The 2024 NHL Trade Deadline & the New Jersey Devils Open Post

The time for patience is over. By 3 PM ET today, all trades must be registered with the National Hockey League front office for players to be eligible to play in the playoffs. Anyone to be made eligible for the American Hockey League must at least be on a roster, even if it with a paper-move. Effectively, this is the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline.

General Manager Tom Fitzgerald has appeared in public recently due to firing Lindy Ruff on Monday, March 4. Travis Green has been named the interim head coach. During a press conference on March 5, Fitzgerald spoke as someone who thinks the Devils can still make the playoffs. He also had choice words to devalue Alexander Holtz, claimed he was not shopping Tyler Toffoli, and reiterated his desire to get a goaltender. One of those bits have since changed as Darren Dreger reported on March 6 that Toffoli could very well be dealt. A lot can change within hours ahead of the deadline. Before then, Fitzgerald made a point of it of being patient. Well, the deadline is today. We will see what, if anything, Fitzgerald can get done today.

The Devils Situation

It’s not good. Firing the head coach 61 games into a season is usually not something good teams do. The Devils have been on the outside looking at the playoffs for months now. Since beating the Second Rate Rivals at MetLife on February 17, the Devils have went 2-6-0. They are at a point where they would need to take a remarkable 75% of the remaining points to have a chance at the postseason.

The Devils’ moves so far this season have been minimal. Defenseman Nick DeSimone was claimed off waivers in January and has yet to make his Devils debut. They helped Dallas get Chris Tanev by retaining some of his salary. They got a fourth round pick in 2026 for their efforts and sent the rights to goaltending prospect Cole Brady to Calgary, who flipped him to Dallas. The Devils sent Nashville’s seventh round pick in 2024 and the rights to Zakhar Bardakov to Colorado for Kurtis MacDermid. MacDermid has played in two games so far and has accomplished as much as you or I have done in those two games. They signed undrafted defenseman Mikael Diotte from Victoriaville of the QMJHL to an ELC for next season. None of these are major moves that make the team all that better or all that worse.

Which is a problem because the team has been screaming for help for months now. The Ruff firing really should have happened a month or two ago. It may be far too late for Travis Green (or someone else) to tactically change things up to make a difference for the Devils.

Goaltending has been a problem since November and something Fitzgerald has been chasing since the last offseason. Fitzgerald has come up empty to so far. None of the above moves addresses the position. Signing Isaac Poulter to a NHL contract rewarded his rookie play in Utica. Even that did not actually address it as Poulter has not played for New Jersey; he was just called up as a back up to Nico Daws for a couple of games. So, again, nothing has been done. Rumors have abounded but they have been just that: rumors.

Additionally, there are needs elsewhere. Center depth has been a problem since last offseason and the signings of Chris Tierney, Shane Bowers, and Kyle Criscuolo have not helped there. With Michael McLeod under legal action, the center position has become more of a need. Disappointing seasons from multiple skaters may give Fitzgerald reason to bolster the blueline or the wing play. Or shake things up ahead of the 2024-25 season.

Fitzgerald has stressed being patient and not mortgaging the future. However, he has put himself in a tough spot. With the season on the brink and more and more of the People Who Matter figuring out that Fitzgerald’s inaction has been problematic for the team, he may have to do something bold if he is serious about salvaging 2023-24. If not, he may end up being quiet - and risk being on a very hot seat starting next season. Assuming ownership lets him get there.

This is all to say that it is unclear whether or not they will be buyers, sellers, or mostly idle today. My opinion is that they should sell a bit, but Fitzgerald could go either way. Here is the cap situation that he has to deal with:

They are projected to have $8.3 million in cap space by Friday. This is largely due to Dougie Hamilton being placed on Long Term Injured Reserve (LTIR).

They have 47 contracts out of a maximum of 50 signed.

They have 23 players on their active roster.

Hamilton is on LTIR. Vitek Vanecek and Nathan Bastian are on injured reserve. Nolan Foote, who has been in Utica on a conditioning assignment, remains on season opening injured reserve.

The Devils have room to make a move to add to the team. Or they can make more space ahead of the upcoming offseason. Again, Fitzgerald can go either way.

The Devils put no one on waivers yesterday so that would limit who could be sent down to be eligible to play for Utica or some other AHL team. We could see a paper move or two just to add flexibility for the Comets. In terms of potential paper moves, Alexander Holtz, Luke Hughes, Simon Nemec, Nico Daws, and Akira Schmid are all waiver-ineligible. Utica is also on the outside looking in for the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs. The top five teams in the North Division are in the postseason and Utica is currently in sixth place, four points behind Toronto. They are also tied in points with last-place Laval. I do not know if the Comets will really need these guys to be paper-moved for the day just to be eligible to play in the AHL after the NHL season ends. Utica’s season will end on April 21; the Devils’ will end on April 15. I guess for any late charges, just to have them available.

