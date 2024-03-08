A Return to Bishkek: A 2024 World Championships Division III Group A Preview

The NHL Trade Deadline is today and is the unofficial start of the “Stretch run to the playoffs” for many teams. Meanwhile, in the world of international ice hockey, the IIHF World Championships will have another group play. Say what you want about this tier of international ice hockey and its quality and availability and publicity, but you cannot deny the passion on the ice. Those who want heart, the WCs have no shortage of that at any level.

Given that the Devils are likely going to have many participants at the top division this May with the way their season is going, might as well pay attention to the whole thing. Say what you want about Division III Group B, but I watched several of those games and they were entertaining. Only one country had a quality goaltender at that level (Bosnia’s Dino Pasovic, the only goalie to post a save percentage above 90%) but there were plenty of tilts in the score, swings in play, and plenty for the five countries that survived the tourney. Sorry, Iran. Enjoy Division IV next year. Also, sorry, Bosnia & Herzegovina that Pasovic seemingly announced his retirement right after winning Group B. Group A next year could be a real challenge without the veteran goaltender. I liked previewing the group and checking out the games when I could, so I am going to attempt to do the whole tourney. Call it a palate cleanser for this Devils season.

For Group A, there is another interesting narrative. A story of a country who got a raw deal years ago and now have a chance to make it right. Let me get there in a bit.

The Tournament

The Location: Gorodskoy Katok, Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan

The Game Days: March 10, March 11, March 13, March 14, and March 16

Yes, this five-game tourney has two back-to-back sets and will be done in seven days.

The Game Times: Games are at 4 AM ET, 7 AM ET, and 10 AM ET. Wake up to hockey once again.

The Format: Six teams. First place wins gold and gets promotion to Division II Group B. Second place and third place get silver and bronze medals and nothing more. Sixth place will be relegated to Division III Group B and replaced by Bosnia & Herzegovina next year.

The standings use a 3-2-1-0 format. Regulation wins are worth three points, post-regulation wins are worth two points, post-regulation losses are worth one, and regulation losses are worth nothing. Any ties in points are first decided by head-to-head points, and head-to-head goal difference, and then head-to-head goals scored. In other words: Win in regulation and win big if you can.

The IIHF Tournament Page: Here it is with a full day-by-day schedule with times set for your local time zone.

A Broadcast: Let me get back to you about that.

The Teams: Mexico, Kyrgyzstan, South Africa, Turkmenistan, Thailand, and Luxembuorg

Let me jump right in with the team with perhaps the most to prove: the host nation, Kyrgyzstan.

Kyrgyzstan

The National Team Website: None that I can find that works?

Last Year: They won Division III Group B and got promoted. They went 5-0-0-0 (W-OTW-OTL-L) for a perfect 15 points. They scored a combined 76 goals and allowed 5.

A 2024 Roster: Available at Elite Prospects.

A Deserved Chip on Their Shoulder: Kyrgyzstan is located just south of Asian hockey kings Kazakhstan, sits on China’s western border, and is nestled in between Uzbekistan and Tajikistan. If you need a map to look it up, then I do not blame you. It also goes by the Kyrgyz Republic, but for consistency, I’ll stick with Kyrgyzstan. Bishkek is its capital, just south of Kazakhstan’s southern border; and given its location, it was once a part of the USSR.

This something to know as the national team does have multiple dual-national players. The IIHF does not operate like FIFA where a player can represent a country of their birth, their parent’s birth, or their grandparent’s birth. For the IIHF World Championships, you must be a citizen of the country you are representing, that country must be a member of the IIHF, and you have played in national competitions in your country for two straight seasons. The IIHF is very strict about player eligibility in these tournaments and this became an issue for Kyrgyzstan.

