NEWS: We have acquired a 2025 2nd-Round Draft Pick and a 2024 3rd-Round Draft Pick from the Winnipeg Jets in exchange for Tyler Toffoli.



: https://t.co/4r64bZIkxq pic.twitter.com/AZNkbxraB0 — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) March 8, 2024

Colin Miller was also held out of Thursday’s game, though the team did not announce that it was for trade-related reasons. But lo and behold, Miller has been traded too, joining Toffoli in Winnipeg:

#NEWS: We have acquired a 2026 4th-Round Draft Pick from the Winnipeg Jets in exchange for Colin Miller.



: https://t.co/rGEoO7XDJW pic.twitter.com/8uMlhMvluO — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) March 8, 2024

And finally, the Devils made a pair of moves to completely upend their goalie room. The first domino fell with a trade with the Montreal Canadiens for Jake Allen:

#NEWS: We have acquired G Jake Allen from the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for our conditional 2025 3rd-Round Draft Pick.



: https://t.co/E1gsPxCEcw pic.twitter.com/paCTfiQhnh — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) March 8, 2024

And then, well after the deadline passed, we got word that apparently New Jersey got another deal done right under the wire, sending Vitek Vanecek out to San Jose for Kaapo Kahkonen:

TRADE ALERT



We have acquired G Kaapo Kahkonen from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for Vitek Vanecek and our 2025 7th-Round Draft Pick.



Full Details: https://t.co/QP3aREqKId pic.twitter.com/fiZQFmd7FC — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) March 8, 2024

So as far as roster players are concerned, out go Tyler Toffoli, Colin Miller, and the injured Vitek Vanecek, and in come Jake Allen and Kaapo Kahkonen.

First the skater deals: I have mixed feelings about this. On the one hand, I do think the season is basically over, so I’m fine flipping a couple expiring contracts for some draft capital. On the other hand, it’s still depressing to see the team essentially wave the white flag while getting an underwhelming (in my opinion) return for Toffoli and Miller. I wasn’t expecting multiple first rounders and top prospects or anything, but I thought the Devils could’ve squeezed at least one first rounder out of a team for Toffoli.

As for the goalies, I love that Fitzgerald got out from under Vanecek’s contract for next season. I also think a tandem of Allen and Kahkonen for the rest of this season is intriguing. It simultaneously serves as an upgrade, and a potential tryout for 2024-25. Kahkonen is a free agent after the season, but Allen has another year left on his deal and Montreal is retaining 50% of his salary, so he’ll be under contract for less than $2 million on the salary cap in 2024-25.

But here’s the thing: I don’t want this to be the only set of moves to address the goaltending. I get the feeling that Fitzgerald still hasn’t given up on the Calgary Flames’ Jacob Markstrom (or any of the other top goalies on the market such as Juuse Saros or Linus Ullmark), and that he plans on circling back over the summer. If Fitzgerald does in fact acquire a top goaltender in the offseason, then I would look at these moves for Allen and Kahkonen in a much more favorable light. A tandem of, say Markstrom as the starter and Allen/Kahkonen as the backup is absolutely something I can get behind. But Allen or Kahkonen as the nominal starter next season is not something I want to see. I think it’s much less likely that Kahkonen is here next season given his UFA status and the fact that Allen has another year left on his deal after this one, but I can’t just dismiss the possibility outright.

So in the end, I am upset at the Toffoli and Miller trades but understand the logic behind them, and I am looking at the Allen and Kahkonen trades as an “Incomplete” right now. I had my problems with Toffoli (and to a lesser extent Miller), but I still think they brought a good amount to the table, and I wish them well in Winnipeg.

Oh and one last note: The San Jose Sharks now have a goalie tandem of Mackenzie Blackwood and Vitek Vanecek. Truly remarkable stuff.

Fuel, Fire, Meier

We all know how disappointing of a season it has been for Timo Meier. It’s likely the big Swiss winger has been playing hurt for much of the season, but the fact is he hasn’t lived up to the big contract he signed this past offseason at all. That might be changing though, as Meier has really come on strong over the past couple of weeks.

Over his last seven games, Meier has seven goals and 11 total points. From the eye test, he looks a step faster and more willing to engage physically. He’s getting to the front of the net and making his chances count. It certainly doesn’t hurt that he’s been spending more time with Nico Hischier recently, and in fact his line with Hischier and Ondrej Palat absolutely blowtorched St. Louis on Thursday to the tune of a 92.17% xGF% at 5-on-5 according to Natural Stat Trick.

Carolina is not St. Louis though. Expect a much better defensive effort from the Hurricanes than we saw from the Blues. I won’t be expecting another hat trick out of Meier this afternoon, but I would still like to see him continue to impose his will on opponents. Even if it’s too late to salvage this season, a nice burst at the end of the campaign could do wonders for Meier’s confidence heading into 2024-25.

Carolina Lands An Upgrade

In-division trades aren’t all that common, especially when it involves a big time player. Jake Guentzel might not be a bonafide star, but he’s arguably been the best winger Sidney Crosby has ever had, and now his time in Pittsburgh has come to an end after Guentzel was traded to the Hurricanes on Thursday.

DONE DEAL ✅



Jake Guentzel is headed to Raleighwood!



The #NHLTradeDeadline is tomorrow at 3p ET. pic.twitter.com/G04xHMgNee — NHL (@NHL) March 8, 2024

(Also hey look at that, old friend Ty Smith is in that trade too!)

Guentzel has been out recently with an upper-body injury, though he just got cleared for contact on Thursday. It’s unclear whether he’ll be ready to play this afternoon, but there’s a chance the Devils see him today.

Carolina Lands Another Upgrade?

That question mark is there for good reason. In addition to Guentzel, the Canes made another trade with a division rival prior to the deadline, landing Evgeny Kuznetsov from the Washington Capitals:

A look at the details ⤵️



Details » https://t.co/jbHTCnnNrl pic.twitter.com/NAian96eXO — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) March 8, 2024

This one I don’t quite understand. Kuznetsov has been a shell of his former self in recent times, and in fact was placed on waivers a few days ago. Kuznetsov has also always graded out as a poor defensive forward, so for a squad known for their commitment to team defense, it’s a little odd to see them trade for a player who is a known liability in his own end. Carolina has always managed to find diamonds in the rough though, so I wouldn’t be too surprised to see Kuznetsov revitalize his career thanks to the Hurricanes’ system. We’ll see if he draws into the lineup today.

What To Expect

Here’s how the Hurricanes lined up in their Thursday game:

I would assume Andersen will get this game off, as they probably won’t want to give him back-to-back games right out of the gate (especially considering this is an early start). Otherwise, this is what we can mostly expect with the exceptions of Guentzel and Kuznetsov. Again, who knows if those two players will actually suit up, but keep an eye out for them.

Your Take

What do you expect out of today’s game? What do you make of the trades the Devils made in the lead up to the deadline? What do you think Guentzel and Kuznetsov bring to the table for Carolina? As always, thanks for reading!