Game Preview #62: New Jersey Devils vs. Florida Panthers

The Matchup: New Jersey Devils (30-27-4) vs. Florida Panthers (42-16-4)

The Time: 7:00pm EST

The Broadcast: MSG, BSFL

Last Devils Game

New Jersey finished up their California road trip with a miserable 5-1 loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Sunday. Timo Meier scored 15 seconds into the game(!), but the next five tallies went to the Kings.

Last Panthers Game

Florida was in action just last night, skating away from Madison Square Garden with a 4-2 win over the New York Rangers. Sam Reinhart’s monster season continued, as he scored twice to push his season total to 44 goals, second in the entire league behind only Auston Matthews.

Last Devils-Panthers Game

Believe it or not, the last time New Jersey battled the Panthers, they actually won. Back on January 13th, the Devils travelled to Florida and ended up with a 4-1 victory. Nico Daws was the story of that game, making 35 saves on 36 shots. The win also halted Florida’s nine-game win streak at the time.

End Of The Road

From Fire Lindy to Sorry Lindy back to Fire Lindy...and now Fired Lindy. Yesterday, General Manager Tom Fitzgerald relieved head coach Lindy Ruff of his duties. Associate coach Travis Green has been named interim head coach of the squad, and barring anything unlikely he will coach the team through the end of the season.

I won’t go over Ruff’s entire tenure in New Jersey here, as John did a good job of that in his story about the news yesterday. Ruff was certainly dealt a bad hand this season between all the injuries and the miserable goaltending, but I do believe his time was up. Actually, I think his time was up anywhere from a couple weeks to a couple months ago, but Fitzgerald didn’t quite see it that way. Now he does, and while teams have been known to experience a post-firing jolt, I think it might be too late for New Jersey. I would love to be proven wrong and witness this team go on a big time roll and squeak their way into the postseason after all, but the odds are really stacked against them.

What can we expect out of Green? Well he was head coach of the Vancouver Canucks for 4+ seasons from 2017-18 to his firing 25 games into the 2021-22 campaign, so there’s a track record to go on. Admittedly, I am not all that familiar with Green’s tendencies as a head coach. Whereas I can tell you Ruff had a habit of blending his lines like crazy, employing a unique and complicated defensive system, and running goaltenders into the ground, I unfortunately cannot give you a scouting report of a Travis Green-coached team. I for one will be very curious to see what changes, if any, Green makes now that he’s running the show. I would imagine Green views this opportunity as an audition of sorts, whether that be as permanent head coach of the Devils, or for a second opportunity elsewhere. So while I don’t know what tactics Green relied on in Vancouver, I feel confident in saying he will not be complacent and go through the motions through the end of this season. He will most likely coach like a man hungry for a second chance at a head coaching role.

So Who’s Next?

Now that Ruff is out, who will his replacement be? That’s the question that most likely will not be answered until the offseason. So why ask it now? Well because it’s fun to speculate of course.

Obviously the answer is Green in the short term, but looking ahead, who might replace Ruff down the road? NJ.com’s Ryan Novozinsky took a crack at answering that question yesterday. His list included current Penguins coach Mike Sullivan, which is interesting. The speculation is that following arguably an equally disappointing season to what New Jersey is currently experiencing, Pittsburgh will part ways with their long time head coach, the same man that led the franchise to back-to-back Stanley Cups in his first two seasons behind the Penguins’ bench. Obviously none of us know if Sullivan will actually be available, but he’s a name to keep in mind.

For me personally, I find myself intrigued by former Edmonton Oilers coach Jay Woodcroft. He took over a floundering Edmonton team midway through the 2021-22 season, got them to the Western Conference Final, then won 50 games and made it to the second round in his first full campaign behind the bench. He was let go early in this season in part because of dismal goaltending and an uncharacteristic cold spell from Connor McDavid and the rest of the big boys on that team, but I think he would be worth a look. Much like Green though, I cannot give you an in-depth scouting report on Woodcroft’s tactics, so this is honestly just a surface level desire on my part and my preference is very much subject to change.

Other notable names out there include Todd McLellan, Gerard Gallant, and current Utica Comets head coach Kevin Dineen among several others. And of course there’s the possibility of Green winning the job full time. Obviously it is way too early to tell which way the wind is blowing in regards to what Fitzgerald will do...if he’s even around long enough to make the decision. But that won’t stop me from speculating and looking ahead.

Meanwhile...

