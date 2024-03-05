Misery’s Return: Travis Green’s Devils Fall Short 5-3 to Panthers

Key Takeaways

Lindy Ruff was fired yesterday. His lieutenant, Travis Green, manned the bench as the interim head coach. Spoiler alert: he did not do a very good job. If Ruff is responsible for 1 ⁄ 2 of the roster’s failings on-ice, then Green and MacGill each share a portion of the remaining half. As Travis Green was last a horrible head coach for the horrible Canucks of yesteryear (a team that does not look too different than the excellent Canucks of today), then none of this should have been surprising.

⁄ of the roster’s failings on-ice, then Green and MacGill each share a portion of the remaining half. As Travis Green was last a horrible head coach for the horrible Canucks of yesteryear (a team that does not look too different than the excellent Canucks of today), then none of this should have been surprising. The Devils surrendered the first goal of the game. And the second. They looked quite bad through the first period, and only a rare moment of competence and a lucky Jack Hughes shot prevented it from being a total disaster. They entered the second period down 2-1.

Timo Meier had a herculean effort to tie the game at two partway through the second, but typical lackadaisical defending from Siegenthaler (and Marino, in part) failed to prevent Luostarinen from rocketing a shot on net, and Schmid failed to cover for his defense.

In the third period, Nick Cousins scored his second goal for the Panthers, though Colin Miller and the Devils mounted a comeback. Despite controlling the pace through the final minutes of the period, they fell just short and weren’t able to muster a comeback. As has happened many, many times this season. They fell 5-3.

Essential Links: The NHL.com Boxscore | The Natural Stat Trick Game Stats | The Game Thread | The Game Preview, by Jackson | The Game Highlights via NHL.com

The Summary

Period 1

1-0 Panthers — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) March 6, 2024

Second verse, same as the first.

The attention to detail was not there as the Devils started the first period. Before five minutes had passed, there were numerous turnovers—several by Jack Hughes—and blown coverages. The Panthers collected Jack’s second turnover in the neutral zone, walked in on net, and backhanded a shot through Akira Schmid’s arm and leg pad to give themselves their first lead of the night. Per Bill Spaulding, the Panthers were 27-1-4 in games they score first coming into the night. Brendan Smith and Jack were the two skaters back, with Haula backchecking. Hughes and Smith both covered Sam Bennett, the second man into the zone, while Haula pressured Cousins, the puck-carrier. There was no real effort beyond stick jabs to separate him from the puck, and that’s all she wrote.

Luke Hughes followed that up with a delay of game penalty for good measure. The Panthers scored a second time before I’d finished writing about the first goal. Despite the Devils’ diamond penalty kill that ostensibly is supposed to take away the slot as a passing option, Matt Tkachuk sent a nice pass to Evan Rodrigues—set up in the slot—who one-timed the slapper over Schmid’s glove. I for one am shocked that the unit of Tierney, Smith, Lazar, and Marino were not effective defensively.

The Devils got the opportunity to get that goal back with their own power play shortly after. I am shocked (no sarcasm this time) that they actually looked better in the offensive zone with an effective enough cycle to put Jack Hughes into shooting position. He let his patented wrister loose and a fortunate bounce off Gustav Forsling served as enough of a redirection to fool Stolarz. Up to this point, the Devils seemed no different than the Lindy Ruff Devils (unsurprising, as he was only fired yesterday and his lieutenant Green is the interim), but they deserve some small credit for not turtling.

Jack with an absolute snipe. pic.twitter.com/1lBBMgJGfX — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) March 6, 2024

I know how managing team socials goes; it’s usually a semi-thankless job, but I take issue with calling Jack’s goal a snipe. It was a good shot that had a good amount of luck behind it. Nevertheless.

Naturally, Kurtis MacDermid took a dumb penalty not long after because that it what he’s paid to do. I noticed something funny here in that, while MacDermid wrapped his arm completely around the puck carrier and hauled him to the ice, he did nothing to stop the offensive chance from developing. No, that would have been Miller, who made it back in time to get his stick on the puck and stop the breakaway from resulting in a shot. MacDermid was fortunate that the Panthers’ power play didn’t operate for long, as they took a penalty of their own.

Five on five hockey ensued before the end of the first period, but they skated off for the first intermission down 2-1.

Period 2

Stolarz stopped Jack Hughes twice.

The first ten minutes of the second period was a neutral zone battle. Both teams would skate the puck through the zone and fail to enter the zone with possession, the defenders would collect, and the other team would do the same at the other end. A few shots were turned aside by the goalies. A few chances didn’t quite develop to completion.

Then the Devils headed to the power play. They nearly, almost, were very close to jamming a loose puck past Stolarz, but Hischier’s final shot banked off Stolarz and would not cross the line. It ended up not mattering: Timo Meier decided to put the team on his back and singlehandedly outmuscle two Panthers to score. He jumped onto the puck after an offensive zone faceoff and, with two defenders hanging on his arms, kicked the puck to himself before jabbing it past Stolarz.