Kyrgyzstan entered the World Championships for the first time in 2019 in Division III Qualifying. For all intents and purposes, this would become Group B in Division III as the winner of the Qualifying group would go into Division III proper back then - which is now Group A. In Abu Dhabi, Kyrgyzstan stomped the competition. They crushed Hong Kong 11-1; they beat Thailand 6-2; they pounded Bosnia & Herzegovina 14-3; and they smacked down the hosts 14-0. Unofficially. You see, the IIHF made Kyrgyzstan forfeit those games as they ruled that defenseman Alexander Titov - a dual Russian-Kyrgyz player - was ineligible per IIHF rules. As such, they were officially marked down as 5-0 losses. Kyrgyzstan then played its fifth and final game without Titov for a 7-4 win over United Arab Emirates. What could have been a 5-0-0-0 sweep and a trip to Division III ended up being a relegation to what would become Division IV. Even with the win over UAE, Kuwait held the tiebreaker of head-to-head results since that game was forfeit. It is tough, but a fair ruling, right?

Well, no. The IIHF found out that they were mistaken. Titov was eligible after all. The IIHF admitted they made an error. Did they restore the results of the games played on the ice? No. They did not. Kyrgyzstan was still officially 1-0-0-4 in Division III Qualifying and would be sent down anyway in 2020. Talk about a raw deal. The controlling body admits they were wrong to forfeit games but would not undo it. If there was an appeal, it failed.

This meant that after the pandemic and the IIHF restored a full WC tournament in 2022, Kyrgyzstan had to start at the very bottom in Division IV. Given that they stomped Division III quality teams, it is no shock that the team won all four games by a combined 62-2 score. Last year, Kyrgyzstan demonstrated that they were too good for Division III Group B. In Sarajevo, Kyrgyzstan won all five games with a combined 76-5 score, including a 10-1 win over this year’s group winners and hosts, Bosnia & Herzegovina. The IIHF official site praised their back-to-back promotion by calling them a “golden generation.”

It really is. Even their 2024 roster for Group A has exactly one player at the age of 30 on it, forward Anton Kudashev. The team’s leading scorer from last year, Mamed Seifulov of HC Almaty in Kazakhstan, is just 21. He put up 18 goals and 28 points in those five games, by the way. The runner up in group and team scoring was Islambek Abdyraev - he is just 23. Their goalies were split between the 27-year old Aleksandr Petrov and 29-year old Arslan Maraimbekov. They have a 24-year old Kady Alymbekov who could be in the wings. The defense was led by Ernzar Isamatov, who was named Best Defender of the Group B tourney last year. He is 21 and puts up big points in a senior league in Canada for North York. I count 7 players on their roster under the age of 20. Oh, and the Alexander Titov that was incorrectly ruled ineligible back in 2019 is still on this roster, he is 23, and he put up 10 goals in Group B last year. This is a team that could be together for a long while. Chemistry may be overrated a bit at a NHL level where players need to click fast to show it works. At this level, it can be invaluable. As is the dual-national players with some youth development for some bigger teams. Again, being trained by HC Almaty in Kazakhstan or a multiple lower level youth squads (Islambek Abdyraev played in Austria, Sweden, and Finland) may not mean much to the big stage. At this one, it can help a player get that extra edge.

The big question is going to be whether Kyrgyzstan is going to face any resistance. As a national team, they have not played a ton. They have played some of the teams in this group in the past and have struggled a bit. Like beating Luxembourg only 5-3 or losing two games out of two to Turkmenistan. But that could be before this golden generation came through and before the IIHF held them back in the WC ladder. They are the hosts. They have a point to prove. They really could shine this year. Either that or they find out Group A is a whole lot tougher than Group B. At least one team could make it real tough.

Mexico

The National Team Website: Mexico Ice Hockey

Last Year: They finished last in Division II Group B and got relegated. They went 0-0-0-5, scoring a combined 10 goals and allowing 36.

A 2024 Roster: Not available at this writing; but here’s the 2023 roster for a comparison point.

Growing Pains: Mexico has been a regular in Division II since 2006. They were in Group A for two years (2010, 2011) but largely stayed in Group B. Their most recent high water mark was in 2016 when they hosted the Group B tourney and finished second in the group. They 4-0-1-0; denied promotion to Group A in an overtime loss to the group winners, Australia. Mexico proceeded to fall back from 2016. Mexico finished fifth in the Group in the next four years, with a winless 2022 team avoiding relegation because North Korea no-showed the tourney. Last year, there would be no salvation like that in Istanbul. Five games, five losses, welcome to Division III.

