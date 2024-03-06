What I Don’t Want To See The Devils Do At The Deadline

The New Jersey Devils are not heading to the playoffs this season after losses to Anaheim and Los Angeles over the weekend and Florida last night. In actuality, their fate was sealed long before the California road trip, but watching the Kings make easy work of the Devils on national TV over the weekend hammered home what should’ve been obvious to everyone who has followed this team for some time now. GM Tom Fitzgerald, a far more patient man than me, did nothing during the season to help the soft team he assembled. The players did nothing to help themselves. Lindy Ruff has been relieved of his duties as head coach, and the team is in the position they’re in.

It’s been a Murphy’s Law kind of season for the Devils that will end with them on the outside of the playoffs looking in, a result I deemed unacceptable back in December. But hey, things can’t possibly get any worse, right?

Wrong.

Things can always get worse. Particularly in a year like this year where everything that can go wrong HAS gone wrong.

Life goes on, the world keeps turning, and the show must go on despite the change behind the bench. The NHL Trade Deadline is Friday and is typically one of the busiest times of the year on the NHL calendar, as its really one of the few times of the year there is any flurry of action when it comes to transactions. Buyers buy, sellers sell, and teams that are in the middle like the Devils have to make a decision of what side of the fence they’re on.

Judging from Elliotte Friedman’s 32 Thoughts column on Monday, it sounds like the Devils may choose poorly.

“According to several sources, the Devils have not surrendered on Jacob Markstrom. If he is not traded to them this week, they will try again this summer. They’ve decided he is their target in goal. I’m also not convinced Tyler Toffoli is going anywhere. The price is high, and negotiations continue. It’s poker, so we will see where we are in a few days, but the Devils like him, and I don’t think they wish to easily give up their playoff pursuit, no matter how tough their trip through southern California was. In addition to a goaltender with term, they have to be considering a defender too, but those are very hard to find. They’ve dangled Alexander Holtz, but resisted Dawson Mercer.“

The Toffoli comments really stood out to me, as Fitzgerald himself seemed to echo those sentiments when he addressed the media yesterday morning.

“I’m not shopping Tyler Toffoli. Tyler knows how much I want to bring him back. Unfortunately, right now, there’s a possible term difference (in contract negotiations). That doesn’t mean we can’t revisit this past the deadline if he’s still here, or in the offseason. But the reality is teams have called on him … and those future assets could help us down the road.”

Of course, things can change and there could be a bit of posturing on Fitzgerald’s part in Tyler Toffoli’s case where he doesn’t WANT to give up Toffoli, but would consider doing so if a team made an offer they can’t refuse. But it’s also a bit perplexing that this is the stance the Devils are taking publicly with Toffoli, a player who could return some nice assets should the Devils decide to move him.

All of this raises the question of what exactly the Devils should be doing at the deadline. The easy and correct answer is to sell, as the Devils continue to slip further and further away from a playoff spot. It’s not happening this year. It is apparent to everyone watching that this team does not have a magical run in them. They didn’t have a chance while Lindy Ruff was still coaching the team, and they still don’t now that they have moved on.

That said, it’s easy to say what they SHOULD do. I’m going to make some suggestions for what I don’t want to see the Devils do this week, mostly because I’m not entirely confident the team won’t compound the problem and make things worse with a doomed “playoff chase” that was over before it ever began. So without further adieu, here’s a wishlist of the things I DON’T want to see the Devils do before the end of the week.

I DON’T want to see Tyler Toffoli on this roster past 3pm Eastern on Friday. Not because I dislike Tyler Toffoli as a player or don’t think he could be valuable to a contender. I simply don’t think the 2023-24 Devils are a contender based off of their body of work and where they are in the standings. I also don’t want to see the Devils foolishly hand a one-dimensional player term or significant money with larger holes on the roster that need to be prioritized, so I was pleased to hear Fitzgerald say that there was some disagreement on term.

