Lindy Ruff Fired as Head Coach of the New Jersey Devils; Travis Green Named Interim

The 1-5 loss to Los Angeles was the final straw for Lindy Ruff’s tenure as the head coach of the New Jersey Devils. He made it through about three-quarters into his fourth season with the organization. Now associate coach now interim head coach Travis Green will take over from tomorrow onward.

Ruff was indeed the boss behind the bench for the franchise-record setting 52-win regular season and the team’s first playoff series win - a comeback series win over Our Hated Rivals, no less - since 2012. He was also behind the team for two playoff-less seasons and on pace for a third in 2023-24. Trust is hard to earn and easy to lose and following up a 52-win season with likely not even making the playoffs will lose a team’s trust in their coaching staff. In short, this was a fully deserved firing. Ruff’s Devils went a combined 128-125-28 in 281 games for a point percentage of 50.5% - far behind his other two tenures in Dallas and Buffalo.

Green’s history with Vancouver does not inspire a ton of confidence. He lasted four and a bit more of a quarter seasons in Vancouver from 2017 to 2022. The team went 133-147-34. They did have a long playoff run in the Return to Play tourney with 17 games. That was also their lone playoff appearance under Green. Management was not exactly on the ball back then but I am admittedly rushing as I write this. The next 20 games are going to show what Green can do, if anything for the Devils.

The next 20 games are also going to reveal how much the issues lied with Ruff. How much the tactics will change and how they are adjusted may reveal how much control Ruff had over his assistants. While Ruff was not in the net, he absolutely controlled who played and when. A more reasonable utilization of goaltenders may show how much Ruff may have hurt his own cause in the crease. Likewise, lines and pairings increasingly did not make sense based on performances. Case in point: It has been a running joke that Alex Holtz could do something like score a goal and get benched - because Ruff actually did that (Montreal in January, he scored a rare PPG in 2024). Another case in point: Kevin Bahl and John Marino got gashed in Anaheim and so they were together again to get gashed in Los Angeles. Another another case in point: Brendan Smith getting minutes over Colin Miller and dragging Luke Hughes down in a number of games. Another another another another case in point: Not playing Timo Meier in the position and role that led him to score tons in San Jose and his boss, Tom Fitzgerald, to go and get him last season.

A lot of this was defendable when the Devils were winning and controlling play. But this season, the run of play was not as well controlled - check out my Months in Review for January and February, in particularly - and the wins absolutely did not happen. Not when the Devils got healthier in recent weeks and not when the pressure mounted from games. Not that Ruff handles that well given his “excess pressure” comment to the media after a 1-5 loss to Our Hated Rivals.

The pressure is indeed still on the Devils, though. Without Ruff, the team has to show they are not another problem for Tom Fitzgerald to solve. Without Ruff, the team has to get going as soon as possible pretty dang quick if they want the playoffs to be a real possibility. Without Ruff, Fitzgerald has to make sure that his bosses do not conclude he is like his predecessor and former mentor Ray Shero - who also held onto his head coach (John Hynes) way too long and was axed shortly thereafter. If the intent of this firing was to save the season, then Tom Fitzgerald’s patient ways were at least one month too late (arguably two). If the intent of this firing is to see what the staff can do and re-assess for next season, then there is less pressure.

However, I remind the People Who Matter that the Devils are cap team with plenty of talented players in prime years locked up to long contracts. This was and is a win-now season. It’s going to be a win-now team for the next few seasons at minimum. Ruff proved he could not do it even after winning 52 games last season and prevailing in the playoffs over Gerard Gallant. Ruff is absolutely Not The Guy. It is imperative that Fitzgerald finds that guy. Or David Blitzer and Josh Harris and their people may decide that Fitzgerald is not the guy either.

Will the People Who Matter universally agree with this firing? No. There were Giants fans that thought the team never should have fired Joe Judge, after all. But that is just an opinion. The fact is that Ruff is fired. Personally, this was a fully deserved - if late - decision by management. Now I want the Devils to go forth and at least try play for something and find something that works instead of sticking to Ruff’s ways that were not working and were easily solved by their opponents.

This is my quick reaction. I am sure I and others will have more to say later. In the meantime, please leave your thoughts about Ruff being fired in the comments.