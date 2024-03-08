New Jersey Devils Trade a Conditional 2025 Third Round Pick to Montreal for Jake Allen

In General Manager Tom Fitzgerald’s second trade during the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline, he finally got a goaltender for the New Jersey Devils. No, not the desired Jakob Markstrom out of Calgary. This is a bit closer to his 2022 acquisition of stop-gap netminder Andrew Hammond from Montreal. In part because this trade brings back a somewhat-stop-gap netminder from Montreal. As per Elliotte Friedman, the Devils sent a conditional third round pick to Montreal for Jake Allen. Friedman did report that Montreal has retained 50% of Allen’s salary as well. Darren Dreger later confirmed it is a 2025 third round pick and it becomes a second round pick if Allen plays 40 or more games with the Devils. Update: Frank Seravalli noted that the 40-game condition is only in the 2024-25 season. Update #2: And the condition also requires the Devils to make the playoffs in 2024-25 according to Ren Lavoie. Thanks to Jared for pointing it out in the comments.

Allen is certainly a veteran. You may know him as a long-time Blue until the Pandemic where he has since been a Canadien. Allen will at least know goaltending coach Dave Rogalski and executive Martin Brodeur from his St. Louis days. The 33-year old netminder is second on the Canadiens in appearance (21) and third out of three goalies in overall save percentage at 89.2%. Of note: Nico Daws and Vitek Vanecek are both sitting at overall save percentages of 89% and Akira Schmid is down to 89.5% after the recent loss to Florida. Based on that in this season, Allen may not bring much to the team that the Devils have already seen in net. In Allen’s favor, per NST, he has conceded 43 5-on-5 goals with an expected goals against of 48.34. He has a 5-on-5 save percentage of 91.6%. That is much better than the Devils’ trio. It is possible that behind New Jersey, he could perform a bit better. He could be a legitimate upgrade if that 5-on-5 performance carries over.

Is he a long-term answer in net? Not necessarily. This move suggests to me that Vanecek is not likely to come back any time soon and the organization does not trust a tandem of Daws-Schmid to close out the season. Therefore, they got a veteran in Allen. It is odd because I’m not sure if the organization is really aiming for a late, desperate playoff push. Short of Allen going on a hot streak, I do not know if he moves the needle. He is better than what Andrew Hammond was in 2022. So there’s that.

The 50% retention from Montreal is nothing to sneeze at either. Not that the Devils needed the space, but Allen is signed for next season with a $3.3 million salary and a $3.85 million cap hit. The Devils should still have the cap room and flexibility to swing bigger for a goaltender in the offseason. Of course, knowing that Allen is signed for next season makes him less of a stop-gap and more of a potential short-term solution as Fitzgerald looks to make a bigger deal for a more significantly better netminder.

Which in of itself adds to the “meh” nature of this acquisition. It has been no secret that Tom Fitzgerald was looking to acquire a major goaltender since last Summer. The Devils needed a goaltender since November and Fitzgerald did not bring anyone in until today. And that anyone is a veteran #1B/2 goalie. Sure, a rumored Markstrom deal supposedly fell apart when Calgary ownership said “no.” Rumored deals do not stop pucks or get wins. Allen may end up being a nice enough add to stabilize the position but it does not change the obvious fact that the Devils need a goaltender. Not to mention they have to figure something out with Vanecek in the future as he signed for next season as well. At least Daws or Schmid can go straight to Utica without waivers for the moment. Based on recent utilization, that may be Schmid, but we will see soon enough who they decide.

I do have to point out this fact as the deal was made before 2 PM ET today. Antti Raanta was on waivers. As poor as he was earlier this season, he has not been a total disaster in recent weeks. His numbers are not notably worse than, say, Daws in 5-on-5 play. Why not keep the conditional third round pick and just claim him? Not only would he serve the same purpose as a veteran goalie to fill in for some games, he is a pending UFA. There is no commitment beyond the next 20 games. Instead, Montreal gets a third round pick in exchange. A pick that becomes a second rounder if Allen plays a half-season’s worth of games by in next season. Should that condition met, a pick with some value may go for it. Of course, it may be worth it if Allen out-performs the other goalies in the current system. Of course again, they could have done this with Raanta for the remainder of this season and kept the pick. Alas. (Update: Now knowing that the condition is 40 games in 2024-25 and a Devils playoff appearance, I am less annoyed about the condition. I do hope the Devils make the playoffs next year. If Allen is a big reason why, then great. Let Montreal enjoy their second rounder likely in the 50s range.)

I am not upset or outraged. However, like the Toffoli deal earlier today, I am left wondering if that this was really the best Fitzgerald can do. For a team he said could still make a push for the postseason, he is not exactly making confidence-inspiring moves to do that. But that is just my view. What is yours? Would you have made this move? Is the goaltending tandem going to be Daws and Allen from here on out, or will you think it will be someone else? Is this a better add than when Fitzgerald got the Hamburglar in 2022? Will there be any more to come out after the 3 PM ET deadline? Please leave your answers in the comments. Thank you for reading.