The Pre-Deadline Day Moves

Since January 31 through to March 5, there have not been a lot of moves, but those made have been worth noting. All is per CapFriendly’s trade page.

On January 31, Calgary sent Elias Lindholm to Vancouver for Andrei Kuzmenko, Hunter Brzustewicz, Joni Jurmo, a 2024 first round pick, and a conditional 2024 fourth round pick. The conditional fourth round pick may be New Jersey’s if it is better than Vancouver’s fourth round pick; and the fourth round pick gets upgraded to Vancouver’s third round pick if the Canucks make it to the Western Conference Finals. This is not just a lot for one player. It may not even last; Vancouver may be shopping Lindholm now.

On February 2, Montreal sent Sean Monahan to Winnipeg. They got a first round pick and a conditional third round pick in 2027. The condition is that the pick transfers if Winnipeg wins the Cup this year. Yes, Monahan was worth a first. The price for centers was clearly set high between this deal and the Lindholm deal.

On February 22, Pittsburgh sent Alex Nylander and a conditional sixth round pick in 2026 to Columbus for Emil Bemstrom. The condition is notable. If Bemstrom scores 6 goals, then the sixth round pick gets upgraded to a third round pick. Why an improvement of three rounds? Why 6 goals? Bemstrom has 1 goal already, 5 more to go.

On February 28, the Chris Tanev trade happened. Tanev became a Star (as did Cole Brady). Calgary got Artem Grushnikov, a 2024 second round pick, and a conditional third round pick in 2026 - which only is given if Dallas goes to the Stanley Cup Finals. New Jersey got Dallas’ fourth round pick in 2026. Calgary retained 50% of Tanev’s salary and New Jersey retained 50% of the remaining 50% of Tanev’s salary. Got it? Good.

On March 1, Toronto got Ilya Lyubushkin back again. They also got Kirill Slepets from Carolina, whom retained 50% of the Lyubushkin salary from Anaheim. Toronto sent a 2024 sixth round pick to Carolina and a 2025 third round round pick to Anaheim.

On March 5, another big deal was made. Washington’s Anthony Mantha was sent to Las Vegas in exchange for Las Vegas’ second round pick in 2024 and a fourth round pick in 2026. Additionally, the Caps are retaining 50% of Mantha’s salary.

This is far less than the 41 pre-deadline deals made last year. Perhaps the trade deadline would be the action-packed day that TSN, Sportsnet, and other hockey-media outlets hope for. Then came March 6 and big deals dropped:

Ottawa sent Vladimir Tarasenko to Florida for a 2025 third round pick and a conditional fourth round pick in 2024 that becomes a third rounder in 2026 (!?) if Florida wins the Cup this year. Ottawa also retains 50% of Tarasenko’s salary. Why so little in return? Easy. Tarasenko had a no-trade clause and he was only willing to waive it for Florida.

Philadelphia sent Sean Walker and a fifth round pick in 2026 to Colorado for a top-ten protected first round pick in 2025 and Ryan Johansen. Interestingly, Philadelphia put Johansen on waivers right after the deal. In other words: Philly team just dumped Walker to a contender for a first round pick. Can a team sell and make the postseason? Philly could very well do it in 2023-24.

Then there was a player-swap. Buffalo sent Casey Mittelstadt to Colorado for Bowen Byram. Straight up. Mittelstadt has been doing quite well whereas Byram has yet to reach his potential amid an injury-plagued first few seasons.

One of the popular trade targets was Adam Henrique. He was moved on March 6 to Edmonton with some salary retention assistance from Tampa Bay of all teams. Anaheim retained 50% of Henrique’s salary, sent him to Tampa Bay for them to retain 50% of that 50%, and then Henrique became an Oiler. The Oilers also got Ty Taylor’s rights, Sam Carrick on 50% retention from the Ducks, and Anaheim’s seventh round pick in 2024. Edmonton gave Tampa Bay a fourth round pick in 2025 that could become a fourth rounder in 2026 (?) if Edmonton wins the Cup. Anaheim gets Edmonton’s first round pick in 2024 and a conditional fifth rounder in 2025 that becomes a fourth rounder if Edmonton wins the Cup. All total: Henrique is an Oiler. He is not coming East.