I also don’t want to see Toffoli play out the string on a Devils team going nowhere this year when there should be a healthy market for his services elsewhere. If they want Toffoli for next season that bad (and the Devils probably shouldn’t), they can try to go the Justin Braun or Aroldis Chapman route of trading him at the deadline only to bring him back as a free agent in the offseason. It’s rare, but it has happened. Keeping Toffoli would be defensible if the Devils were clinging to the final wild card spot or even a point or two out, but with them as far back as they are, holding onto Toffoli is just poor asset management.

I DON’T want to see the Devils hold on to Colin Miller or Brendan Smith for the same reasons I don’t want to see them hold on to Toffoli. And while I can understand interim coach Travis Green wanting to use this opportunity to give players a reset (like he did with Simon Nemec last night), it would make sense to move Miller and/or Smith if there is a market for either player. There’s no reason why the newly acquired MacDermid can’t be mostly unproductive in third pairing minutes when Smith was allowed to be mostly unproductive all season. There’s no reason why Nick DeSimone, who has yet to make his Devils debut despite being on the team for a month, can’t play out the string for a team going nowhere. There’s no reason why Santeri Hatakka, who looked solid in sheltered minutes earlier this year, can’t be recalled to do the same. There’s no reason why the Devils can’t use that opportunity to get Daniil Misyul into an NHL game. Yes, the Devils run the risk of running out of healthy bodies on the blueline, but getting some of the other young guys NHL reps isn’t the worst idea.

I DON’T want to see the Devils make any more MacDermid-like trades. Not because I changed my mind on the team being soft (they definitely still are), but because I don’t see the need to give up multiple pieces to acquire another player in what is becoming a lost season who is ok at punching faces but not much else. Not to mention MacDermid is a pending UFA who probably shouldn’t be brought back. The Devils could and should address the team being soft this summer with players who can actually play hockey, compete, bring it, win on the boards, and any other 200 Hockey Men cliche. They should go get more players who won’t be pushed around. They just shouldn’t do it this week.

I DON’T want to see the Dougie Hamilton LTIR money go to waste. I’m not saying Fitzgerald should be a buyer, because he most certainly shouldn’t be at this point (with one potential notable exception). But if he wants Jason Zucker bad enough, there’s no need to give up a draft pick for 20 games of him in a lost season when you can try to sign him for 1 year and $3M or whatever he will cost as a UFA.

It’s just smart asset management to use the space to max out on as many draft picks and future assets as you can accumulate. The Devils are going to need those picks when it comes time to do the heavier lifting in the summer to fix this mess. I get this falls under the umbrella of asking a billionaire to spend his money on players who may never play for the team like they did last week with Chris Tanev. But they’ve done it once already, so what’s doing it once or twice more? What’s the harm in taking back a bad expiring contract in exchange for an asset when the next important game on the Devils schedule is Opening Night 2024-25. I think after spending over $6 billion dollars on the Washington Commanders, Josh Harris can dig deep into his couch cushions to buy another 4th round pick or two.

I DON’T want to see the Devils put off acquiring a goalie if they can help it. They need to address the position beyond this season regardless of what this year’s team is or isn’t doing. I don’t know if that means Jacob Markstrom, who Friedman pointed out is their top target. I don’t know if that means Linus Ullmark, who the Devils have also looked at according to Pierre LeBrun. I don’t know if that eventually means Juuse Saros or some other goaltender who might become available this summer. There’s clearly a cat and mouse game going on here that agents and GMs are playing with the media to put this information out there to suit whatever their agenda is. That said, I don’t expect the price to drop in the summer when more teams aside from the Devils will have cap space to play with. It’ll only take one desperate team who gets sunk by .850 goaltending in a playoff series to declare they need an upgrade in net and drive prices up. With the Devils appearing to be the only team in the mix for a goaltender at the moment, the time might be now for them to strike and address the position once and for all, regardless of where they are in the standings. Assuming the deal is reasonable, of course.