Generally, teams that go from being a regular in one group and then drop a level tend to come back quickly. We shall see if Mexico has the goods. It is an unknown because the 2023 team was young. Outside of 41-year old defenseman Fernando Ugarte, 30-year old defenseman Raul Bonilla, 29-year old forward Hector Majul, and 27-year old Tyler Chavez-Leech, the team was almost entirely a U-25 squad. The roster has a diverse set of hockey backgrounds. Goaltender Marcello de Antunano plays goal for Utah’s ACHA team. Forward Alejandro Apud plays for Robert Morris’ ACHA team. Forward Luis Valencia is with Milton Academy. Alonso Tapia is committed to University of Alberta and his former Fresno Monster teammate Daniel Cuellar is still with the USPHL squad. The captain, Majul, plays in Italy’s second tier of hockey - having played for Toblach/Dobbiaco and Varese in 2023-24. In theory, it should bring a mix of talent and perspectives on the game that a fully domestic-based team may not have. In practice, they got bounced out of Division II.

As an aside, some of the players do play domestically in Mexico’s league, the Liga Mexicana Elite de Hockey. It has four wonderfully-named teams: The Olmec Stone Heads, the Aztec Eagle Warriors, the Mayan Astronomers, and the Teotihuacan Priests.

Going back to the national team, I wonder if the federation decided on just blooding the young guys in the system in Division II, see how they do, and hope they build from the experience. While relegation is not a good thing in general, if the experience gets the players more motivated to work on their games and to push for their respective teams - largely in North America - then it could lead to a better team down the line. Unlike Kyrgyzstan, whose young team has been crushing nations left and right for the last two years, Mexico could be hoping that the tougher competition could prepare them for a return to Division II. I do not know how much I buy that. Sure, experience is a great teacher but in a tournament ladder like this, a relegation could set a team back. A Division II team in North Korea showed up for Division III Group B and did not win it in their first appearance. You cannot take a group for granted.

Still, Mexican ice hockey may have a bright future should these young players turn out and develop. I think they have the right idea of bringing in players who do and have played their formative years outside of Mexico. I think they need more stability and, obviously, higher end talent if they want to move back and stay in Division II for over 10 years again. We shall see if they can yo-yo back in there in Bishkek.

Thailand

The National Team Website: The Ice Hockey Association of Thailand, also known as IHAT.

Last Year: They finished fourth in Group A with a 2-0-0-2 record. While they beat Turkmenistan, they lost to South Africa, and tiebreakers moved them to fourth. They scored 20 goals and allowed 21 total.

A 2024 Roster: Here it is at Elite Prospects.

Isaksson & the Guys: Jan Isaksson is a 28-year old Swede-Thai who has played for youth teams in IF Bjorkloven and Lulea HF. He was then then loaned to Vannas HC in the HockeyEttan (third tier) and lasted for four seasons before moving on to Thailand. He led the Division III Group B in scoring in 2022 with 5 goals and 12 points, and the Division III Group A in scoring last year with 9 goals and 11 points. He was also named the Best Forward of the tournament by the IIHF Directorate. Isaksson is easily Thailand’s best player and the one player you should know about Thai hockey if you must know only one.

If you must know two, then make it defenseman Ken Kindborn. He was named the Best Defender of the Group A tourney last year. Like Isaksson, he is a Swede-Thai who developed in Sweden - Almtuna IS and HC Vita Hasten - and played a bit in the lower tiers of Swedish pro hockey before moving onto Thailand. He captained last year’s squad in Cape Town and finished with 10 points. Good for third most in the tournament as well as the most by a defenseman. He will be the one defenseman to watch.

If you must know three, then make it 24-year old American-Thai Ben Kleineschay. The Osseo High school graduate took over the net in Thailand in 2022. An 89.6% and an 87.9% save percentage over 4 games in each year may not seem good. Except the 89.6% was the best among qualifying (at least 40% of all of the team’s ice time) goalies in 2022 and the 87.9% was second to Taiwan’s Hsiao Po-yu. Expect Kelineschay to get most of the minutes, even in a tournament with two back-to-backs in it.