Our Hated Rivals did swing a deal for someone else out West. They acquired Alexander Wennberg from Seattle. The cost was their second round pick in 2024 and Dallas’ 2025 fourth rounder - which has a condition of being upgraded to a third rounder from a previous deal. That condition is based on Nils Lundkvist picking up at least 55 points over 2022-23 and 2023-24. Lundkvist currently has 31 points in that timeframe. He will need 24 points in the next 18 games - assuming he plays in all of them. I doubt that condition gets met.

In the evening, Las Vegas makes their second significant trade in as many days. They managed to get Noah Hanifin from Calgary. Philadelphia helped make this happen. Calgary gets Daniil Miromanov, Las Vegas’ 2025 conditional first round pick (if it’s a top ten pick, it becomes a 2026 first rounder), and a 2025 conditional third round pick that upgrades to a second rounder if the G-Knights win a playoff round. Philadelphia ate half of Hanifin’s 50% retained salary and got Las Vegas’ fifth rounder in 2024 for their efforts. Las Vegas gets Noah Hanifin at 75% of his cap hit and the rights to Mikhail Vorbyov.

Those six trades feature some of the biggest names that were expected go by today. More action happened yesterday albeit with lesser names.

Toronto added defenseman Joel Edmundson by giving Washington the Islanders’ third round pick in 2024 and Chicago’s fifth round pick in 2025. Sure?

Anaheim and Montreal swapped prospective players: Jan Mysak for Jacob Perreault. Interesting.

Edmonton added Troy Stecher from Arizona as well as a seventh round pick from Boston in 2024. Arizona took a fourth round pick from Edmonton in exchange - in 2027. Really.

Colorado sent Minnesota a third round pick in 2026 for Brandon Duhaime.

Colorado also sent Jeremy Hanzel and a third round pick in 2025 to Nashville for Yakov Trenin and the rights to Graham Sward.

Nashville acquired Anthony Beauvillier from Chicago in exchange for a fifth round pick in 2024.

Carolina got a sixth round pick in 2026 for the AHLer Cade Webber.

Speaking of AHL swaps, Calgary got Riley Damiani from Dallas in exchange for Mathias Emilio Pettersen.

And in a more NHL move, Tampa Bay acquired Anthony DuClair and a seventh round pick from San Jose in exchange for Jack Thompson and a third round pick in 2024.

There are still some big names possibly in play. Jake Guentzel of Pittsburgh is reportedly on the block (and may be a Hurricane this morning). Ditto Pavel Buchnevich of St. Louis and Frank Vatrano of Anaheim. As is Toffoli, who was held out of the win over St. Louis. Toffoli may end up being one of the bigger forwards available today. The biggest names among defensemen would include Alexandre Carrier and Jakob Chychrun now that Tanev and Hanifin are out of Calgary. The main goaltender potentially available is the one Fitzgerald covets: Jakob Markstrom. With Calgary already moving on from Lindholm, Tanev, and Hanifin, surely Markstrom will be moved? But he has a no-movement clause so Markstrom is in command of where he goes - if he goes anywhere.

It could be a somewhat quiet day up until 2 PM ET. Then the chaos usually ramps up by the time the deadline happens. As such, it is common for deals to be announced after 3 PM even if they were made beforehand. We shall see what happens. Make sure the no-trade lists are followed; learn from Ottawa’s mistake last year.

Your Turn

This is an open post for you to discuss whatever happens today for the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline. What has happened, what could happen, what does happen, and what should not happen in terms of trades and transactions. Even contract re-signings since there have been a few in recent days (e.g. Philly re-signing Nick Seeler, Rasmus Sandin getting a 5-season extension from Washington, etc.) Please feel free to comment about what the New Jersey Devils should do, should not do, and what they have done so far. You can even talk up what other teams should, should not do, and what they have done so far.

TSN’s trade tracker and CapFriendly’s trade list are must-follows on this day. Please use them if you need a tracker with an official source.

The annual reminder: Please do not post false rumors, “hot tips from sources” that nobody knows, and cite X accounts that are not legitimate or real insiders. Nobody here has the time for riling people up over fake rumors and made up nonsense that would not even work in a videogame. Instead, please stick to following real people with real Verified marks - be sure to check for it, that it is not a ‘7’ - on X accounts. Please follow real sources of news from known beat reporters to big companies (e.g. TSN’s Tradecentre) to even the team’s official website and/or social media accounts. As always: It’s better to be right than first. All other rules apply (no trolling, no swearing, no personal attacks etc.) to this post as well.

Thank you for reading and enjoy the activity of the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline.