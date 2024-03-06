 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Devils in the Details - 3/6/24: Bye, Lindy Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 3/6/24

By Nate Pilling
NHL: MAR 05 Panthers at Devils
Interim Head Coach Travis Green speaks to the media after a game between the Florida Panthers and New Jersey Devils on March 5, 2024 at Prudential Center in the Newark, New Jersey.
Photo by Andrew Mordzynski/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Lindy Ruff’s time behind the bench is over:

In Travis Green’s first game as interim head coach on Tuesday, the Devils couldn’t hang with the Panthers and dropped a 5-3 contest. [Devils NHL]

For the first time in a while, Tom Fitzgerald talks:

“The New Jersey Devils would prefer not to trade Tyler Toffoli and continue to search for goaltending help before the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline at 3 p.m. ET on Friday hoping to make a late run for the Stanley Cup Playoffs, general manager Tom Fitzgerald said Tuesday.” [NHL.com]

Further on Toffoli from Pierre LeBrun: “Fitzgerald doesn’t really want to move Toffoli, but given the interest of teams calling, he might have to. This one should go right to the wire. I expect the Devils to wait until Friday and decide what to do. They’re not just going to give him away for a middling return. There’s a certain threshold price-wise — otherwise, he’s an own-rental. He would be a nice fit in Edmonton on the second line.” [The Athletic ($)]

Fitzgerald talks here about Alexander Holtz’s season:

Mackenzie Blackwood talks about his time in New Jersey and injuries: “When I first got hurt in New Jersey, I never really treated it properly in terms of waiting till I was fully healthy to start trying to play and play a lot again. It just compiled. I did my ankle, and I did my groin, and then I did my other side just because everything is just overworking each other, right? So I never really waited long enough for my body to be ready to handle a full 82-game workload.” [The Hockey News]

What are some things Travis Green can do to spark the team? [Devils on the Rush ($)]

​​Hockey Links

Anthony Mantha heads to Vegas:

Looks like Jake Guentzel will be on the move:

“Utah lawmakers have approved a bill that paves the way for a new arena in downtown Salt Lake City that could be the home of the Utah Jazz and a potential National Hockey League team.” [KSL.com]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