I DON’T necessarily want the Devils to buy on a skater with term remaining beyond this season, but I’m willing to be open-minded about it on a case-by-case basis.

I DON’T want to see the Devils trade Alexander Holtz. That said, Tom Fitzgerald made it abundantly clear where the organization stands when it comes to Holtz.

Tom Fitzgerald when asked about Alexander Holtz pic.twitter.com/QHNInXyDXZ — Mike Morreale (@mikemorrealeNHL) March 5, 2024

We could argue whether or not the Devils blew the 7th overall pick on Holtz (its starting to look that way). We can argue whether or not they have done a good job of developing Holtz (they have not). We could argue whether Holtz has been unfairly singled out when other players have repeatedly made mistakes and haven’t been held to the same standard (he has). We could argue whether or not Holtz has gotten a fair shot to produce (he has not). We could argue whether or not Fitzgerald publicly burying a player he might wind up trading as early as this week was a good idea (probably not, but it remains to be seen). We could argue whether or not Holtz has actually done what the organization has wanted and they just have blinders on for whatever reason, which, there might be some truth to that.

If nothing else, Fitzgerald confirmed that Lindy Ruff wasn’t fired because of his usage of Alex Holtz. For whatever reason, the organization does not like what they see from Holtz as a player.

I don’t want to see the Devils give up on Holtz, but I also have my doubts that its going to happen for him in New Jersey thanks in part to preexisting notions of who he is as a player, fair or not. I also don’t want to see his value plummet to the point where its nothing. So it might be best for all parties involved if the Devils use Holtz as one of the key pieces in a trade, whether its for a goaltender, defenseman, center, or something else. You can find a scoring winger at a later date, but you can’t hope to get equal value in a trade down the line if he can’t earn the trust of the coaching staff, and I don’t see any reason why a new coaching staff would be any different barring a massive improvement from Holtz in the offseason.

This regime knew when to cut their losses with other prospects like Ty Smith and move on before it became abundantly apparent he wasn’t an NHL player. I’m not saying Holtz isn’t an NHL player, but I do think there are legitimate concerns whether or not he’ll ever reach his ceiling because of these other warts in his game. Holtz would be a higher-profile miss that Smith was given his draft pedigree, but draft pedigree shouldn’t matter any more at this point.

I don’t want to see Holtz go. I want to see the Devils do a better job of putting him in a position to succeed. But it might be time for Holtz to go.

I DON’T want to see the Devils sell low on Dawson Mercer, John Marino, and Jonas Siegenthaler, among others. At least, not until I see what this team and these players specifically look like under a different coaching staff and in a different system. I don’t think these players in particular forgot how to play hockey overnight. There is talent on this Devils roster, and the Devils shouldn’t be hasty to throw it away for a quick fix. Now that Ruff is gone, take this time to see what you have without him, trust that you were right in your player evaluations when you went out and got these players in the first place, and go from there before making notable roster changes.

To summarize, I DON’T want to see the Devils do little to nothing during a lost season like they did two years ago. There’s no reason to overthink this. Sell your pending UFAs, maybe get your goaltender now if the price is right, lick your wounds, and try again in 2024-25 with a new head coach, new system, and new mindset.

Final Thoughts

The Devils don’t need to do a full teardown like in past years, but they do need to make some tweaks with the roster. The easiest way to make those changes would be to have the extra draft capital on hand to where you can deal from that pool of assets to get the players they need . The Devils could still trade future picks to fill holes on the NHL roster, but without the extra dart throws, they run the risk of the prospect pool running dry. You still want to have some young players work their way through the system to have those players on their ELC contracts.

The heavy lifting will be done by Tom Fitzgerald this summer between hiring a new coach and getting players who fit whatever that coach wants to do. I don’t have an issue with that, but I hope they don’t compound the issue by doing something silly at the trade deadline.