Tom Fitzgerald’s Busy and “Transitional” 2024 NHL Trade Deadline Day

Traditionally, when the General Manager holds a press conference or a media call on the day of the NHL Trade Deadline, that indicates that he or she is done for the day. General Manager of the New Jersey Devils, Tom Fitzgerald, had his presser at 4:45 PM ET. The Devils streamed it live on their website. With the New Jersey Devils outside of the playoff picture and needing a lot of help to get back into it, Fitzgerald stressed that this deadline was about near future. His opening answer called it a “transitional” deadline, looking to set themselves up without taking too much. That would be a fair framing given what Fitzgerald did today. You may not be in love with what he did. You may like it. You may be in the middle on it, like me. What you cannot say was that Fitzgerald was quiet.

He made four deals today, among the most in the NHL on March 8. As per CapFriendly:

Tyler Toffoli to Winnipeg with New Jersey retaining 50% of his salary for a 2024 third round pick and a 2025 second round pick. Here is Jared’s post about the trade. A conditional 2025 third round pick to Montreal for Jake Allen, who is retaining 50% of his salary. The condition is that the pick will become a second round pick if Allen plays 40 or more games in 2024-25 and the team with Allen makes the playoffs. Yes, it says “if the club that Allen is a member of,” not necessarily the Devils. Here is my post about the trade. Colin Miller to Winnipeg for a 2026 fourth round pick. Here is my post about the trade. Vitek Vanecek and a 2025 seventh round pick to San Jose for Kaapo Kähkönen. Here is my post about the trade.

These deals follow pre-deadline actions like the needless Kurtis MacDermid trade and brokering the Chris Tanev trade by retaining 25% of his salary. In other words, these four deals were the major ones for today’s deadline. The end total is that the Devils now have a new goaltending tandem pending their arrival to New Jersey. A tandem that is statistically better than the current set of goaltenders in 2023-24, although not by a ton. Colin Miller’s trade to Winnipeg brought back a slightly better pick than what it took to get him to New Jersey. The Devils’ biggest pending UFA, Toffoli, is now with Winnipeg and should he not sign in New Jersey, the Devils at least got something for him - underwhelming as it may be in your eyes.

Fitzgerald did emphasize in his press conference that the “door is open” for Toffoli to sign with the Devils. I am not sure how much I believe that. Fitzgerald was candid that he was negotiating an extension with Toffoli’s agent but they could not agree on term. After “I’m not shopping Toffoli” on March 5 and him sitting as a precaution ahead of a trade on March 7, I still want to believe Fitzgerald chose to trade Toffoli to a not-so-desirable place in Winnipeg. Sure, the Jets have designs on a long playoff run. It is still Winnipeg, Manitoba. That said, I do not think that Fitzgerald should really pursue a Toffoli return either way. I wish Toffoli the best anyway in his new place.

Ultimately, I remain whelmed about how Fitzgerald did today. It was as if his deals got better with each one. By the morning, Tyler Toffoli was arguably one of the biggest trade targets out there. Sending him to Winnipeg for a second and third rounder seems low in that sense. Especially with New Jersey eating half of his remaining salary. Given that the deal was announced around 11:30 AM, I would have preferred if Fitzgerald waited a few hours to see if the deals would improve. A low second rounder and a low third rounder is not much, even if Toffoli is a pending UFA. That was his worst move today, I think.

The Allen deal was an eyebrow raiser given that Allen has been Montreal’s worst of their three goalies this season. But Allen’s poor performance in Montreal has been arguably better than Vanecek’s, Schmid’s, and Daws’ performances. Plus, his 5-on-5 save percentage is actually fine. Getting him at 50% salary with a rather favorable condition for the pick is good business. Still, after weeks and months of Fitzgerald aiming big for a goaltender, ending up with Allen is underwhelming. Especially since he could have claimed Antti Raanta from waivers for free and get a similar level of performance. Still, Allen gives some coverage for next season and if he does well, that can be useful.

