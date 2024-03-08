New Jersey Devils Trade Colin Miller to Winnipeg for a 2026 Fourth Round Pick

Last Summer, General Manager Tom Fitzgerald acquired defenseman Colin Miller from Dallas for a fifth round pick in 2025. Today, Fitzgerald recouped that trade by moving Miller to the Winnipeg Jets. In exchange, the New Jersey Devils receive Winnipeg’s fourth round pick in 2026 as per Darren Dreger. Which is pretty close in value as to what Fitzgerald gave up to get Miller to the New Jersey Devils in the first place.

I thought Miller was a solid addition for a fifth round pick back in July 2023. I think that Miller was a solid defenseman for the Devils this season. Miller did get scratched more than a few times this season, often for others to take his spot in the lineup, like Brendan Smith. This did not make a whole lot of sense because Miller played up to expectations. A solid hand who may be unremarkable on the ice - save for a surprisingly booming slapshot - but has been quite effective.

As proof of that effectiveness, please consider the following on-ice rates that Miller put up in New Jersey in 5-on-5 play this season. For comparison, I will include Brendan Smith’s numbers in the same categories. The stats come from Natural Stat Trick:

I bolded the superior numbers and Miller was just that much better than Smith. Even where Smith was close to Miller in terms of on-ice against rate stats, the numbers favored Miller because he was not a drain on the Devils’ offense. Smith has been dragging the offensive aspect of an offensively-talented team when he takes a shift. Which has not led to much good as the Devils have bled goals in 5-on-5 play with Smith on the ice and far less so when Miller has been on the ice. Smith can claim a better rate of high-danger chances against the Devils than Miller as well as having drawn one more penalty. That is just about it. Looking at these numbers side-by-side, it is mystifying to me that Smith or others were ever playing over an available Colin Miller. I suppose his non-flashy game played a role in that.

Now Fitzgerald sends this effective if unheralded defenseman to Winnipeg. As a result, it means more games for Smith. It also may mean an actual debut in the near future for waiver wire pickup Nick DeSimone. As well as a potential attempt to see if Kurtis MacDermid can play defense. I am not holding my breath on that one. Those who expect to see Santeri Hatakka back or give someone like Daniil Misyul a shot may be disappointed. The Devils are limited to 4 non-emergency call ups and Utica is in their own playoff battle right now. We could see them later in this month or in April once Utica’s situation is secured for better or worse. The point is that the immediate replacement for Miller’s minutes is already on the active roster.

I cannot hate too much on the return. For what it’s worth, I think this is Fitzgerald’s best deal today. Fitzgerald traded a fifth rounder next year to get Miller. He gets a slightly better pick in two years for him now. It is not much but it also did not cost much to get him in the first place. Miller was on an expiring contract too. If I am a bit sad about this deal, then it is more in that I do not think the Devils fully appreciated what Miller did on the ice. He never should have been a scratch as much as he was. I also would have preferred Smith to be the pending UFA veteran defenseman to be moved today, but it is what it is. The market did not want Smith or offered enough to make it worthwhile. I do not think the loss of Miller makes the Devils significantly worse. I definitely do not think they are better for it. Miller did his job and now he will get a chance to do it for a playoff team in Winnipeg. He can even say “Hey” to Tyler Toffoli in the locker room.

Good luck to Colin Miller. Now I want to know what you think of this trade announced right at the deadline. Would you have made this move? Did you expect more of a return for Miller? Does it make sense to send him to Winnipeg? Please leave your answers in the comments. Thank you for reading.