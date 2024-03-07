The Ballad of New Jersey Devils GM Tom Fitzgerald and the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline

For those coming in and actually expecting a ballad today, I’m sorry to report that there is no ballad. There is, however, going to be a bit of an opinionated analysis of the comments made by New Jersey Devils GM Tom Fitzgerald after letting go of then Coach Lindy Ruff. After seeing his contract extended earlier this season, Fitzgerald has seen the Devils achieve less and less desirable results as the season has gone on, leading to said coaching change. What is being talked about less right now, is that the way Fitz handles this trade deadline could be important both for the team, and for his own future with it.

Fitzgerald did a great job earning himself a large amount of goodwill from Devils fans with the way he’s managed the team in recent years. The team drafted solidly, kept their salary cap flexible and didn’t get stuck with too many long-term deals that could age poorly. Everything looked good prior to the start of this season, and while there were questions about rookies, and goaltending and consistency, the idea that the amount of talent possessed could buoy the team persisted. A lot that earned goodwill has since eroded thanks to the team’s performance. Fitz has been the topic of more and more criticism due to the areas that he did not address (read: goaltending) this past summer.

More of the shine and luster have faded in the past few days based on comments made following Ruff’s dismissal. While Fitz did take some of the blame upon himself for the team’s struggles (and rightfully so) he also made some perplexing comments that seem to have some (many?) fans second guessing just how effective of a GM he can be for this club going forward. I think the “selective accountability” problem is the one that has earned the most ire/lost the most confidence. Alex Holtz is being deemed as “not having a good year” despite 24 points as a rookie stuck on the bottom line with guys who aren’t even NHL caliber. Simon Nemec is the first defender to be scratched despite Luke Hughes, Jonas Siegenthaler and Kevin Bahl all having had games where they’ve looked much worse. I know you can’t sit everyone at once, but to sit the guy with the fewest NHL games while more seasoned guys are struggling more is, to me, the wrong message.

Jared took a look yesterday at things he doesn’t want to see from the Devils at the trade deadline, and we have roughly 28 hours left to see which of these come true and which do not. I think depending upon how many moves are made that should be made will have an effect on not only the collective opinion of Tom Fitzgerald as GM, but also possibly some weight on his long-term future. While his tenure in his current role hasn’t been that long (the interim was removed from his title in July of 2020) it has been long enough for fans, pundits and management above him to evaluate the job he’s done and the ideas he’s trying to execute.

If Fitz stands pat and does nothing, he’s going to draw more ire. If he makes a move that most perceive as “mortgaging the future,” which he claims he’s not going to do, then the same result comes about. If Fitz tries to improve and things fall through, again he’s looking at more negativity. I’m not saying he’s in a lose-lose situation, but if he doesn’t show the fanbase that he’s making adjustments to augment the team’s current core, not only might more people lose faith in him than they did earlier this week, he might also waste more years of the team’s current talented core.

28-ish hours remain; let’s see what Fitz does to win people back...or to possibly lose them further.

What are your thoughts on the recent comments of Tom Fitzgerald and the impact it could have on this trade deadline? Do you see him righting the ship so to speak or do you think he’s going to punch another hole in the boat? What moves does he need to make for you to feel as though he’s still the right mind to guide this team? Leave any and all comments below and thanks as always for reading!