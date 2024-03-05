New Jersey Devils NCAA Prospect Update - End of Season Takes and The March to the Frozen Four

With the NCAA season drawing to a close, now is the time to evaluate the Devils prospects and how they grew over last year. Let’s delve in.

Samu Salminen

For what its worth, Dobber Prospects ranks Samu Salminen the highest of all Devils collegiate prospects in terms of NHL certainty with a 7.5, a smidge higher than Seamus Casey at 7.0. NHL certainty does not mean that Samu Salminen will suddenly turn into a superstar, but the tools are clearly there for the young center to carve out a niche in the top league some day.

That said, Salminen, who had less points and less goals in more games this season, will need to improve to get there. One of the problems may be with the team as Connecticut ranked 56th of 64 NCAA teams in terms of goals scored with 77 total team goals, behind such colleges as Ferris State and Robert Morris. Salminen’s fourteen points actually tied for fifth on the Huskies. Former first round (15th overall) pick, Mathew Wood led the Huskies with 22 points and 11 goals, so it is not like Salminen lagged in comparison with the rest of the team.

UConn finishes its regular season against Vermont on March 7th.

Artem Shlaine

Dobber is much less kind to Artem Shlaine as they list his NHL certainty at 2.0. An offensive winger drafted in the 5th round touted in his draft year as “all offense no defense” was always going to have an uphill struggle to make it to the Big Show.

Perhaps, Salminen should take note. After a transfer from UConn to Northern Michigan last season, Shlaine exploded offensively nearly doubling his production (17 points in his final season with the Huskies) to 32 points last year. This season, Shlaine finished with a virtually identical 0.85 pts/g, putting up 23 in 11 less games than he played last season. Whatever Shlaine’s chances may be to carve out a NHL role sometime in the future, the winger seems to have done enough at the collegiate level to at least warrant a professional contract.

The Devils will have to make a decision on Shlaine this summer, as his rights expire on August 15th, but for now the scoring winger and the rest of Northern Michigan will take on Michigan State in the CCHA Quarterfinals beginning March 8th.

Seamus Casey

Much ink has been spilled this season over Seamus Casey and for good reason. The sophomore took on Luke Hughes’s role as the primary driver of offense from Michigan’s blueline this season and excelled in that role increasing his production from 29 to 38 points over his freshman season.

Casey was at our near the top of scoring for NCAA defenseman all season and will finish 3rd in the race, one point behind Lane Hutson and three points behind 2024 NHL draft-eligble riser Zeev Buium. Casey’s thirty-eight points is also good enough to tie him for 22nd amongst all collegiate skaters.

Overall it was an impressive season for Casey and it will be interesting to see what the Devils do with the tantalizing prospect, who has been the subject of trade rumors for some time. For now, Casey will lead the backend of University of Michigan will take on Notre Dame in the Big 10 Quarterfinals beginning March 8th.

Chase Cheslock

It was a year of transition for defenseman Chase Cheslock, who made the jump from the Omaha Lancers of the USHL to St. Thomas of the CCHA. The 6’3 Cheslock is not likely to jump off the page offensively as he is known more for his ability to clear creases than to pot goals. It’s a skillset the Devils are lacking at the NHL level though, so if the former 5th rounder develops well, do not be surprised to see him signed sometime down the road as a depth move.

For now, Cheslock will skate with St. Thomas will take on Lake Superior in the CCHA Quarterfinals beginning March 8th.

Ethan Edwards

It was a year of healing for defenseman Ethan Edwards, who missed most of the season recovering from offseason surgery. Edwards made an immediate impact upon his return and ended up with a respectable six points in fourteen games for the shutdown defender. Edwards will join his teammate Seamus Casey in the Quarterfinals against Notre Dame.

Viktor Hurtig

Viktor Hurtig played nine games this season.

Charlie Leddy

Dobber puts Charlie Leddy’s NHL Certainty at 6.5, which is a really good number for the former 4th rounder. The shutdown defender will never be confused as an offensive dynamo, but one would still like Leddy to get more rubber on net than seventeen shots in thirty-one games. The Devils have the ability to be patient with Leddy, who will enter his junior season next year. Leddy will finish this regular season on March 9th at Merrimack.

Around the Pool

The Devils said goodbye to a few prospects last week. Goaltender Cole Brady was shipped off for a fourth round pick in the Chris Tanev salary retention maneuver and Russian forward Zakhar Bardakov was traded along with a 7th rounder for Kurtis Mcdermid. Personally, I was less than thrilled to see the inclusion of Bardakov, who was the subject of my first article for AATJ in November of 2022. I believe Bardakov can be an excellent fourth line defensive forward, but it is unclear whether he will come over.

Goaltender Isaac Poulter earned his 4th shutout of the season for the Comets stopping all 27 Hershey shots in a 1-0 Utica win on Saturday. Defenseman Robbie Russo scored the game-winner, his 3rd. With the win, the Comets moved ahead of Laval on the tiebreaker for 6th in the East, but are still four points behind the 5th place Marlies. Poulter’s strong season continues and with the Devils woes in net, one wonders how long management will wait to see what the netminder could potentially bring at the NHL level.

Final Thoughts

