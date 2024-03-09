The Devils Need to Become the Canes

In a short while, the New Jersey Devils will face off against Carolina at the Rock. In terms of implications, it basically is a playoff game for the Devils, just like every game will be for the rest of the regular season. If they want to play in the playoffs, these games are absolute must-wins, there are no two ways about it. However, Carolina is a heck of a team and will not be an easy opponent, especially after acquiring Jake Guentzel from Pittsburgh the other day. They are primed for another deep playoff run after handily rolling over New Jersey in the second round last year.

For Carolina, the road to becoming a perennial contender like they are now and have been for several years is one the Devils are kind of on in some ways, and it is one NJ needs to follow. The Canes have been analytical darlings for quite some time now, but it isn’t really until a little more recently that they have become serious Cup contenders. Check out some of their numbers since the 2015-16 season from Natural Stat Trick just to see what I mean. Team save percentage is at all strengths, the others are at 5 on 5.

As you can see, for basically the last 8 seasons, including this one, Carolina has been one of the best possession and expected goal teams in the NHL every year. They have been in the top 5 in Corsi for the last 7 seasons in a row, and have been at #1 for 3 of those seasons, an incredible feat. And their expected goals is similar, being in the top 6 for those same 7 seasons and being 1st twice. So what this means is that this team has consistently tilted the ice in their favor every single season for a long time now, and has translated that into very good expected goal numbers.

However, during all of those seasons, Carolina has never translated that into serious playoff success. Throughout those seasons in that chart, the Canes have won a total of 0 (zero) games beyond the second round of the playoffs. They’ve made it to the Eastern Conference Finals twice, in 2019 and 2023. In 2019, they got swept by Boston, who ultimately lost to St. Louis in the Finals, and in 2023 they got swept by Florida, who ultimately lost to Vegas in the Finals. And that is it.

I threw in the main reason many think, especially early on, that Carolina has struggled when it’s counted, and it is easily the biggest deficiency the Devils currently have as well: goaltending. The Canes had two really strong years of goaltending, from 2020-2022. In 2020-21, they managed in the regular season with a platoon of James Reimer and Alex Nedeljkovic, with the latter taking the reins in the postseason. The following year, they tried to upgrade by getting Frederik Andersen, and he had a strong season but was unavailable for the playoffs, so they had to rely on Antti Raanta. Outside of those seasons, however, and including this season as well, goaltending has been a real issue for them. They need to tilt the ice as they do and out-chance their opponents on a regular basis in order to overcome mediocre or even lackluster goaltending that sets them back. And in truth, even with their addition of Guentzel, they might have a similar postseason to the recent past thanks to goaltending. Pyotr Kocketkov has been serviceable so far, albeit not amazing, but Raanta has been downright atrocious, basically Vitek Vanecek levels of bad. He has shown he cannot be relied on beyond the regular season, and it will put the Canes in a bind come the playoffs.

Now, does that sound similar this year or what? The Devils rank 5th in Corsi and 6th in expected goals according to Natural Stat Trick, very similar to where the Canes were around 2016-2018 when they really started to take things to the next level. It isn’t a direct similarity as the Devils were fantastic in both last season, but the inconsistency is what is more relevant to those Carolina teams. To become like the Canes are now, the Devils need to consistently be in the top 5 in both of those categories. They’re close, but not quite there. However, it is the goaltending that strikes home the most. The Devils have no goaltending, plain and simple, and it has sunk them. Just look what even league average goaltending did for Carolina from 2018-2020, and again last season. They were utterly dominant in the regular season, a massive jump from those 2015-17 years when they had atrocious goaltending.

It is that jump that the Devils need, it is that path they need to take. Even improving to league average goaltending, along with consistently strong possession and expected goal metrics, should propel this Devils team to being a consistent playoff contender every single season. The roster is young enough and good enough for that to become the case, for this team to go on a 7-8 year run of exceptional regular seasons and strong play with a chance each year to make a deep playoff run. Obviously, we would hope for better success in the playoffs than Carolina has had, but becoming that consistent playoff contender is the first step, and it is right there in front of this team for the taking.

So today, as we watch the Devils play against the team that took them out of the playoffs last year, in what is surely another playoff game for NJ today, appreciate that the Devils are kind of in the position Carolina was in several years ago. And if they don’t want to waste this strong core, they need to take the step that the Canes did. Let’s hope it happens.