Shifting from behind the bench to on the ice, the Devils have been flatlining, which you probably could have figured out considering, you know, Ruff’s firing. On their recent California road trip, New Jersey won big against the San Jose Sharks, 7-2, before losing to the Anaheim Ducks, 4-3, and Los Angeles Kings, 5-1. The Devils enter this game with a record of 30-27-4. They now sport a record with more losses than wins for the first time since they were 9-9-1 following a 7-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres on November 25th. Their playoffs hopes are all but gone unless they go on a 2010-11-esque, Jacques Lemaire-fueled run to close the season.

For reference, here’s how the Devils lined up in their most recent game against the Kings:

Here’s your #NJDevils warmups lines and pairings as the club goes back to 12/6 in LA:



• MacDermid Devils debut

• Nosek back in, Tierney out

• Smith out pic.twitter.com/OFFtvGv07j — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) March 3, 2024

As I alluded to, we won’t know for sure what sort of changes Green might make to the Devils’ lineup until we actually see him coach this team. If I could make a suggestion though, I would give Nico Daws some much-needed rest. I have to imagine we’ll see Akira Schmid tonight, but I’ve been wrong on that front many times before, though I’d say it’s more of a possibility that we see Schmid now that Ruff is gone.

Can New Jersey make it into the postseason? Of course they can, it ain’t over til it’s over after all. But the Devils currently sit eight points out of both the final wild card spot and third place in the Metropolitan Divison. For as bad as the Devils are playing, the Philadelphia Flyers (who lost in a shootout to the St. Louis Blues last night) continue to keep New Jersey in the hunt by racking up the losses themselves. But eight points back (even with two games in hand) is a heck of a mountain to climb at this time of year. Never say never, but it’ll take a heck of a new-coach bounce for the Devils to salvage their season now.

And Now For Something Completely Different

While the vibes in New Jersey are at rock bottom, the vibes in Florida are sky high. The Panthers come into this game with 88 points, tops in the entire league. As mentioned, they enjoyed a nine-game win streak earlier this season that the Devils somehow stopped. And after their big win against the Rangers last night, Florida has now rattled off five straight wins and 15 wins in their last 17 games. Things could not be going much better for the league-leading Panthers right now.

It all starts with Sam Reinhart. As detailed above, he scored his 43rd and 44th goals of the season last night, trailing only the Toronto Maple Leafs’ Austin Matthews in goal-scoring across the entire NHL. He leads the Panthers in overall points as well with 72 in 61 games. Reinhart is currently in the final year of his contract, and he picked an absolutely perfect time to enter unrestricted free agency. If Florida wants to keep their unstoppable force beyond this season, they’ll really have to pony up.

Right behind Reinhart in scoring is Matthew Tkachuk. It was a bit of a slow start to the season for Tkachuk, but he’s come on strong recently, now sitting at 21 goals and 69 points in 60 games played. Carter Verhaeghe comes in next with 31 goals and 63 points, then comes captain Aleksander Barkov with 14 goals and 59 points.

There’s a bit of a drop off after that though, as following Barkov is Evan Rodrigues with 35 points. So I suppose the path to victory for New Jersey tonight involves stopping the Big Four of the Panthers. Good luck.

Here’s how the Panthers lined up last night:

#TimeToHunt in warmups:



Verhaeghe- Barkov - Reinhart

Cousins - Bennett - Tkachuk

Luostarinen - Lundell - Rodrigues

Gadjovich - Stenlund - Lomberg



Forsling - Ekblad

Mikkola - Montour

OEL - Kulikov



Bobrovsky

Stolarz — Jameson Olive (@JamesonCoop) March 4, 2024

Puck Possession Panthers

In case you thought Florida’s dominance was restricted to simple point totals, the 5-on-5 stats at Natural Stat Trick would like a word:

Corsi For%: 56.24% (2nd in the NHL)

Scoring Chances For%: 56.29% (3rd)

High Danger Corsi For%: 55.53% (2nd)

Expected Goals For%: 55.44% (3rd)

The Panthers control possession like few other teams. Florida is a team that dominates the advanced stats, which leads to domination in traditional stats. The result is first place in the entire NHL and perhaps another President’s Trophy to add to their collection in a little over a month.

A True Mismatch

I could pull a lot of stats to showcase the difference between the Devils and the Panthers, but this might be my “favorite” one:

Devils home record: 14-15-2

Panthers road record: 22-8-2

Those 22 road wins for the Panthers are the most in the league, by the way.

I have no idea why New Jersey continues to lay eggs at home, but this is about the worst matchup they could get in this regard. The ultimate road warriors are coming into a New Jersey arena that has been kinder to opponents than the Devils this season. Lindy Ruff Travis Green’s squad better hope trends reverse, or this will be another ugly night at The Rock.

Your Take

What do you make of the news of Lindy Ruff’s firing? What do you expect out of Travis Green? Who do you want as the next full time head coach? What do you expect out of the Panthers tonight? As always, thanks for reading.