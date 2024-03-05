2023-24 Gamethread #62: New Jersey Devils vs. Florida Panthers

Our Favorite Team will be at home for another three straight games. None will be easy. Tonight’s opponent is battling Boston for first in the Atlantic. But Our Favorite Team has beaten them before. Can they do it again?

The Time: 7:00 PM ET

The Broadcast: TV - MSG, Bally Sports Florida; Radio - Devils Hockey Network (on Audacy)

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils vs. the Florida Panthers

The Song of the Evening: Fans of groove and instrumental funk should listen to the Fearless Flyers’ latest album Fearless Flyers IV. To convince you, I will reference three of the six songs in the remaining Gamethreads this week. This one is “Snowbirds,” featuring plenty of stank-face-inducing guitar work.

The Rules: The rules remain as they are as we all want the Devils to prevail at home against a team from the Sunshine State and put up more than 3 shots on net in the third period against them unless the Devils are up by, like, 5 or something. Please keep your language clean (this means no swearing, don’t mask it, it’s not enough), respect your fellow Devils fan with no personal attacks (play nice or you will not play here), no illegal streams (this means no asking, no hints, no nothing about it), and please keep comments relevant to the game. Go Devils!