New Jersey Devils Trade Vitek Vanecek to San Jose for Kaapo Kähkönen

Kevin Weekes of ESPN dropped some “Breaking News” while eating what appears to be rigatoni at the ESPN studio. The New Jersey Devils traded goaltender Vitek Vanecek to the San Jose Sharks for goaltender Kaapo Kähkönen. Jeff Marek later followed up to state that there was no salary retention in the deal and the Devils also sent San Jose a seventh round pick. Per CapFriendly’s site, it’s a 2025 seventh round pick from New Jersey. While the deadline itself was an hour ago, deals are coming to light. This one is a more intriguing move by Devils General Manager Tom Fitzgerald.

You may know Kähkönen best as the guy the Devils lit up when they blew out the Sharks 7-2 at the end of February. You may also know Kähkönen as the guy who stunned the Devils in a 3-6 defeat to the Sharks back at the start of December. (Aside: A lot of prescient comments in that recap!) For this season, Kähkönen has actually been a solid goaltender behind a really bad Sharks team. He has an overall save percentage of 89.5% in 31 appearances, which is better than the recently acquired Jake Allen, Nico Daws, and the outgoing Vanecek. It is equal to Schmid, by the way. In 5-on-5 situations, Kähkönen has a 91% save percentage. That is better than all three Devils goalies and less than Allen’s 91.6%. He has conceded 73 goals in 5-on-5 play against an expected 73.9 goals against. That means he is performing about as well as he should in the bigger picture. That also means that Fitzgerald has managed to pull in two goalies with better numbers than the three he has used this season. Yes, it took until March 8, but he can claim the position has been upgraded. On paper, at least.

With Vanecek being on injured reserve, San Jose certainly had to agree to the decision so their net will still be led by Magnus Chrona. Their push for 32nd will continue unabated. Vanecek is signed for next season so that gets his $3.4 million off the Devils’ cap and adds to San Jose’s. Kähkönen is up for a new contract after this season as a UFA. He carries a cap hit of $2.75 million, a result of being a good backup in Minnesota for two seasons and in a similar role for a bit with the Sharks in 2022. This means Kähkönen has all of the incentive to play as best as he can in New Jersey. Which is something the Devils absolutely need if they want to make their faint playoff dreams a reality. Even if that falls short, a great performance from Kähkönen over the next 19 games will get him a contract somewhere. Whether it is with New Jersey or someone else, who knows; but actual money is on the table for Kähkönen.

This also allows the Devils to send both Nico Daws and Akira Schmid to Utica. Schmid and Daws were already there on a paper move. Now it can be fully made with the Devils leaning on an Allen-Kähkönen tandem for the remainder of this season. That is good news for the Comets, who are battling in an uphill battle to make their playoffs out of the North Division.

And, again, with Kähkönen being on an expiring contract and Allen having half of his salary retained, the Devils will still have the room to go for a big name at the goaltending position this offseason. Whether or not Fitzgerald can or should or will make the deal necessary to get someone like Jakob Markstrom or Linus Ullmark or someone else is another matter. The possibility is still there. It will be one that Fitzgerald will try again for another Summer.

I like this trade a lot. I like this bet on a 27-year old doing his best on a bad team with a lot to play for regardless of the playoffs. It is clear the Devils, as an organization, have soured on Vanecek in this past season (and arguably since the 2023 playoffs). This trade now makes it official that they have moved on from him. While they gave a lot of minutes to Daws and Schmid, now both do not need to carry the heavy weight of the crease. The plan and hope to go and get a Big Name Goaltender is still alive, even if it is for the offseason. All that and, statistically, the Devils are improved at goaltender. If only the Allen and Kähkönen trades were made in, say, December instead of March. It is going to be very tough for the Devils to battle back into the playoffs. But this shows that there will be some kind of an effort. Should it fall short, it will not totally weigh down the younger Schmid and Daws.

Aside: With Allen-Kähkönen and without Lindy Ruff, a poor run of games from either goalie really should spell the end of Dave Rogalski’s time in New Jersey. We shall see.

I wish Vanecek the best in his recovery as he tries to get his game back in the Bay. I welcome Kähkönen to Newark. Now that you know that I like this deal, I want to know what you think of this trade. Do you like it? Is this a goaltender you think is worth betting on for the next 19 games? What do you expect out of Kähkönen? Is the real value of this trade moving on from Vanecek and being able to put both Schmid and Daws in Utica? Does this make up for some of the other moves Fitzgerald made today? Please leave your answers in the comments. Thank you for reading.