I was not happy to see Miller go because I think he has been solid. Yet, I can understand a team wanting a solid defenseman over Brendan Smith. Fitzgerald recouped the pick he traded away to get Miller. It is a fine deal with out much of a reason to feel strongly about it.

The Kähkönen deal was Fitzgerald’s best. It takes Vanecek off the books. Kähkönen, a pending UFA, has every reason to perform as best as possible regardless of whether the Devils make this playoff push or not. He’s young and has something to prove after two really rough seasons in the Bay. The trade allows the Devils to lean on Allen-Kähkönen as a tandem so Daws and Schmid can play for Utica. This and the Allen trade does not keep Fitzgerald from making a big play for a big name goaltender in this offseason. Something that Fitzgerald still intends to do since he could not get Markstrom (and Calgary weirdly sold off everyone but Markstrom).

Overall, it was mostly selling but some buying. It is odd to me because I still get the sense the Devils are going to still try for the postseason. Fitzgerald made it clear this week that he did not think the season was over. Yet, selling is not something a team like the Devils would do if they were going to fight until the end. It is also not like much changed with the Devils. The spot opened up by Miller is likely going to be filled in by Nick DeSimone or MacDermid or Smith - not necessarily a Comet. Center was an issue going in and remains an issue going out of the day. Same for the bottom six. The new goaltending tandem is still another roll at the dice hoping that the goalie coach does not chuck the dice down a hole. Yes, Fitzgerald is right that these deals can set some more moves up in the offseason. Fitzgerald will have to actually make those moves to make them come to fruition. If he does not, then we are back at square one with Fitzgerald on a hotter seat for 2024-25.

That is another factor in all of this. He all but said that this season did not going according to plan in the press conference. True, but the blame for that falls on management - which includes him. I wonder if Fitzgerald’s patience was an issue. He was arguably late in firing Lindy Ruff. Had it been done a month or two earlier, then salvaging this season would have been more possible. The Devils were all but screaming for a change or an addition of a goaltender since November and they did not get two until today. OK, but what was preventing these moves from happening earlier in the season? Not to mention addressing other issues with the roster. The reality is that following up a 52-win season with a playoff series win and an offseason where the Devils became a cap ceiling team with a playoff-less season is a Failure with a capital F. Fitzgerald may get to survive one. I do not think he can survive two. He has to be right that today’s deadline does transition him to make more beneficial and significant acquisitions to make the Devils a playoff team in 2024-25. I can at least agree with his assessment of the deadline.

Did Fitzgerald have a great deadline? No. Did he have an awful one? No. Did he have one that would make you want to call him Tom-meh Fitzgerald? Well, not quite after the Miller and Vanecek trades. Those were better moves than the first two. It was active and ultimately OK if a bit underwhelming. I do think some of the unhappiness and anger at Fitzgerald is more spillover from a bad season and a playoff dream dying after last year’s greatness. Not wrong to think or feel that way, mind you. Just that I think those who were feeling that expected some bigger deals to be done. Fitzgerald did not make those like you saw other teams did, such as, well, almost everything Las Vegas did within this week.

By the way, Las Vegas is becoming the model franchise in terms of how to run a team. If it does not lead to wins and contention for Cups, then it has to go. And I love it. The Devils could learn a thing or two from the Golden Knights. Spare the whining over their use of the salary cap. They understand how it works. It’s a salary cap. Salaries stop being paid after Game #82. Make it work as best as possible. And perform some kind of hypnosis on GMs like Mike Grier to take picks and a six-season salary retention in Tomas Hertl in a deal.

Anyway: if I had to grade it, then I would give Fitzgerald as a C+. If these moves help set up better moves down the line, then this trade deadline will be looked back on more fondly. That said, I want to know what you think. What did you think of Fitzgerald’s performance during the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline? Are the Devils better now than they were yesterday? What do you wish Fitzgerald did instead of what he did do today? What do you expect the Devils to do for the remainder of the season? Please leave your answers and other thoughts about the Devils at the trade deadline in the comments. Thanks to Jared for helping out today, thanks to everyone who hung out in the open post during the day, and thank you for reading.