Game Preview #63: New Jersey Devils vs. St. Louis Blues

The Matchup: New Jersey Devils (30-28-4) vs. St. Louis Blues (32-27-3)

The Time: 7:00 PM EST

The Broadcast: ESPN

Key Takeaways

With the trade deadline on Friday fast approaching and the runway growing short to make any meaningful changes to the roster, the Devils host St. Louis with some serious work to do in the standings and on the ice.

Lindy Ruff is no longer the head coach, as we know. Interim Travis Green took over for the 5-3 loss vs. the Panthers and hosted his first full team practice yesterday, in which Simon Nemec skated on the extra fourth pairing.

St. Louis is a hot-and-cold team led by Robert Thomas and a trio of high-flying forwards. They’ve also had hot goaltending from their tandem of Jordan Binnington and Joel Hofer, despite a middling record through their last ten.

The last time the Devils played the Blues . . .

. . . was Tuesday night. And the game before that. And the one before that.

The last time they played the Blues from St. Louis, however, was November 3, 2023. It was a 4-1 loss that saw Jack Hughes crash into the boards and leave the game in the first period, which had a notable effect on their momentum and ability or willingness to fight back. Despite the score, that game also saw a rare stellar performance from Akira Schmid, who was not sharp against the Panthers.

Though Robert Thomas, the Blues’ star and leading scorer, did notch a goal that night, it was Kevin Hayes became the difference-maker with two goals and an assist. His second goal was an empty netter, but his first came from a net-front battle that he won and Brendan Smith and Jonas Siegenthaler lost. Though Hayes didn’t contribute to the first goal, Marino and Bahl blew their coverage on that one too.

Let’s check the standings

The Devils are trying to make the playoffs, so we’re told. As many as three teams ahead of them in the Metropolitan are not. The Flyers and Capitals have both sold already, while the Penguins are expected to sell prior to the deadline but have not yet at the time of writing (early Wednesday night). None of those teams have played well lately; the Devils have just played worse. They also have now wasted their games in hand; Pittsburgh and Washington have two fewer games played, while the Flyers have played one more.

There was a brief window where the Flyers looked catchable, though that is quickly looking like a tall mountain to climb.

Their fate is no longer in their own hands, by and large, but they can give themselves a helping hand by winning as much as they can and let the chips fall where they may.

The Devils’ lineup

Travis Green hosted his first full-team practice on Wednesday. He didn’t make any line changes from the Florida game.

Travis Green opens practice with immediate 5v5 line rushes.



No changes for #NJDevils from yesterday’s morning skate. pic.twitter.com/yDrHdbJb55 — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) March 6, 2024

Though the Meier-Hischier-Toffoli line struggled in their own end against the Panthers, Meier has looked much-improved and he needs consistent top-six minutes to be an effective forward. He’s not a third-line grinder. He’s a top line power forward. We all know that Lindy Ruff liked his line blender—as do many head coaches—which could have contributed to the lack of chemistry this team exhibited throughout the year. It’s hard to play comfortable when you don’t know who or where your linemates or. It’s hard when you’re not sure if you’re playing center or wing or left defense, and so on. The change I would make there is swapping Toffoli out with Bratt.

Keeping the lines together is fine. Adjustments can be made during the game if needed. Holtz remains in fourth-line purgatory, however. I liked Tyler Toffoli quite a lot before coming to the Devils, and I still think he can deliver value here. (Yes, all he does is score goals, but somebody has to.) Still, I don’t think Tom Fitzgerald is best-served by re-signing him as rumored. Holtz is younger, cheaper, and has proven he can score goals, even if they dislike the rest of his game. The Devils should allocate what they would give Toffoli to forward depth instead of a one-dimensional goal scorer. Nevertheless I expect to be proven wrong and the Devils will not trade him at the deadline, nor be efficient in this area. Visit Jared’s article for more trade deadline thoughts.

Notably, Nemec skated on the ‘fourth pair’ again, potentially signaling that Green intends to keep him out of the lineup again. Smith, Siegenthaler, and Marino were all brutal against Florida; they could really use Nemec in the lineup if they intend to win some games. As for Nemec himself, he admitted to Amanda Stein that the NHL season was a grind and it wasn’t the worst thing to have extra rest.

"I never played like every second day, it's pretty hard. Sometimes it's good to just rest a little bit and be ready for more games." - Nemec https://t.co/qYf3G5URFZ — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) March 6, 2024

Also according to Stein, the lineup may change ahead of the game, so we’ll see where Nemec lands.

Ondrej Palat skated before the Devils’ practice and will skate again today, also per Stein. Though Green is leaving the door open for his return against St. Louis, I doubt he plays if he was not taking line rushes yesterday.

The St. Louis Blues are . . .

. . . an average team. They’re outside the last Central Division playoff spot by 13 points and trail the Nashville Predators by six points for the final wild card position. They have a pretty similar record to the Devils, in fact, all the way down to the goal differential. The difference is how they got there. They are the bizarro-world Devils: a team with good goaltender and decent defense that struggles to score and generate offense.

Though they have four 20-goal scorers and four more players who have double-digit totals, their offense craters after their top three forwards. Robert Thomas, Pavel Buchnevich, and Jordan Kyrou are all having good to great seasons with Torey Krug bringing up the rear from the blueline. But after them, St. Louis hasn’t been able to find a consistent source of offense.

It’s interesting to note that Jake Neighbors and Brandon Saad—despite their 20 and 17 goals, respectively—have just eight assists and 11 assists. Alexey Toropchenko, also one of the double-digit scorers, has just four assists. Neighbors’ and Saad’s shooting percentages hover around 17%, with Toropchenko’s at a career-high 13.6%. Combined with Joel Hofer and Jordan Binnington each having the best or near-best seasons of their careers, it’s fair to say that the Blues’ success is probably not sustainable, not that it will help the Devils.

They last played on March 5 against the Islanders, a 4-2 loss that included an empty netter. The Blues scored the first two goals but crumbled under the offensive pressure, eventually ceding the lead and the game. Per Lou Korac, the Blues have only lost three games in regulation where they’ve scored first, however, so it’s extra important that the Devils come out of the gates swinging and not do what they always do.

The Blues come into the game with a near-clean bill of health. Only two borderline players—Josh Jacobs and Mackenzie MacEachern—remain on injured reserve.

A week ago, #stlblues led 2-0 at EDM five minutes in, only got a point; tonight led 2-0 more than half way through game, come away with nothing. Their forward group is challenged. I think the "for sale" signs, if they weren't up after the Feb. 17 loss vs. NSH, they should be now. — Lou Korac (@lkorac10) March 6, 2024

Hopes certainly appear to be dwindling for the Blues’ playoffs hopes, though they look like they could become a seller instead of a buyer, like the Devils.

As Hofer played against the Islanders, I expect Jordan Binnington will start against the Devils. Love him or hate him (and most hate him), Binnington has performed quite well this season and is on an absolute heater lately, with a shutout and two games above .955 SV% in his last five.

Updated lineup information to come as it’s available.

Your Thoughts

Would you have kept the lines the same after their loss to the Panthers? Do the Devils have enough offensive talent to break through the Blues’ goaltending and defense? Let us know in the comments below, and thanks for reading.