Timo Time: Meier’s Hat Trick Powers New Jersey Devils To 4-1 Win Over St. Louis Blues

Timo Meier has been a divisive figure among New Jersey Devils fans this season, perhaps the most divisive figure outside of now former head coach Lindy Ruff. Meier was given a big, fat contract this past offseason that made him the highest paid forward on the club, and the early returns were not ideal. He was benched for a game early in the season, and he has generally underperformed his massive contract to this point, most likely playing hurt for much of the campaign. But tonight was vintage Meier, the player New Jersey traded for and extended over the summer, as Timo Time stuck for three goals and an assist in the Devils’ 4-1 victory over the St. Louis Blues.

A big part of the Meier debate this season has been his usage. He has bounced all around the lineup, generally slotting into a middle-six role, though with little consistency as far as linemates went. He also has never been given a real opportunity on the power play, as Todd Cordell points out. In addition to his linemates, there’s also the fact that Meier has been used almost exclusively at left wing while in New Jersey. Meier became the player he was while playing the right wing during his time in San Jose, which led to many frustrated Devils fans hoping to see the Swiss winger at his natural position.

Tonight proved to be the best-case scenario for the “I told you so” crowd. Meier was deployed on the first line with Nico Hischier and Ondrej Palat this evening. He was also given a chance on PP1 thanks to Tyler Toffoli’s absence (more on that later).

The result? How does a hat trick and four points sound to you?

His line with Hischier and Palat was utterly dominant tonight, with a staggering 5-on-5 Expected Goals For% of 92.17% according to Natural Stat Trick. Meier himself produced an individual xG of 0.68, tops on the team by a lot. Hischier and Palat each had a pair of helpers, meaning each player on that line produced big numbers in both the traditional AND advanced stats. As I said, utterly dominant.

Elsewhere, it was a good night for Nico Daws, a player who was in desperate need of a good night. It wasn’t a particularly busy game for Daws, as he only had to face 24 shots, but he stopped 23 of them to help New Jersey coast to victory. After being run into the ground by Ruff (an especially questionable move considering the young man was coming off major offseason hip surgery) Daws saw his numbers crater. He’s looked like a shell of himself lately, so it was very nice to see him bounce back with a solid effort tonight.

Overall this was one of the best games the Devils have played in a long, long time. Between the 4-1 final score (the final goal coming on an Erik Haula empty-netter that Meier assisted on), the 33-24 win in the shots on goal department, and the 66.44 xGF% at 5-on-5 per NST, there was really no area New Jersey did not dominate in tonight. Does this win save the season? Probably not, especially considering the Flyers somehow managed to beat the Panthers tonight (sigh). But this win does keep the Devils’ faint hopes alive. A healthy, dominant Timo Meier adds a whole new layer to this team, as does a solid Nico Daws. The party is still probably over, but a performance like tonight is what gives the Devils hope.

A Notable Absence

Now let’s talk about someone who didn’t play tonight: Tyler Toffoli. Prior to the game, the Devils made this announcement regarding their leading goal scorer:

#NEWS: Tyler Toffoli (precautionary: trade-related reasons) will not play tonight. — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) March 7, 2024

...which is a bit of a surprise considering general manager Tom Fitzgerald said this at his press conference following Ruff’s firing a couple days ago:

Fitzgerald: “I’m not shopping Tyler Toffoli…Tyler knows how much of want him to come back. Right now there is term difference. Reality is people are calling me, based on the return, I’m not just giving away our top scorer. He said I’ll have a better answer on him in next 3 days. — Bill Spaulding (@BillSpaulding) March 5, 2024

To be fair he did leave the door open to a Toffoli trade. But saying he’s not shopping him seemed pretty clear. Either way, Toffoli sat out, and he appears to be garnering a lot of interest around the league, most notably from the Los Angeles Kings:

It's going to take cap gymnastics as the #GoKingsGo don't have space, but if they can find a way and agree to trade terms, it sounds like LA would like to bring back Tyler Toffoli from #NJDevils. They circled in on him early last week, and he's still an internal target. — David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) March 7, 2024

I thought Toffoli brought a much-needed goal scoring element to the table this season. I also thought his lack of speed and his penchant for fumbling way too many passes (and thus killing a lot of plays) hurt the Devils this year. Assuming we really have seen the last of Toffoli in a Devils sweater (unless he pulls the rare “Sign with the team that just traded you” move in the mold of the New York Yankees’ Aroldis Chapman a few years back), his goal scoring will be missed. But if a team makes Fitzgerald an offer he can’t refuse, then he...well...can’t refuse it. Get an asset in return for a player who is currently highly coveted around the league.

Back In The Lineup

Travis Green made a lot of Devils fans angry when he decided to make Simon Nemec a healthy scratch in his very first game behind the bench. I was among those who could not believe what I was seeing when I saw Nemec as an extra ahead of the game against the Florida Panthers on Tuesday. Then I saw this explanation:

Listening to Tom Fitzgerald on our @DevilsMSGN pregame, he mentioned that one of the things Travis Green asked for is total control of the lineups. Seemed to indicate there may be a number of players who will have a night off over the next few weeks as a reset. — Bill Spaulding (@BillSpaulding) March 5, 2024

The NHL season is a long campaign. Players battle through injuries and fatigue through much of the year, and honestly I think some players would absolutely benefit from a night off here and there. So in theory, I’m fine with Green giving players rotating nights off over the next few weeks, and in fact I think if utilized properly, it can provide great benefits.

...But the “utilized properly” part of that last sentence is the key here.

Do I think Nemec’s game has slipped in recent times? Well not really to be honest, but I suppose you could make that case. But I absolutely, unquestionably think Luke Hughes’ game has really slipped as the season has worn on. I’m not saying he brings nothing to the table at the moment, but he has been less and less dynamic and productive with each passing game. If Green wants to give Nemec a reset, that’s fine, but if I don’t see Luke get a night off soon then to me Green’s “plan” of giving players resets over the next few weeks will ring hollow.

I feel bad singling out Luke Hughes, it’s not like I hate the kid or anything. It’s just that he’s the perfect embodiment of the potential hypocrisy of Green’s words. Colin Miller got the scratch treatment tonight, so hopefully this is a sign of things to come regarding players getting that reset. I’d love to see Luke Hughes, Brendan Smith, Jonas Siegenthaler, John Marino, and Kevin Bahl (yes I did just name the entire defense corps) get nights off soon as well. They all deserve it based on their performance. Give some forwards a reset as well, there are plenty who could use it.

So at the end of the day, I was upset that Nemec got scratched, felt a little better upon seeing Green’s plan, and now I will be keeping my eye out for off days for other players down the road (with Luke at the top of the list). I hope Green actually follows through on his word.

Next Time Out

The Devils are back in action Saturday afternoon when they host the Carolina Hurricanes. Puck drop is slated for 12:30pm.

The Devils finally won again! It might be too little too late, but it felt good to see New Jersey end up on the right side of the scoreboard.