An absolute animal in front of the net. pic.twitter.com/jKT0KvX6ew — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) March 6, 2024

It was a garbage goal. It was a beautiful goal. It was a beautiful garbage goal. That’s why the Devils acquired Meier, that’s what he adds to the team at his best, and he’s been doing that more and more over the last few weeks now that he looks at full (or close to full) strength.

Annnnnnnnd it didn’t matter. The Panthers erased his efforts 1:36 later: Luostarinen turnstiled Siegenthaler, who ineffectually poked at the poke. John Marino was the other defenseman back. He, ineffectually, swiped at the puck. Both these guys treat their sticks like a paddle and a spear. I thought one of the earliest lessons they teach defensemen is to not reach for the puck like that. But Luostarinen outmaneuvered them and wristed his shot over Schmid’s glove.

Lazar had the next greatest chance off his own individual effort, like Meier, but the difference between them is that Timo Meier is Timo Meier and Curtis Lazar is a fine forward, but not on his level. Stolarz turned aside his near-breakaway with the shoulder.

Period 3

Jack Hughes began the third period with a breakaway that he rang off the crossbar. Schmid made a few early saves to keep the Devils in the game, including a scramble in front that ended with the net dislodged. The early third was all Panthers: it resulted in their fourth goal when Nick Cousins tipped a shot from the point through Schmid. It was chaos in front and Cousins just managed to get his stick on it, even though the Devils defenders were actually both on their man this time. Though Schmid did make a nice save on Carter Verhaeghe a minute later, the damage was largely done and he needed to make a few earlier saves to stop this from turning to disaster.

Cuz is having himself a night pic.twitter.com/4zf6EKwypC — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) March 6, 2024

But Colin Miller brought them back. Bratt danced along the boards to maintain a possession and sent the puck back to the point—Miller. For once the Devils actually created some traffic and chaos in front of the Panthers’ net, which made it tough for Stolarz to get eyes on the puck. Miller’s shot was swift and slipped beneath the pads to make it 4-3, just a goal short.

With a few minutes left and a goal away from tying, the Devils maintained possession in the offensive zone at five-on-five for almost a full minute and sent several dangerous shots Stolarz’s way that were all turned aside or clogged through traffic. They pulled the goalie. They had their chances. Green took a timeout, even, to marshal the troops with 45.2 seconds remaining. But Jack forced a wild stretch pass into the Panthers’ bench, forcing the play to return to the Devils’ zone and Schmid back to the net. It would be the last time the Devils had possession for more than a few seconds. They won the faceoff. But their stretch pass again couldn’t find its mark and the panthers scored into the empty net.

Yes the referees missed a blatant call on Jesper Bratt, when his stick was chopped completely out of his hands. Nevertheless, the Devils as usual reaped what they sowed and cannot put the burden fully on the referees, who put their whistles away in the final minutes.

The Devils lost 5-3.

Trade him or use him

Feel free to groan. I swear, I’m only going to spend a small amount of time on Alexander Holtz. The thing about Holtz is, like the goaltending, his treatment is emblematic of the management’s misjudgment.

I was glad to see that he played eight shifts in the third. Unfortunately, half of those shifts lasted for eight seconds or less, with his shortest numbering just four seconds. 10 of his 20 shifts numbered 35 seconds or less, with six of those being single-digit shifts.

Short shifts like that happen. A penalty is called and a special teams unit takes the ice. There’s a stoppage, the other team sends their top line out, and the home head coach matches with their ‘shutdown’ line (which Holtz is assuredly not on). I get it. But after Ruff’s treatment and Tom Fitzgerald’s frankly bizarre lambasting in public (interesting things to say about someone one goal shy of the five-on-five goal lead), I’ve rarely seen a player in this organization so blatantly used as a whipping boy and scapegoat by management.

Let him make mistakes. Build his confidence. Put him in the scenarios to succeed for more than one or two games and see what he makes of it. Or trade him.

(Though you’ve already tanked his value.)

Bad goaltending

The goaltending was bad.

Bad goaltending pt. 2

Though I’ve recently questioned the use of expected goals, per Money Puck Akira Schmid allowed 1.32 more than expected—5 on 3.6 expected. Unlike Daws, Schmid has not faced a grueling schedule the last few weeks. He’s possibly a bit rusty, though he’s been excellent in relief. When I watch him on the ice, I see a kid whose confidence is gone. He’s a shell of the self he was last season down the stretch and in the playoffs.

With Fitzgerald purportedly trying his utmost to find an expensive, star goaltender to supplement this team, I question the use of that. Dave Rogalski is still the team’s goaltending coach and is still being consulted on lineup decisions. Presumably, he was consulted when Daws made 10 starts in 21 days.