This is kind of pointing to the issue with Thai hockey. They have some real stand outs at this level. But they need more if they want to break ahead of South Africa and Turkmenistan and possibly challenge for promotion one day. The team was quite young in 2023, but will any of them take the next step forward? As good as it is to have a reliable (for this level) goalie and two excellent skaters at this level, a hockey team needs more than 3 guys to persevere. The good news is that Thailand seems to be stable in this Group A. But they do need more to ascend and I am not too sure this will be the year. Not with a young Mexican team looking to bounce back up to Division II-B or a host nation with a point to prove. That may be fine although in time, the Thais may want to aim higher. And it may be too late if some of the other national teams in this group decide the same but sooner.

Turkmenistan

The National Team Website: Not so much the national team’s site but Turkmenistan’s government site for the “State Committee for Physical Culture and Sport of Turkmenistan.” At least it is in English.

Last Year: They finished second in Group A with a 2-0-0-2 record. They held a tiebreaker over Thailand, who held a tie breaker over South Africa, as all three teams finished with 6 points. Turkmenistan scored a combined 17 goals and 16 assists.

A 2024 Roster: Not available at this writing; but here’s the 2023 roster for a comparison point.

Keeping it Steady: Say what you want about Kyrgyzstan, but they got a raw deal from the IIHF in 2019 and have since been marching through national teams to get back to where they should have been after 2019. Turkmenistan is a team that near Kyrgyzstan and had a far less dramatic time in the World Championships. They won the Division III Qualifying group in 2018 to move up to the actual Division III in 2019. They did so by blowing out Bosnia and Herzegovina, U.A.E., and Kuwait. Since then, they have been a solid regular. Third place in 2019, third place in 2022, and second place on tiebreakers last year. They have not threatened the winners all that much, but they can win a couple of games to ensure a return.

They also seem to put a premium on defense and definitely not in scoring goals. In 2022, they scored 17 goals in 4 games and allowed 23. In 2019, they scored 21 and allowed 21. Last year, 17-16 was the differential. Is scoring 4 goals per game on average great? Normally, yes. In a short tournament where winning the group is usually done by someone who dominates the competition, not so much. Finishing around zero goal differential is good for sticking around but not so much for getting to the next level.

This is even true in their entire national team’s history. Their worst record is against Turkey with two losses out of two - with a goal differential of 9 GF to 11 GA. While they ate a 10-4 loss to U.A.E. in 2022, those were the only 10 goals the U.A.E. scored on Turkmenistan. You could argue this team should probably play more games and against other countries since it seems like they just play tight at their level and below. But that is far easier said than done in international hockey.

Check out last year’s roster. An 87.1% save percentage in 4 games is not bad for this level, so good job goaltender Rahman Myradov. But the offense, not so impressive. Only five Turkmen scored more than one goal in the group last year. A group that included Luxembourg shipping 28 goals in four games. Those five in order of points: Pavel Barkovsky, Arsland Geldimyradov, Bega Dovletmyradov, Arslan Nuryyev, and Baymyat Baymyradov. Those goals from those five, in order: 2, 3, 2, 3, and 2. Should all five come back, I would presume they would carry the load in terms of putting pucks in the net. I would also hope the Turkmen find some more scorers somehow. At least they are not going to bleed out goals in most games. How they will find more talent, I do not know. All these players are apparently domestic-based. Good for the local league but I wonder if the players could learn more in other leagues. Or if they can find someone with Turkmenistan nationality outside of the country that may have had a more productive development or helps a lot more with offensive skill. Teams at this level tend to struggle in the back end; I get the sense Turkmenistan has the opposite problem.

Their tourney, even without a full roster announced for 2024, is one of the easier ones to predict. They will stay up. They will give good games to their opponents. I would like to see if there is an actual rivalry with Kyrgyzstan to form on March 13 when they play each other. Do I think they will win the group? Short of a stunning burst of offense or a remarkable performance in the back end, no. That may be just fine for Turkmenistan.

South Africa

The National Team Website: The South African Ice Hockey Federation, which boasts one of the best logos in international hockey. Rhinos!

Last Year: They finished third in Group A with a 2-0-0-2 record. They held a tiebreaker over Thailand, who held a tie breaker over South Africa, as all three teams finished with 6 points. Turkmenistan scored a combined 16 goals and 17 assists.

A 2024 Roster: From Elite Prospects, here is the squad listed.

