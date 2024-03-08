Reports: Devils Trade Tyler Toffoli to Jets for Draft Picks

The NHL Trade Deadline is today, and with the Devils effectively out of playoff contention, the focus has shifted to selling and regrouping for 2024-25 and beyond. The Devils had a coveted scoring winger available with Tyler Toffoli being an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season. The team, knowing there was interest in Toffoli, opted to protect their asset by holding him out of last night’s win over St. Louis in anticipation of a trade.

That trade has officially come down, as TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger tweeted that Toffoli would indeed be on the move. Where is Toffoli heading? The Winnipeg Jets.

Winnipeg Jets and New Jersey devils are closing on trade sending Tyler Toffoli to Wpg. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) March 8, 2024

Dreger later added that there would be a “draft picks return” and that indeed turned out to be the case, with the Devils getting a 2025 2nd round pick and a 2024 3rd round pick.

Trade call complete. Devils trade Tyler Toffoli to Winnipeg for a 2nd in 2025 and a 3rd in 2024. New Jersey retained 50% of Toffoli’s remaining salary. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) March 8, 2024

Acquired from the Calgary Flames in the offseason, Toffoli was viewed as a goal scorer who could help a Devils team that reached the second round of the playoffs last year take that next step. Toffoli came exactly as advertised, as he led the Devils in goals, but the warts in his game were also prevalent as he is as slow a skater as we thought and didn’t make much of an impact defensively. Despite his goal scoring prowess, the Devils as a team faltered and struggled throughout much of the 2023-24 season. GM Tom Fitzgerald had expressed interested in resigning Toffoli, but with the Devils and Toffoli unable to come to an agreement on a new contract, the Devils had little choice but to move on.

Tyler Toffoli, acquired by WPG, is a veteran top six winger who loves to shoot the puck and uses his high hockey IQ to get to dangerous areas and score. Not a fast skater but nonetheless effective off the rush. Other aspects of his game seem a bit context-dependent. #GoJetsGo pic.twitter.com/jxZL4jZWvm — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) March 8, 2024

Tyler Toffoli has been traded from the New Jersey Devils to the Winnipeg Jets. That's great addition for Winnipeg as Toffoli is a legit TOP6 winger. We're curious on the return. pic.twitter.com/5301memkvf — Andy & Rono (@ARHockeyStats) March 8, 2024

On the surface, this deal could be viewed as a bit of a letdown. Hindsight is always 20/20, and Yegor Sharangovich, the key player who went to Calgary for Toffoli, is having a career year. But it’s important to keep things in perspective as Sharangovich had a career-worst season last year and was sometimes a healthy scratch in the playoffs. This deal was initially made with the belief that Toffoli would be a big-time playoff performer who wouldn’t be a scratch come playoff time. The thought process was that Toffoli brought a ton of postseason experience and other intangibles such as “rings to the room”. He will indeed get the opportunity to prove that he is still that player this spring. It just won’t be in New Jersey.

It might also be viewed as a bit of a disappointment that Toffoli couldn’t return a first round pick. There might be some frustration that Fitzgerald couldn’t get a better pick such as the Montreal 2024 2nd round pick that Winnipeg owns. I think this is a reflection of what the market is. Wingers aren’t as high demand as premium positions like centers and defensemen, which is why the top of the market players at those positions came off the board already and commanded a first round pick. Toffoli went for a 3rd round pick and Sharangovich over the summer. He went for a 2nd and 3rd today, so I think that’s a pretty clear indicator of how Toffoli is viewed and valued across the league. The fact that the Devils retained half of Toffoli’s salary and got what they got tells you all you need to know. Additionally, Jake Guentzel, the other top scoring winger on the market, couldn’t return a guaranteed first round pick in his trade to Carolina. The Penguins opted to go with a quantity over quality approach with a variety of prospects, a known commodity in Michael Bunting, and a 2nd round pick that could become a first. The Devils chose to go with the package that they ultimately accepted from Winnipeg. I don’t think it was realistic to expect Toffoli to fetch a 1st round pick, and indeed, he did not.

That said, I think the return of this trade is fine. It’s not great. It’s not bad. It’s just....fine. It’s better than letting him walk for nothing, all things considered. It’s better than doing what Tom Fitzgerald did most of the season and keeping him under the pretense that you’re going to go on a run. There is no magical run that’s happening this year. Its better than extending him and adding a potentially crippling contract to the books.

If you want to look at the trade tree and say the Devils got 60 games of Tyler Toffoli and a 2025 2nd for Yegor Sharangovich, a player they had no intention of paying $3.1M this season and next, I think that’s reasonable value on the surface. More importantly, the additional draft capital gives the Devils more ammo to go out and make other moves. Whether those moves come today or over the summer remain to be seen, but this deal gives the Devils six picks in the 2024 draft (a first, two thirds, two fifths, and a sixth). It gives them seven picks in 2025, with them now getting an extra second round pick. And the trade deadline isn’t over quite yet. The Devils are reportedly listening on Colin Miller and Brendan Smith, so perhaps one or both are next to go. They also still have one retention slot available should they want to leverage their cap space for extra draft capital. Maybe they get a goaltender today. Maybe they don’t. Maybe they do something off the board that nobody saw coming. Maybe they don’t. We’ll have to see how the rest of the day plays out.

Still, this deal is about Toffoli and I’m happy for him that he’s going to get a chance to win another championship this season. I speak for everyone here in wishing him luck in Winnipeg.

That’s how I view this deal. Perhaps you view things differently. Feel free to leave a comment below and thanks for reading.