Why spend big on a goalie if you’re going to ruin him in T-minus twelve months? Rogalski has left enough bodies in his wake for the prosecution to build their case, and the verdict is guilty.

I don’t know what we were expecting

Truth be told, we weren’t expecting much. I did not see one person who felt excited at Travis Green’s interim appointment. Chris wrote an entire article about this preemptively last week. Considering that Green manned possibly one of the worst teams I’ve ever seen compete on the ice in the Vancouver Canucks—whose core does not look dissimilar to their current personnel—and is also responsible for this tire fire season, it’s honestly pretty funny that he was named the interim coach. The last three months have brought to light many things that’s called Tom Fitzgerald’s judgment into question. This is one of them—but the prosecution is still building their case.

Fans were laughably promised accountability today, as if that hadn’t been the same talking point Ruff trotted out after every loss. That accountability came in the form of sitting Simon Nemec for Kurtis MacDermid.

They could’ve used him tonight. MacDermid played just five minutes, putting even more weight on the cracking shoulders of Luke Hughes. MacDermid was bad in those five minutes, including a roughing penalty that resulted in the Panthers’ second goal. John Marino had to shoulder the burden too. He was also very bad. Not as noticeably bad as Jonas Siegenthaler, but bad enough to warrant mention—especially as he played the most out of any defender tonight, 24:22. MacDermid did not rate as an option for Green. I mean, at least he recognized that and didn’t play him more. But for all intents and purposes, the Devils played 11-5 tonight, as Tomas Nosek also played just over five minutes. Like anything, there will be isolated games where certain players only play a handful of minutes. But these numbskulls have been doing that all season and placing the burden on guys that can’t handle it yet. They’re exhausted. Banged up. Deflated. Why are you making it worse?

The Devils did not ‘pay attention to detail’ tonight, another of the talking points. Goal one came from Jack Hughes’s second turnover of his shift. The second goal came from blown coverage in an area of the ice their penalty kill is designed to take away. The third goal caught Siegenthaler in his own feet. The fourth goal was a pretty good deflection—fine, all right, whatever. The last goal, the empty-netter, came when Jack and Luke Hughes failed to connect their strange stretch passes. None of that struck me as paying attention to detail.

Someone has to teach Jack Hughes not to throw the puck up the ice when your team has dominated possession with the goalie pulled. Their comeback attempt died on his stick.

Nobody expects them to change overnight. But this management loves to talk a big game and not back it up. Not unlike the team.

As we have come to realize, Ruff was the figurehead of a ship already taking on water. Or, in keeping with the nautical theme, the bosun of a ship that the captain ran afoul of a reef. The bosun might’ve been incompetent and the sailors might’ve been unprepared to rectify the situation, but you start wondering why you sailed into the reef in the first place.

Moving on from the young narrative

Many people, fans and broadcasters and pundits alike, make excuses for this team because they’re young. Bryce remarked on it several times and John pointed it out, and John is right.

It’s just an excuse. They need to put it to bed because the team rostered quite a number of veterans tonight—especially in Nemec’s absence—and has all season. Their defense is ‘youthful’, but I see people (largely outside the fan base) make the excuse for their Siegenthaler and Marino, 26-year-olds with 300 games to their names each.

‘They’re a young team’ is what you say when you’re rebuilding. It’s not something you say when you’re trying to be a contender, which they are (and failing at).

Ending with positives

It wasn’t all bad tonight. The power play looked better, going 1⁄ 3 on their chances with one of those an abbreviated man advantage. They didn’t look like they were going to get scored on shorthanded, instead controlling the run of play. Had the referees not put their whistles away in the third, I imagine the Devils would’ve scored again, but it’s not something I can fault the refs for.

Travis Green's best contribution so far is fixing the powerplay by handing to someone else. — CJ Turtoro (@CJTDevil) March 6, 2024

Timo Meier was great. There were moments when his lines were hemmed in their own zone, but in the offensive zone he imposed his will and scored a goal singlehandedly when the Devils needed it most. The old Timo is still there. His six points in his last four games have not been flukes. If he can stay healthy to start next season, we will see the San Jose Meier in New Jersey.

Jesper Bratt was also good, notching the second-most scoring chances on the team with 20. He had a few moments earlier this season where his old inconsistent self showed through, but for a long time now he’s been one of their best players every night. Some of his fellow stars could learn a thing or two from him.

I wish I could give more positives. Unfortunately, much of the best plays tonight came from individual efforts. The coordination as a team was lacking, as it has been under Ruff, Green, and MacGill all year.

Your Thoughts

The first game of the post-Ruff era came and went with a whimper. Let us know what you thought in the comments below, and thanks for reading. Onward.