Africa’s Only Team So Far: Africa’s lone team in the IIHF World Championship ladder is South Africa. I know Algeria, Egypt, and Tunisia have teams as they both played in the 2023 Arab Cup of Ice hockey. I do not know if they have the funding, personnel, or desire to go into the World Championships yet, though. (Aside: Lebanon, who won the Arab Cup over Kuwait, should consider it.) For now, it has just been South Africa. And the IIHF likes them enough to have them host a lot of tourneys. They hosted last year’s Division III Group A tournament, 2022’s Division III Group B tourney that South Africa won, and hosted tourneys in 1992, 1995, 1998, 1999, 2002, 2011, 2013, 2015, 2018, and 2020. All in Cape Town from 2002 onward.

In terms of the talent, credit to them for staying up in Group A last year. Moving up and staying there for a year is pretty good seeing as they were near the bottom of the old Division III in 2018, 2019, 2020. Like Turkmenistan, the Rhinos did not exactly light it up. Uthman Samaai and Deen Magmoed led the team with 4 goals each. All others provided the other 8 goals in their group play last year. They really could find some offensive spark from someone. Part of the issue is that this is a relatively older squad among the forwards. Samaai is 30 years old, which is more than fine. They have just two forwards under the age of 25 on this roster: 18-year old Langa Mlangeni and 22-year old Paulus Kluyts. The remainder is 26 or over with Jack Valadas, Jean-Michel van Doesburgh, and Marc Giot all over the age of 38. The national team could really benefit from Kluyts and Mlangeni taking a big step forward. That may be asking too much of them. Until then, it’s Samaai and whoever else gets going.

Per EP’s roster list, their defense does have 5 skaters at age 25 or under, but the 33-year old Magmoed has clearly been the standout on that blueline. Plus, the other 33-year old, Cameron Birrell, is the only player to have played outside of South Africa this season. He played three games for WildHogs HC Arosa in Switzerland’s third division. It is not like the youth are getting offers elsewhere. But there is some growth to be had in the future there.

The South African goaltending tandem is a different story. The 5’6” 24-year old goaltender Ryan Boyd put up a respectable 86.2% save percentage in Group A last year. A bit behind Ben Kleineschay and Rahman Myradov but definitely respectable. He will be joined by a 6’4” 19 year old Ivan Muller. He could be promising although his experience for the country at the U-20 and U-18 levels has been rather poor. Still, if he can get to play up to his size and be big, then South Africa could be really set in the net for many years to come. If a team is not going to score a lot, then they need to prevent as few goals as possible. Until Muller improves (if he does), it’ll likely be Boyd’s net.

Like Turkmenistan and Thailand, Africa’s lone team in the tournament needs some kind of breakthrough to get above where they are. I do not know if it will happen this year. Maybe in another year, when they inevitably host another Division III tournament in Cape Town.

Luxembourg

The National Team Website: Ice Hockey Luxembourg. Say what you want, but it’s a solid site for the teams at this level.

Last Year: They finished fifth in Group A with a 0-0-0-4 record. Because North Korea did not attend, they avoided relegation. Luxembourg scored 3 goals in all four games. They allowed 28.

A 2024 Roster: From Elite Prospects, here is the squad listed.

French, Belgian, Some Dutch, and a Finn in Sweden: Luxembourg is a tiny European country right along the northwest corner of France, southeast of Belgium, and East of Germany. The country has a long history and plenty of ties to those three countries. Its hockey team is a bit more concentrated in two of them.

The tiny Luxembourg Hockey League consists of two tiers and five teams: Tornado Luxembourg, Beaufort Knights, Puckers, Hurricanes, and Grands Ducs Luxembourg. The second division has B-teams for Hurricanes, the Knights, and the Puckers (Cool Puckers) along with Silverbacks Luxembourg and Tornado Women - a women’s team. The majority of the national team plays for either Tornado or the Knights. Who also play in other leagues entirely. Tornado Luxembourg is a part of the French Third Division, which is the fourth tier of French ice hockey. The Beaufort Knights play in the second division of Belgian hockey. By my count, only 4 players played for a different Luxembourg team - Hurricanes - and 3 of them also played for Tornado. Only Rafael de Moura-Mota was a Hurricane in 2023-24 - albeit for only six games.

There are a couple of players on this year’s roster who have not been in the Luxembourg and Belgian/French leagues. Defenseman David Church played for Eindhoven Kemphanen in the second tier of Dutch hockey. As did defenseman Sami Zrika. Both are 20 years old and could stand to learn outside of the traditional Luxemborugian set-up for young players. The most interesting player outside of this system on the national team is 19-year old defenseman Alex Mykkänen. Born in Helsinki, he played youth hockey for famed Finnish youth organization Blues. He played in Sweden this season for IF Mölndal Hockey’s U-20 team after three seasons with the Austria-based Okanagan Hockey Academy. While that team has been wrecked this season, he has been a regular and continues to develop a far more diverse experience in hockey compared to his teammates on the national team. Whether this leads to a better pro experience than fourth tier French hockey or second tier Belgian hockey remains to be seen.

What has been seen is that Luxembourg has been on a free fall since getting relegated from Division Group B in 2018, which came after a massive Division III win in 2017. In 2018, they finished last, won 1 out of 5 games, got out-scored 6-29 and lost to fifth-place Mexico to end up in last. In 2019, they fell to Division III, went 2-0-0-3, got outscored 15-20, and this would be their best result since that relegation. In 2022, they finished fifth in the group, won only one game in OT for a 0-1-0-4 record, and got out-scored 11-24. They avoided relegation because North Korea did not come. The score differential got even worse last year and were saved by North Korea, again, not showing up. All signs are pointing to a team that needs a different direction.

They are going in a younger direction. Outside of longtime goaltender Philippe Lepage and English-Luxembourgian skater Colm Cannon, who are both 37, the team is short on older players and long on young ones. In addition to Church, Zrika, Mykkänen, and Moura-Mota, the U-25 contingent includes 23-year old defenseman Demir Mededovic, 24-year old goaltender Sven Cruchten, 18-year old Philippe Vincens, 19-year old Joaquim Nunes, 20-year old Anthony Vincens, 21-year old Dino Mededovic, and 15-year old (and part Latvian) Magnuss Lasis. I am not sure how much ice time Lasis will get. How the national team will do this year will be based on how fast these players can grow up and acclimate to this level of hockey. And how well Lepage can perform since Curchten’s club numbers are sparse and poor from whatever was listed. I get the sense that of all the teams on paper, this team is the most likely to go down to Group B. Again, four of the five teams returning beat them soundly last year. I doubt Mexico is going to have too much trouble with them. And Kyrgyzstan is not going to flop in front of their home crowd on March 11 when these two meet.

My Be Strong, Be Wrong prediction is that either Mexico or Kyrgyzstan win Group A this year. Based on last year and a lack of a notable breakthrough talent on Turkmenistan, South Africa, or (in their case an additional one) Thailand, I think those three will still make up the meaty middle of the group. Respectable performances will be had by them but they will not win the group short of some upsets. Mexico may be young but their Division II experiences may show that they are on another level - as often is the case in the IIHF WC ladder. Personally, I would love to see Kyrgyzstan win a third straight promotion in front of their fans and continue to show the IIHF that they belong at this level. It is not like Kyrgyzstan sport is well-known. They have a young generation of players who can at least make some noise in this tier in hockey. Why not them? Besides, I would love to see how they stack up against Division II Group B. Am I going to preview that division? Sure, why not!

In terms of the schedule, the opening game for Kyrgyzstan on March 10 against Thailand will give us a clue as to whether they will march through this group or find it to be far more competitive. Mexico vs. Kyrgyzstan on March 14 will be a fun one on paper to see two young squads face off with each other. The middle of the division will likely be decided on March 11 when Turkmenistan takes on South Africa, March 13 when South Africa takes on Thailand, and March 14 when Thailand takes on Turkmenistan. Remember that head-to-head results are the primary tiebreaker for points so those games could decide who finishes from 2nd to 5th. Luxembourg, uh, do your best.

Please feel free to use the comments to discuss the games as they happen; and thank you for reading. The next group to preview will be Division IV’s tourney on April 16; also known as Mongolia’s Revenge Tour in Kuwait City.